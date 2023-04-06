The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 is Filled With Cameos… But Why?

The Mandalorian, season three continues to be hit or miss with the latest episode. Don’t get me wrong, there are some entertaining aspects of episode six. However, there is also a lot of unnecessary comedy mixed into a very weird side story.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 starts off with a bizarre love story solely so viewers will know the fleet that Bo-Katan split ways with has returned. They have been hired by a Mon Calamari Viceroy to retrieve their son. It turns out he is in love with a Quarren captain, but there is no other choice than to part ways when The Mandalorians show up.

This scene shows just how ruthless they are. They are willing to split up the young lovers for a bit of coin. We also learn here that the fleet is now under the command of Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Sasha Banks is back as Koska Reeves.

In the previous episode, The Armorer tasked Bo-Katan with bringing all of The Mandalorians together so that they could retake Mandalore. She tracks her former fleet to Plazir-15 which describes itself as “the Outer Rim’s only remaining direct democracy.”

Cameos Galore

Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Grogu are immediately guided into the domed city when they reach Plazir-15 instead of being allowed to talk with Axe. They are greeted by the rulers of the city, former Imperial Officer Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) and the Duchess (Lizzo). They seem to be having a droid problem as several reprogrammed battle droids are “malfunctioning” and attacking citizens. The two promise to let Din and Bo-Katan speak with their hired mercenaries if they solve the problem for them.

Why does it rest on the shoulders of Din and Bo-Katan? Because no weapons are allowed in the dome unless for religious reasons, which is why The Mandalorians were able to stay armed when they arrived. Grogu stays with Lizzo while they head out into the city to discover why the droids are acting this way.

Once Din and Bo-Katan reach the security office, they are created by Commissioner Helgait (Christopher Lloyd) who shows them footage of the droids malfunctioning. He also explains that the citizens of Plazir-15 would be lost without the use of the droids, so shutting them down is not an option. Another way must be discovered.

Solving The Droid Problem

The next step is to visit the Ugnaughts below the city. They are the ones that work on the droids. They really don’t want to speak with Din and Bo-Katan at first, but once he mentions he is a friend of Kuill’s and adds in the classic “I have spoken,” they tell him where they think the next issue will arise. How they know which droid is next to go rogue without being the ones that orchestrated all this is beyond me, but here we are.

At the docks where the Ugnaughts pointed Din and Bo-Katan, Din starts kicking the droids. Yes, kicking them. All of this is in an effort to set one off and prove that they have not been completely reprogrammed. Fans know that he has never trusted droids and this is a point he keeps making in episode six.

Eventually, one of them gets mad from being kicked (who would have thought) and chases them down. Bo-Katan shoots him after he makes quite a mess in the city, and they find a spark pad with the name of a droid bar, The Resistor, on it. Once there the droids offer to help the Mandalorians because they are afraid they will be replaced if this keeps up. After looking through the Nepenthé, the lubricant the droids at the bar are served, they discover all of the droids who flipped out drank from the same batch.

On to the medical examiner's office and it is discovered that this particular batch was infected with nanobots that changed the program of the droids who drank it, reverting them back to their original protocols. But who could be behind such a thing? Christopher Lloyd of course! Doc?!?

Once confronted he explains that he is a Separatist loyalist who thinks Count Dooku was a visionary and left them too soon. Din and Bo-Katan bring him back to Lizzo and Jack Black, who banish him and give the key to the city to the Mandalorians. Lizzo also knights Grogu.

The Passing Of The Saber

Bo-Katan and Din arrive at the Mandalorian fleet where she challenges Axe for control. She kicks his butt pretty quickly, however he points out that per their rules, only the person who controls the Darksaber can be the leader.

Din hands her the saber and points out that she defeated the one who defeated him (earlier this season on Mandalore). The Mandalorians seem to accept this and then the episode ends.

Overall Thoughts

This episode of The Mandalorian takes viewers on a strange, yet fun, side journey. While it is nice to see some familiar faces as cameos, there was no need for this little quest to take as long as it did. It was humorous and silly, but it is safe to say no one will forget watching Din kick droids until he could make one turn on him.

Now that Bo-Katan has possession of the Darksaber again, and control of the Mandalorian fleet, perhaps the final two episodes will be spent on the main storyline with them trying to regain control of Mandalore.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 is now streaming on Disney+.

Rating: 6/10 SPECS

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.