The Most Famous Friends Guest Stars Who Thrilled Audiences

Friends relied on the consistency of the main cast to compel fans to tune in weekly for ten years. The chemistry of those actors created a special brew of jokes and storylines, but the show also leveraged the power of guest stars to separate from other sitcoms.

Famous stars from Hollywood wanted to become immortalized in comedy lore for generations, meet the best Friends guest stars.

1. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt stars in some of the biggest films of the last 30 years. When he was married to Jennifer Aniston during Friends’ run, he made a guest appearance in the season eight episode “The One With the Rumor.” Pitt played a jilted peer of Rachel’s from high school who crashes the gang’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

2. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis played Paul Stevens for three episodes at the end of season six of Friends. The iconic character sparred with Ross while the latter was romantically linked to his daughter. The chemistry between Willis, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston made Willis an absolute fan-favorite of Friends guest stars.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston now star together in the Apple TV series The Morning Show. If it seems like their rapport already shines in the series, it might be due to the fact that Witherspoon played Rachel’s sister in season six as one of the most famous Friends guest stars. Witherspoon appeared in the episodes “The One with Rachel’s Sister” and “The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.”

4. Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito delivers the spark Friends needed in some of the late-series episodes. In “The One Where the Stripper Cries,” DeVito comically attends Phoebe’s bachelorette party, playing a downtrodden male entertainer with a fragile ego. DeVito’s line delivery soars with impeccable crispness.

5. Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman excels in nearly every film and TV appearance he’s ever made. This doesn’t change as one of the best Friends guest stars. In “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding,” Oldman’s character, Richard Crosby, shares the screen with Joey when both men try out as soldiers in a historical drama. The silly storyline adds levity to an otherwise dramatic landmark episode.

6. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union adds fresh energy to many different programs and films. Her appearance as one of Joey and Ross’s dating prospects, Kristen, led to an all-time Friends scene. The two buddies compete a little too hard for her love and affection, turning her away before anything serious could even begin!

7. Alec Baldwin

Before Alec Baldwin captured our adulation forever on 30 Rock, the comedic legend added his name to Friends guest stars as one of Phoebe’s funniest boyfriends. Baldwin played Parker, a hyper-enthusiastic satirical caricature of optimistic people in “The One With the Tea Leaves” and “The One in Massapequa.”

8. Anna Faris

Anna Faris plays Erica, one of the most important Friends guest stars in the final stretch of episodes. Erica works with Monica and Chandler to get them the babies they’ve wanted for several seasons. She gives her newborn twins up for adoption, allowing Monica and Chandler to fulfill their family’s dreams.

9. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller’s father, Jerry, aided the comedic greatness of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, but the younger Stiller usually sticks to the big screen. In “The One with the Screamer,” Ben Stiller plays Tommy, an obnoxious and loud man Rachel starts seeing. Stiller’s chaotic energy led to one of the more entertaining one-episode appearances in the show.

10. Charlton Heston

Charlton Heston became one of the biggest movie stars of the 1950s and 1960s. By the time he appeared as himself as one of Friends' guest stars, he was already in the twilight of his life and rarely worked in the movie industry. “The One with Joey’s Dirty Day” certainly stood out due to Heston’s brilliant cameo.

11. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen used to be an acclaimed comedic star before personal issues tore his career apart. Before Two and a Half Men, Sheen matched Lisa Kudrow’s wit in a perfect match between characters on Friends. Sheen plays Phoebe’s boyfriend Ryan in “The One With the Chicken Pox.”

12. Hank Azaria

If it seems like all of Phoebe’s boyfriends were famous Friends guest stars, it’s because they kind of were. Hank Azaria appeared in several Friends episodes as the meek and kind David. Phoebe eventually marries Paul Rudd’s character, Mike, but she certainly possesses an enduring affection for David.

13. Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild profoundly impacts most of the sitcoms she’s starred in. She lent her talents to Friends by playing Chandler’s mother, Nora. Fairchild embeds Nora with stereotypical uppity mother vibes that hinder Chandler’s self-esteem and confidence throughout his life.

14. Julia Roberts

Much like how Friends took advantage of the romantic link between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the series brought Julia Roberts on to cameo as a potential love interest for Chandler while she was dating Matthew Perry. Roberts defined Hollywood stardom during the 1990s and 2000s with films like Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich.

15. Sean Penn

Sean Penn typically headlines Academy Award-nominated flicks rather than network television series. He plays an eclectic man who dates Phoebe’s twin sister in “The One with the Halloween Party” and another episode later titled “The One With the Stain.” Penn’s appearance here was yet another by a massive movie star throughout the show.

16. Robin Williams

Remember when Robin Williams began his career on the sitcom Mork & Mindy? This gave Williams the innate talent to recapture his television roots on Friends by playing one-half of the buddy duo Tim and Tomas (Billy Crystal portrayed Tim.)

17. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder featured heavily in the 1990s cultural zeitgeist before a career downturn in the 21st century. One of her last big roles was as Rachel’s friend from the past, Melissa. Rachel and Melissa may have explored their bi-curiosity with one another and grappled with the revelation. Ryder currently entrances viewers with her performance as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.

18. Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau became known as the man who reinvented Star Wars by creating The Mandalorian in the 2010s. In the 1990s, he still remained in limbo as both an actor and director but demonstrated his talent throughout season three of Friends next to Courtney Cox’s Monica. Favreau played Pete Becker, an ambitious wrestling athlete with a good heart.

19. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge’s late-career resurgence can be attributed to her mesmerizing turn on The White Lotus. Before the HBO fame and the Emmy Awards, Coolidge played an exotic apartment building neighbor in season ten of Friends. Coolidge captures the hilarious eccentricity of bold women better than most actresses.

20. John Stamos

John Stamos owns the looks and the sitcom chops to make any show he appears on better. The Full House actor played a reproductive donor for Chandler and Monica during their quest for a baby in the show's ninth season.

21. Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz remains one of the best Friends guest stars due to how well the actor sinks his teeth into Steve's emasculating role. Lovitz appeared in the season one episode “The One With the Stoned Guy” and the season nine episode “The One With the Blind Dates.”

22. Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie stood out during the Golden Age of Television on House. Before that famous role in the FOX medical drama, Laurie played a hilarious plane patron who sits next to Rachel in “The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2.”