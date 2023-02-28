The Mandalorian Show Trivia

The show is set five-to-seven years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Yes, that was a Kowakian monkey-lizard you spied roasting on a spit. You might recognize them as being the same as Salacious Crumb from Jabba's Palace in Return of the Jedi.

The lead character's ship is known as the Razorcrest and is a practical effect.

The dude frozen in carbonite at the end of the line of blocks is Moralo Eval who was featured in The Clone Wars.

Disney canceled the ill-fated Josh Trank-directed Bobba Fett feature film in favor of this show.

Spoiler: the creature of the same species as Yoda that is “rescued” by the Mandalorian represents the third time such a creature has been spied on in a Star Wars feature – Yoda of course, and Yaddle from the original version of The Force Awakens and now “Baby Yoda.”

Lead actor Pedro Pascal was the thirteenth actor from Game of Thrones to appear in the Star Wars franchise.

The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson who, amongst many recent popular projects, worked with Donald Glover on his Childish Gambino identity. He recently won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther.

Nick Nolte auditioned for the original role of Han Solo 40 years ago.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Cargam, the head of a guild of bounty hunters. He has the contacts and contracts for the Mandalorian.

Producer Jon Favreau gave Pascal the esteemed movies of director Akira Kurosawa to watch before filming began. Kurosawa's movies inspired George Lucas' original ideas for A New Hope.

In the second episode, some of the parts the Jawa can be seen holding are Volkswagen fuel injection rails.

Boba Fett appears to make a sneaky blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. When the eponymous character visits the underground Mandalorian settlement to have his new pauldron forged, a Mandalorian wearing a suit of armor that looks a lot like the legendary Boba Fett can be seen. Update: It was a similar-looking Mandalorian, not Fett, but here's the picture anyway: