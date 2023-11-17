The Most Amazing Superhero Teams to Save the World

Teamwork makes the dream work. Not even Superman can do everything by himself. That’s why teams make sense as a staple in the superhero genre. Not only do they let heroes take on larger threats, but they bring together a large number of characters that fans can pick favorites out of. Enjoy this list of some fantastic superhero teams.

1. X-Force (Black Ops)

With mutants living under existential threats, colorful-caped crusaders won’t cut it. That’s why Cyclops ordered the creation of the X-Force. The X-Force served as mutantkind’s covert enforcers, authorized to keep mutants safe by deadly means. Wolverine leads this team, supported by the likes of X-23, Warpath, Domino, and Deadpool.

2. Blood Syndicate

The Blood Syndicate behaves more like a gang than a team. Most of its members acquired their powers in the same Big Bang that turned Virgil Hawkins into Static. Each team member has inner demons to conquer while deciding if they’re destined to become heroes, villains, or common street thugs.

3. Teen Titans

“When there’s trouble, you know who to call.” No other teen team comes close to reaching the icon status of the Teen Titans. Even their headquarters, Titans Tower, commands awe. Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven have made up the core team for decades, making them some of the most popular characters in the DC Universe.

4. The Justice League

Who can argue with a team that has Batman and Superman? The Justice League serves as the premiere superhero team in the DC Universe, one that all other teams aspire to. They face threats that not even the universe’s greatest heroes could handle alone. Even someone as powerful as Wonder Woman needs a team behind her sometimes.

5. The Avengers

The Avengers stand as a team so great that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been carried on their shoulders. Earth’s mightiest heroes assemble under the leadership of characters like Captain America and Iron Man to defend the world from evil. They stand so tall that they’ve even convinced a few X-Men to join their ranks.

6. X-Men

No team but the X-Men have the clout and firepower to rival the Avengers. Professor X founded the X-Men not just as a team but as a family. They provide a haven for mutants against persecution while defending the innocent in all walks of life. If the more famous members like Wolverine, Nightcrawler, or Storm don’t catch a reader’s fancy, a new favorite can be found among the team’s hundreds of members.

7. Green Lantern Corps

Great things can be accomplished with enough willpower. The Green Lantern Corps protects the universe from evil by providing heroes from planets across the galaxy with a Green Lantern power ring. Several Earthling Green Lanterns have been accepted into the Justice League, but the Corps has such a massive reach that its membership boasts thousands of aliens, a living planet, and even a squirrel.

8. The Team

In the show Young Justice, Robin, Speedy, and Kid Flash had enough of being treated like sidekicks. Their teenage rebellion sparked a team that would soon become a globetrotting covert ops team standing on similar ground to the Justice League.

9. Birds of Prey

This team lets the ladies show off their stuff. The Birds of Prey began as a team-up between Oracle and Black Canary. Soon, new members, including Huntress and Hawkgirl. The team has gotten more prominence recently as they made it to the big screen in the 2020 movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

10. Suicide Squad

This may be a team of villains, but we’re putting them here because if they don’t follow the rules, why should we? Amanda Waller assembled a covert squad of convicted criminals to go on dangerous secret missions. Waller considers each member disposable and won’t hesitate to use remote explosives to eliminate any member who gets out of line.

11. Legion of Super-Heroes

In the 30th century, a new team of heroes emerged to continue the legacy of the Justice League. The Legion of Super-Heroes protects the future from villains and even makes trips to the past occasionally. They have great heroes like Bouncing Boy and Lightning Lad. Their most exciting hero, Brainiac V, shows how much time changes things as he turns the tables on the villainous ways of his ancestors.

12. The Justice Society of America

Vintage heroes need love, too. The Justice Society of America often gets portrayed as a predecessor to the Justice League with older versions of legacy characters like Black Canary and Flash. Back in their time, they took the fight to World War II-era villains. In the modern day, they’ve been known to show the youngsters a thing or two.

13. The Outsiders

Batman has had his hands in founding several superhero teams, but the Outsiders hold the spot as the most fun. The core group consists of characters, including Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho. As the name suggests, the team often lives outside of more established groups. The team’s various incarnations often result from schisms in larger teams like the Justice League and Teen Titans.

14. Guardians of the Globe

The original incarnation of the team (a cheap parody of the Justice League) quickly met its end at the hands of Omni-Man, leading to a brand new generation of heroes defending Earth. Robot took the lead and created a new roster with the likes of Monster Girl, Rex Splode, and Dupli-Kate. Often outnumbered and outgunned, these heroes never hesitated to lay their lives down to protect the world.

15. Fantastic Four

The first family in space came home with superpowers thanks to cosmic radiation. The core team comprises of the stretchy genius Mr. Fantastic, his wife, The Invisible Woman, the hotheaded Human Torch, and the tough-as-rocks The Thing. The lineup has also gotten some exciting shake-ups over the years, with popular faces like Spider-Man and She-Hulk wearing the “4” on their chest.

16. Heroes for Hire

They say that good deeds serve as their own reward, but that doesn’t mean they pay the rent. The invincible Luke Cage and the martial arts master Iron Fist team up to do good for the world while making a few bucks on the side.

17. Guardians of the Galaxy

This lesser-known team gained popularity thanks to its inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It earns its reputation as one of Marvel’s goofiest teams with characters like Rocket Raccoon and Groot. But wackiness aside, fans flock to the team most for the heartfelt chemistry in this space-faring crew, and for one of the most irreverent superhero teams.

18. Phoenix Five

The war between the X-Men and the Avengers caused the emergence of a brand new team: the Phoenix Five. Tony Stark thought he could defeat the Phoenix Force, but instead, he ended up splitting it and imbuing its powers into Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, and Magik. Together, these X-Men gained godlike power and could have changed the world if they had simply gotten along.

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Four turtle brothers mutated into lean, green, fighting machines thanks to a mysterious ooze spilling into the sewers. They spent 15 years learning the art of ninjutsu from their rat father, Master Splinter. When they aren’t protecting New York against the Foot Clan, they can be found skateboarding and eating pizza just like any other teenager.

20. Power Rangers

Teenagers with attitude make the best superhero teams. Dozens of incarnations of the Power Rangers exist, but they have lots in common. They use the powers granted to them by the Morphing Grid to transform from ordinary humans into colorful heroes capable of taking down city-stomping menaces. Everyone has their favorite, so we’ll leave it up to the audience to decide which Power Rangers team deserves the top spot.

21. The Powerpuff Girls

What makes a hero? Sugar, spice, and everything nice. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup defend the city of Townsville from malicious monsters and vicious villains every day. When they’re not ripping a kaiju to shreds, they enjoy the wonders of childhood, like kindergarten and sugary cereal.

22. The Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends of Tomorrow’s founding roster comprises of heroes so insignificant that history wouldn’t remember them. But the group of misfits proved that theory wrong. The team (with members including Firestorm, Captain Cold, and Hawkwoman) travels across space and time to protect the time stream from sabotage and collapse.