The Most Groundbreaking Sitcoms TV in History

Sitcoms or situation comedies amuse and delight audiences with a cast of characters who find themselves in conventional, unusual, or wildly exaggerated dilemmas they have to resolve. However, some sitcoms break boundaries in a manner that's culturally significant and impactful.

The new frontiers of these groundbreaking sitcoms have paved the way for many others who have or will follow them in the future.

1. Ellen (1994-98)

In 1997, stand-up comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres had a popular 30-minute show on ABC called Ellen. During the fourth season of her show's run, DeGeneres came out as gay in both Time magazine and on an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Soon after, Ellen's character on the show publicly announced her orientation in “The Puppy Episode.” The fictitious Ellen was one of the first main characters to come out as gay in American television. Since then, shows like Will & Grace have made acceptance of gay characters mainstream.

2. Chico and the Man (1974-78)

Jack Albertson portrays Ed Brown, the elderly white owner of an auto repair garage in a Mexican American East Los Angeles neighborhood. Ed, a bigot who doesn't get along with his neighbors, can't seem to adjust to the changing ethnic demographics of his community.

When Chico (Freddie Prinze) looks to Ed for work, he initially turns him down. Once he sees Chico's work ethic, Ed offers him a job. Chico and the Man became the first American television show set in a Latino neighborhood, earning a spot among groundbreaking sticoms.

3. Maude (1972-78)

In the months and years before Roe v. Wade became national law, the taboo subject of abortion didn't receive much airtime outside of news programs. The comedy series Maude changed that in 1972 in a two-part episode when the title character, a middle-aged woman, became pregnant. After much deliberation, Maude and her husband Walter chose to end the pregnancy. It remains one of the few television shows ever to broach the topic.

4. Black-ish (2014-22)

Black-ish celebrated Black excellence in a nuclear family like The Cosby Show and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The Johnson family made up of an anesthesiologist wife, an advertising executive husband, and their four children, move into a wealthy, White suburb as a sign of their success. While their surroundings have changed, they're still a proud Black family and work to ensure that doesn't change.

5. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77)

The feminist movement of the 1970s got a huge boost when The Mary Tyler Moore Show aired. The character of Mary Richards didn't have a husband or children, had a professional career, and didn't have to rely on anyone else to get by. This made her something of a unicorn in an era when most women on television played homemakers dependent on their husbands.

Mary Tyler Moore also owned the production company that aired her series and The Bob Newhart Show, among many others. In tribute to all those groundbreaking sitcoms, The Mary Tyler Moore Show deserves a spot here.

6. Seinfeld (1989-98)

The use of consumer products and their conspicuous placement makes Seinfeld stand out. Apple's Mac computers figured prominently in Jerry's apartment and even underwent upgrades to newer Macs over the seasons. An entire episode revolved around Elaine's efforts to get ahold of the Today sponge contraception after its discontinuation. The show also used specific candy brands in their plots, including Snickers, Junior Mints, Jujyfruits, and Junior Mints. No other show on television put such an emphasis on brand names.

7. Living Single (1993-98)

Living Single received only some of the accolades and attention Friends received, but that doesn't take away from the series' cultural impact. Six friends working in various occupations, including a stockbroker, magazine publisher, and attorney, live in or near the same brownstone in Brooklyn. The characters not only portrayed young and gifted Black people positively but also contributed greatly to aesthetics like upscale Black fashion and hairstyles.

8. I Love Lucy (1951-57)

Chief among groundbreaking sitcoms, I Love Lucy broke barriers on and behind the screen. It became the first television show with an ensemble cast and the first scripted show recorded on 35 mm film in the presence of a live studio audience.

The real-life husband and wife Ball and Desi Arnaz (of Cuban heritage) played the first interracial couple on TV. The show also integrated Ball's real life pregnancy into the series, and Lucy even gave birth in one episode.

