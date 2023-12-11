The Most Famous Christmas Movie Actors Ever

Christmas movies often have loose scripts and repetitive themes; Hollywood regurgitates the same plot lines yearly.

The difference between a poor Christmas movie and a classic one often lies in the talent on-screen. These Christmas movie actors have proven to elevate the script and spread holiday joy to the masses!

1. Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin entered the hearts of movie fans worldwide when he appeared in the first two Home Alone films. Culkin’s wit, charm, and adorable smile made an already creative idea into one of the best Christmas movies ever. Kids and adults today still discover the magic of Culkin’s character, trying to defend his abode from the outside world!

2. Tim Allen

Tim Allen comes off as somewhat of a curmudgeon in his TV interviews, but he certainly loves the holiday season on the movie screen. Allen starred in The Santa Clause in the 1990s and 2000s, he played opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in Christmas With the Kranks, and Home Improvement had a yearly Christmas episode on ABC, making him one of the most regular Christmas movie actors.

3. Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson maintains a sharp holiday record among Christmas movie actors with three different winter films. Sleepless in Seattle captures romantics to this day, Jingle All the Way jokes its way to the top of the Christmas food chain, and Mixed Nuts goes under the radar.

4. Tom Hanks

Fans once voted Tom Hanks the most trusted man in America. He also has become a dependable presence among Christmas movie actors. Hanks’ reputation was earned through classics like Sleepless in Seattle and The Polar Express. His endearing family demeanor and cordial personality make him the perfect Christmas actor for all tastes.

5. Will Ferrell

Most of Will Ferrell’s Christmas fame resides in his performance in Elf. Seeing Ferrell amble around the movie set in his iconic elf costume never fails to warm the living room. Ferrell added to his holiday filmography with Spirited, a new version of A Christmas Carol that also stars Ryan Reynolds.

6. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey’s innate talent for physical comedy never seemed more prescient than in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Carrey then repeated his Christmas success with A Christmas Carol in the late 2000s. The comedic legend’s chaotic energy fits several different types of holiday flicks.

7. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron possesses two distinct career stages. She first played oldest daughter D.J. Tanner on Full House in the 1980s and 1990s. Since the late 2000s, Cameron has appeared in 10 Hallmark Christmas movies. While they are usually corny and cookie-cutter, these types of holiday films are an easy watch for most families, and cement her as one of the most prominent Christmas movie actors.

8. Peter Billingsley

Peter Billingsley is the only child actor who can battle Macaulay Culkin for nostalgic supremacy among Christmas movie actors. Billingsly’s performance in A Christmas Story continues to entertain audiences four decades later. He also appeared in the sequel movie, A Christmas Story Christmas.

9. Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby often graced Americans with his voice on the radio every Christmas, but he was also a prolific holiday actor. Movies of Crosby’s include White Christmas, Holiday Inn, and Going My Way. Crosby signifies the importance of classic Christmas performers in pop culture. His legacy inspires new generations of Christmas movie actors.

10. Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase helped revolutionize the semi-inappropriate Christmas comedy with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. His screen presence throughout the film and his chemistry with the other actors make it a Christmas movie favorite yearly. Chase is one of the rare Christmas movie actors who only needs one true classic to become immortal.

11. Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton towers above all as the Christmas raunch king with Bad Santa. The black humor in the film juxtaposes the typical warm and cherished memories associated with Christmas, but this curveball helps it stand out from its peers. Thornton’s performance drives home an indelible image of Santa’s dark side.

12. Jack Black

Jack Black only has The Holiday on his resume right now, but Christmas will continue to shine in his career when Dear Santa comes to theaters. Black’s light-hearted nature and crass humor are a welcome addition to any film.

13. Ed Asner

Ed Asner contrasts Billy Bob Thornton by portraying Santa in his traditional personality and purpose. Asner plays Saint Nick in films like Elf and Christmas on the Bayou. He has played the jolly overweight gift-giver on four different occasions, and people loved him every time, making him a staple among Christmas movie actors.

14. David Harbour

David Harbour has started to separate himself from the rest of the Stranger Things cast by expanding on his filmography outside of the show. He starred in the Christmas action flick Violent Night in 2022. The first season of the show had a Christmas vibe to it with Joyce Byers communicating with Will through Christmas lights.

15. Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara has a large selection of Christmas classics on her resume. Home Alone and A Nightmare Before Christmas give viewers a taste of two very different types of holiday movies, and O’Hara captures the moment each time.

16. Judy Garland

Judy Garland’s role in The Wizard of Oz often comes to mind first when thinking of her career, but a close second might be her performance in Meet Me in St. Louis. One of the great Christmas movies of the 1940s, Garland sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in the film.

17. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel’s exuberance emanates from every screen appearance. Her name to Christmas fame comes in the contemporary hit show New Girl, which has several Christmas episodes, and the Will Ferrell movie Elf. Her light-hearted energy captures the holiday spirit better than most other Christmas movie actors.

18. Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar starred in The Wonder Years in the 1980s and 1990s, but she has become one of the main Hallmark Channel Christmas movie actors. She followed Candace Cameron’s path to longevity in many ways. Christmas at Dollywood and Christmas She Wrote are two of her better Hallmark movies.

19. Lacey Chabert

If it hasn’t become evident by now, Hallmark Channel loves hiring former child stars for their holiday specials. Lacey Chabert voiced the main character in The Wild Thornberrys before detouring to yuletide affairs. Christmas in Rome, Christmas at Castle Hart, and Christmas Waltz are just the tip of the iceberg for Chabert’s Hallmark movies.

20. Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt is a recent addition to the roster of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movie actors. She has been in nine films for the channel during the holidays, and she has been given creative control of some of the writing and producing. Our Christmas Love Song and Christmas Tree Lane highlight her performance list.

21. James Stewart

Jimmy Stewart’s performance in It’s A Wonderful Life might stand above all others in the last century of movie making. Stewart plays his character with an attention to detail and delicate awareness of mental health issues that other actors wouldn’t have pulled off in the 1940s.

22. Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon’s two best Christmas performances, Noel and A Bad Moms Christmas, illustrate her love for the holiday and versatility in genres she can operate within. Sarandon seems an ageless wonder, still going strong at 77 years old.