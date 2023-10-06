The Manga Boom: Looking at the Global Growth in Popularity of Japanese Comics

In 2022, the global market for manga was valued at a whopping 12.13 billion USD. As the market continues to grow exponentially both in the United States and Japan, the latter might start promoting the media on the global scene to encourage economic growth.

Expert data analyst Amy Watson , with Statista notes that the growth in manga sales in the United States amounted to nine percent increase in 2022 from the previous year. “This is positive news not only for the manga arm of the book industry but for the market as a whole.”

The report also reveals that One Piece by Eiichiro Oda was, as of 2019, the best-selling manga of all time.

According to another report by Grand View Research, the global manga market, valued at 12.13 billion USD in 2022, would continue to grow at 17.4% annually from 2023-2030.

The Book Publisher’s and Editor’s Association and All Japan Magazine together released data that showed a 0.2% growth in sales of manga and comic book magazines in 2022. This is worth around $5.05 billion.

In 2020, the popularity of the Demon Slayer manga led to a 600 billion yen growth. So, it is not surprising that Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation, wants to use the influence of manga and anime to drive economic growth. They requested that the Japanese government promote them on the global platform to further consequent economic growth.

But What Is Manga?

Simply put, Manga are Japanese graphic novels or comics, usually released serially. Unlike United States comic books, manga are usually black and white. They are also read right to left, so they may take some time to get used to for the average American reader. But that doesn’t deter millions of fans worldwide from partaking in its many delights.

How Are Manga Different From Anime?

Anime are animated Japanese content. They are often adapted directly from various popular manga and feature their own art and storytelling style.

Kinds of Manga

Manga are usually divided into five broad categories.

Shonen

These are manga targeted at young adult boys. These feature coming-of-age stories, tales of friendship, and adventure. They often fall in the comedy or action category. Some examples include Fullmetal Alchemist, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball.

Shojo

These manga target young adult girls, including teens and tweens. Common themes include romance, coming-of-age, and drama. Some examples of shojo manga include Fruits Basket, Sailor Moon, and Skip Beat!

Seinen

This category includes manga that are targeted towards adult men. They can feature a lot of violence and gore and often have adult themes. Some examples include Vagabond, Berserk, Akira, and Monster.

Josei

These manga target adult women. They are often very much like soap operas in style and feature themes like drama, romance, and intimate physical relationships. Some examples are Paradise Kiss, Midnight Secretary, and Karneval.

Kodomomuke

Kodomomuke include manga that are specifically targeted at children. They feature cute themes and often include moral stories or just tales of friendship and adventure. Some examples include Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll, Pokemon, Bananya, Barakamon, and Doraemon.

Before you jump onto the manga bandwagon, note that most ongoing manga are released weekly or monthly. They are usually released chapter by chapter. Often, the best manga are collected into volumes containing multiple chapters. These volumes are referred to as Tankobon. Also, some of the most popular ongoing manga have several volumes already. For example, Dragon Ball has 519 chapters in 42 volumes.

This article was produced by Bookworm Era and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.