The Most Attractive Bachelors In Franchise History, Ranked

Since 2002, ABC's The Bachelor has perfected the reality television genre involving one suspiciously attractive person dating dozens of other suspiciously attractive people in a journey to find true love.

And if true love isn't an option, audiences have also proved they will tune in for some of the most unforgettable heartbreaks ever filmed. It's a win-win either way for the show's fans, lovingly anointed as “Bachelor Nation” by the show's producers.

Recent ratings indicate the show is still the runaway success it's been for over 20 years. The season 27 premiere hit a “multiplatform ratings high,” according to a report by Variety.

Pretty Privilege

Of course, The Bachelor benefits from having undeniably handsome stars specifically cast to pull eyes away from competing shows. While the leading men of the franchise are each attractive, a new study shows who stands heads and shoulders above the rest using the theory of the golden ratio.

According to online casino experts at Online-Gambling.com, “The ancient Greek theory considers the width and height dimensions of the face to determine what is to be the ‘perfect' structure, and therefore, the most attractive.”

With that in mind, the popular beauty-measuring app Golden Ratio Face processed a headshot of each season's leading man, leading to the results below. Each Bachelor's photo was processed by the app and given a score out of ten, with a higher number indicating higher attractiveness.

We can all agree there's one thing the world needs right now: artificial intelligence determining how hot past Bachelors were. Here are the results of the study.

1. Brad Womack, Seasons 11 and 15: 8.54

Taking the top spot in the golden ratio findings, Brad Womack is so attractive he was the leading man twice. While Womack made Bachelor history by being the first person to dump both finalists in the season 11 finale unceremoniously, he did manage to find love by the end of season 15 briefly. Although he and season 15 winner Emily Maynard's relationship ended shortly after that, at least Womack can rest easy knowing that he is scientifically the most attractive Bachelor in history.

2. Andy Baldwin, Season 10: 7.32

Coming in second place is nothing to be ashamed of, especially if it's on a list of the most attractive Bachelor stars ever. American audiences fell in love with the United States Navy officer, who showed his tender side often throughout the season. But, unfortunately, his engagement to Tessa Horst was called off shortly after he got down on one knee in the season finale.

3. Byron Velvick, Season 6: 7.23

During Velvick's season, viewers tried to comprehend how his eventual wife would adapt to his life in California which consisted primarily of sportfishing. In the finale, Velvick proposed to Marty Delgado, who took five years to realize she wanted no part of the fishing-centric lifestyle Velvick enjoys. Let's give the man credit, though: He may be the most attractive fisherman on the planet.

4. Juan Pablo Galavis, Season 18: 7.11

In one of the most outrageous seasons in Bachelor history, Galavis stumbled through countless relationships before ultimately choosing to date – not propose to – eventually winner Nikki Ferrell. Nevertheless, the pair went on to achieve a modicum of success on the reality television circuit after season 18 wrapped.

5. Arie Luyendyk, Jr., Season 22: 7.10

Viewers were shocked during season 22 when Luyendyk famously called off his engagement to winner Becca Kufrin in hopes of repairing his relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk's bizarre game of human yo-yo paid off, however. He and Burnham have been married since 2019 and have three children.

6. Ben Flajnik, Season 16: 7.04

Flajnik, the floppy-haired heartthrob (as he was called in my household), gained notoriety by proposing to the villain of season 16, Courtney Robertson. The two then had a whirlwind romance, ultimately culminating in a permanent breakup after not one but two proposals.

7. Andrew Firestone, Season 3: 6.89

On paper, Firestone was, by all accounts, a catch. Not only did he possess alarmingly handsome features, but Firestone was the heir to a prestigious winery – two traits that would stand out to any woman. Unfortunately, not even the promise of unlimited wine for life could keep eventual winner Jen Schefft in the relationship. They amicably ended things in December 2003, just a few months after the show aired.

8. Alex Michel, Season 1: 6.8

As the star of the inaugural season of The Bachelor, Michel became an archetype of the everyman the show's producers wanted to feature in early seasons. Eventually marrying winner Amanda Marsh, Michel started the unfortunate trend of most Bachelor relationships not working out in the long run – the pair broke up a year after filming.

9. Matt James, Season 25: 6.60

As the first African-American Bachelor in the show's history, James jumped off the screen with his infectious smile and impeccable good looks that the golden ratio theory does not seem to notice. In addition, his easygoing nature and fan popularity suggest that the franchise will continue exploring more diverse options for its leading stars.

10. Ben Higgins, Season 20: 6.59

Higgins won over Bachelor Nation in the show's 20th season thanks to a dashing combination of boyish good looks and a willingness to break tradition and refuse to abide by the show's structure. So how did he break from tradition? He professed his love to two different women in the episodes leading up to the finale, leading to one of the most heartwrenching breakups ever filmed for television. To this day, hearts worldwide still ache for runner-up Jo-Jo Fletcher.

Although many believe you can't argue with the facts, not everybody in Bachelor Nation agrees with the results. For example, Adam Spraker, host of the short-lived Bachelor podcast AFTERGLOW, believes the golden ratio undersells arguably the most attractive Bachelor ever.

“Nick Viall not even cracking the top ten has me doubting the golden ratio,” Spraker admits. “Does he look like the poster boy for the franchise? No. Is he an incredibly attractive man? Absolutely. Fans of the show know this. There's just something about him that doesn't get recognized when you crunch the numbers.”

Are The Bachelorettes Next?

The podcast host isn't the only person who admires Nick Viall. After failing to find love on two seasons of The Bachelorette (seasons 10 and 11) and one season as The Bachelor‘s leading man (season 21), Viall parlayed his fame into a successful podcast venture. His show, The Viall Files, is an LA-based lifestyle podcast focusing primarily on candid interviews with stars of the reality television space.

While some Bachelor Nation members lament that some of their favorites didn't crack this particular list, this scientific study shows that regardless of the year, ABC will continue to trot out the most drool-worthy eligible bachelors for viewers' enjoyment. It's a tradition like no other.

Now, who's going to do the study on The Bachelorette‘s leading ladies?