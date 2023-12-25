The Most Comforting Christmas Movies to Watch Over and Over Again

The purpose of watching a Christmas movie goes far beyond just getting into the holiday spirit. Some people want to laugh with their friends and family. Other folks want to reminisce about the days of their youth by watching a childhood favorite.

Sub-genres like horror Christmas movies and raunch comedies bring alternative flavoring to festivities. With so much negativity in the world, comforting Christmas movies often bring the serenity needed to get through a depressing period or just distract from bigger problems.

These comforting Christmas movies aren’t necessarily the best ever made, but simply the most watchable, although overlap is bound to happen. A few made-for-TV specials might feel more like episodes of a show by length, but their standalone quality makes them a movie here.

1. A Christmas Story

The classic film about an elementary school-aged child in the Midwest asking his parents for a BB gun for the holidays defines rewatchability in the Christmas sphere. Cable channels like TBS play 24-hour marathons of A Christmas Story because of the film’s quotability and charming situational comedy.

2. Elf

Of all the comedies Will Ferrell starred in throughout the 2000s, Elf captures the actor’s personality the most. Ferrell plays the titular elf who goes through a journey of self-discovery when he realizes he probably doesn't fit in with the rest of Santa’s helpers at the North Pole. Bob Newhart gives a solid supporting performance as Buddy’s father. Millennial kids adore this film and carry it on to their children.

3. Miracle on 34th Street (1947 version)

The original Miracle on 34th Street holds up almost 75 years after release because it understands the magic behind Santa Claus. People love watching the story of a cheerful old man playing a mall Santa while also potentially being a tangible, magical gift-deliverer. The film's mix of fantastical and reality makes it a comforting Christmas watch decades later.

4. It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life endures so many decades later because its timeless qualities can be enjoyed year-round but are heightened during Christmas. Jimmy Stewart plays a man who thinks about killing himself until an angel from the heavens leads him down a path of survival. The movie reminds viewers to always look for the bright side of every situation and to remember their self-worth.

5. A Christmas Carol (1951 version)

Christmas doesn’t make every person happy. In fact, the holiday season can bring depression to many sectors of the population. The 1951 version of A Christmas Carol adapts Charles Dickens’ stage play in the most comforting, thought-provoking way, encouraging even the most negative person to appreciate the joy of the Christmas season.

6. Trading Places

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy combine their talents and create an indelible chemistry in this comforting Christmas classic about a rich man and a poor man who swap lifestyles. The movie has lessons about how money affects happiness in life but does feel firmly stuck in the 1980s with some outdated jokes.

7. The Santa Clause

Tim Allen peaked in the 1990s with Home Improvement and Toy Story, but The Santa Clause may be his most heartwarming film for the holiday season. Allen plays an everyman who becomes Santa when the previous pot-bellied gift giver falls from his roof. The film fills two hours with various references to the wintery season and the magic of Christmas.

8. The Man Who Invented Christmas

Biopics aren’t traditionally considered good Christmas fair, but The Man Who Invented Christmas turns the tables on traditional holiday movie genres. The film gives viewers a look at how Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol in the 19th century. It gives a comforting Christmas spin on writing a play and overcoming adversity.

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol

In case it hasn’t become obvious by now, A Christmas Carol has been re-released in many different forms throughout the last two centuries. The Muppets certainly make most people cheerful, so when you combine the two worlds, you get the joyous adventure of The Muppet Christmas Carol!

10. White Christmas

Nothing says Christmas like some good holiday music. White Christmas takes advantage of Bing Crosby’s talents in the story of a duo who leverages tunes to put on a musical show and help an old military commander earn a living.

11. Home Alone

Home Alone seemed to define holiday movies in the early 1990s. When a young boy is left behind by his family during Christmas vacation, he thinks everything is right in the world. What child doesn’t like lawlessness? He then struggles with loneliness and maturity issues when he battles two dim-witted criminals who try to break into the house. Macaulay Culkin makes the movie the ultimate comforting Christmas re-watch.

12. Christmas With the Kranks

Christmas can be a very tiring holiday. Shopping, interacting with family, and commercialism make December more than some people can handle. Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis form a funny spousal team in this adaptation of the classic John Grisham novel in which a couple decide to skip Christmas for the season.

13. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967 version)

Dr. Suess’s beloved story of a creature who learns to find the love in his heart during the holiday season still entertains new fans yearly. The colorful animation and unique characters of the film entice children to sit down and enjoy the comforting Christmas story with their parents each and every time!

14. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, provides corny relief from the stresses of the holiday season with the re-telling of Robert L. May’s famous deer and his struggles to conform to the rest of Santa’s trusted animals. The story has great lessons about fitting in, accepting oneself, and loving life no matter what others think.

15. Christmas in Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut doesn’t receive the same adulation as other films from its era, but it definitely supplies comfort and laughs in classic 1940s Hollywood fun. The story of Elizabeth Lane turning a lie about her life into a romantic reality with the man of her dreams seems too good to be true.

16. A Charlie Brown Christmas

Charlie Brown laments the commercialism and lack of religious devotion during the Christmas season. The story remains relevant today because so many people agree with Charles M. Schultz that Christmas has lost its true meaning and spirit amidst the capitalist agenda of American life.

17. Let It Snow

Netflix serves up comfort food programming all the time. Let It Snow checks off all the boxes for a comforting Christmas watch. High school kids going through ever-changing romantic pairings and emotional roller coasters against the backdrop of a winter wonderland surely make the film a fun one for everybody.

18. Frosty the Snowman

Not many classics outlast Frosty the Snowman. Since it was released in 1969, families have enjoyed the story of a living snow creature who must stay out of the warmth and continue to provide comforting Christmas cheer for children!

19. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The great Chevy Chase holiday romp through the dysfunctional Griswald family’s chaotic Christmas delivers more laughs per minute than any other holiday film. With the perfect amount of uncouth humor to go along with heartwarming moments in between, Christmas Vacation stands as an appropriate yet edgy comfort.

20. The Polar Express

Tom Hanks always makes viewers feel warm inside. His foray into Christmas as the conductor of an animated train set out for the North Pole resides firmly in the hearts of kids who grew up in the 2000s. The generational effect of The Polar Express helps it live on today alongside the children’s book it’s based on.

21. The Nightmare Before Christmas

The mix of Halloween and Christmas elements in The Nightmare Before Christmas makes it a perfect holiday film with an extended shelf life from October through December. The voices of Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara never disappoint.

22. Jingle All the Way

After a decade of action blockbusters, Arnold Schwarzenegger discovered his funny bone in the 1990s. Jingle All the Way follows him in the role of a father who goes to unbelievable lengths to obtain the perfect gift for his son. Sinbad gives an outstanding supporting performance that complements Arnold’s.