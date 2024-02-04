New Guitar Exhibit Opens at the Max Museum in Mississippi

What connects Elvis, Oprah, and Kermit The Frog? The answer is Meridian, Mississippi. This central Mississippi city is a cultural melting pot that's inspired creative minds for generations. Meridian's MAX Museum is opening a new exhibit, “America at the Crossroads: The GUITAR and a Changing Nation,” that connects the state's geniuses with the guitar.

New at the Max: America at the Crossroads Exhibit

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, aptly known as The MAX, highlights Mississippi artists and celebrates the contributions of arts and entertainers in every artistic discipline. The museum's six permanent galleries convey the same message: anyone can overcome difficulties to make their mark. In addition to those galleries, the traveling exhibit “America at the Crossroads: The GUITAR and a Changing Nation” will join them.

The exhibition traces the evolution and powerful influence of the guitar, with notable connections to The Magnolia State. The exhibit will surely attract musicians and those with a strong interest in guitars. It's an event that music enthusiasts don't want to miss.

What Will Be Featured in the Exhibit?

Developed by the New York-based National GUITAR Museum, this new exhibit will run through May 11 at The MAX. “America at the Crossroads” will feature 40 instruments, wall banners, and videos recalling the guitar's role at essential points in American history. Modern guitars and a Spanish vihuela from the 1500s, an early stringed instrument linked to the evolution of the guitar, are part of the collection.

Mississippi is famous for Delta Blues music, and the exhibit offers a deeper look at the origin of the music genre and how the guitar played a role. Legend states that a young Robert Johnson, frustrated with his limited skills as a musician, met the devil at night at a Mississippi Delta road junction and traded his soul for blues mastery. Johnson penned “Cross Road Blues” in 1932, his performance reflecting the Mississippi Delta blues style. Hence, the inspiration for the name of the exhibit.

Details for New Exhibit at The MAX Museum

A variety of special events, including live performances, demonstrations, and illustrated talks, many of which are free, are scheduled to coincide with the exhibit:

Friday, February 9: Members' Opening Reception

Members' Opening Reception Saturday, February 10: The Art of Blues and Rock & Roll Guitar workshop with Adam McPhail

The Art of Blues and Rock & Roll Guitar workshop with Adam McPhail Saturday, February 10: CEU (Continuing Education Unit) Workshop for Teachers and Educators' Night Out

CEU (Continuing Education Unit) Workshop for Teachers and Educators' Night Out Thursday, February 15: Junior Kimbrough's Juke Joint Miniature Reveal and Illustrated Talk by artist Lee Harper and blues photographer Bill Steber

Junior Kimbrough's Juke Joint Miniature Reveal and Illustrated Talk by artist Lee Harper and blues photographer Bill Steber Saturday, February 17: Classical Cocktails with the Meridian Symphony Association

Classical Cocktails with the Meridian Symphony Association Thursday, February 22: Live at The MAX: concert by Steve Azar with heavy hors d'oeuvres by Chef David Crews

Live at The MAX: concert by Steve Azar with heavy hors d'oeuvres by Chef David Crews Saturday, March 2: Make + Take: Cereal Box Guitar workshop for kids with Jimmie Rodgers Museum

Make + Take: Cereal Box Guitar workshop for kids with Jimmie Rodgers Museum Friday, March 8: Blues Concert by Benstrings and Par from Ferfect

Blues Concert by Benstrings and Par from Ferfect Friday, March 15: 20-time Grammy-winning guitarist Pat Metheny performs at the MSU Riley Center

20-time Grammy-winning guitarist Pat Metheny performs at the MSU Riley Center Saturday, April 20: Guitar Build Demo by Timothy Litchfield

Guitar Build Demo by Timothy Litchfield Friday, April 26: Family Escape Room: The Case of the Missing Guitar

Family Escape Room: The Case of the Missing Guitar Friday, May 10: Blues Concert by Super Chikan

Blues Concert by Super Chikan Saturday, May 11: Guitar Demo by Super Chikan

Be sure to visit www.msarts.org/guitar for more information on which experiences are included with your admission and which ones are an extra cost.

What Is the Cost of Admission?

The MAX dazzles guests with interactive technology that brings stories to life. It's a family-friendly museum where kids are welcome, and hands-on exhibits blend playtime with learning. Admission is $14 for adults (ages 18-64) and $12 for students, seniors, and active military. Youth tickets are $8 (6–17), and children under 5 are free.