Ball became the first woman to own a production company. Desilu Productions, with Arnaz, producing I Love Lucy and other popular shows like Mannix, Star Trek, The Untouchables, and Mission: Impossible.

9. The Golden Girls (1985-92)

The extraordinarily talented ensemble cast of The Golden Girls proved that life after 50 exists and is active, vibrant, and exciting. A television show about four women over 50 living together as roommates surprisingly appeals to viewers of all ages, even in repeats. Each cast member—Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, Betty White, and Estelle Getty—brought something different to the screen that told the world life begins after 50.

10. Fresh Off the Boat (2015-20)

When ABC first aired Fresh Off the Boat in 2015, it not only proved a hit with audiences but also became the first American sitcom with an all-Asian primary cast in over two decades. The first sitcom to claim that distinction, All-American Girl, starred comedian and actress Margaret Cho and ran on ABC for one season, from 1994 until 1995.

11. Martin (1992-97)

Like Living Single, Martin didn't receive all of the accolades and attention that showered on Friends, but the series became the Black version of Friends for many viewers.

Martin blended new comedy and old comedy, with respect shown to comedians from the previous generation, like Garrett Morris, who had a recurring role in the series. Most importantly, the characters celebrated Black mobility among younger people, making Blackness cool and a source of pride.

12. Soap (1977-81)

Despite its respectable ratings and loyal viewer base, Soap had more than its share of controversies due to its adult subject matter.

But the biggest controversy centered on Billy Crystal's character, Jodie Dallas, one of the first primetime shows to feature a main character who identified as gay. While having an LGBTQ character barely raises an eyebrow today (fortunately), in the 1970s, it sent shockwaves across the country.

13. All in the Family (1971-79)

Grouchy and argumentative, Archie Bunker had little time and even less patience and tolerance for anyone who wasn't like him. He didn't hide his bigotry towards other ethnic groups and women, frequently using slurs to describe them.

Bunker's coarse language shocked viewers because television characters didn't speak in such terms. All in the Family and Archie Bunker laid the foundation for future programs like Married…With Children and South Park.

14. The Jeffersons (1975-85)

The comedic doings of George and Louise (Weezie) Jefferson had fans rolling on the floor laughing for ten years. It's second only to Tyler Perry's House of Payne as the longest-running television series with a predominantly Black cast. The Jeffersons also introduced viewers to Tom and Helen Willis, the first interracial couple on TV with a White man and a Black woman married to each other.

15. Good Times (1974-79)

Good Times, a spinoff of Maude, also made television history as the first sitcom with a Black nuclear family. Before Good Times, shows featuring Black characters like Peggy in Mannix or the title character in the show Julia raised sons on their own as widows. John Amos, who played husband James Evans, had unresolved conflicts with show creator Norman Lear; his character got killed off the show, leaving his wife Florida (Esther Rolle) a widow.

16. Married…With Children (1987-97)

No one can ever know if Fox knew what it unleashed when it first aired Married…With Children, the network's first primetime show, but the network certainly courted controversy.

The raunchy, not safe for work (NSFW) humor led a Michigan woman to organize a boycott of the show on the grounds of obscenity. Her efforts backfired: when word of the boycott spread, the show's viewership increased. Television series pushing the envelope today owe a debt of gratitude to Fox.

17. Parks and Recreation (2009-15)

The cheerful persona of Leslie Knope ( Amy Poehler ), Parks and Recreation deputy director in Pawnee, Indiana, effectively captures the hope and optimism ushered in by Barack Obama's election as president. Leslie sincerely believed the government could improve constituents' lives, unlike her boss, Ron Swanson. Obama's then-Vice President Joe Biden, Leslie's idol, even appeared on the show. No other show has done that before or since.

18. The Cosby Show (1984-92)

A show with an all-Black primary cast of an upper-middle class Black nuclear family, with a physician father and attorney mother, didn't register before 1984. A ratings juggernaut for most of its run, The Cosby Show inspired Black viewers with positive messaging and imagery and paved the way for comedies like Living Single and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

19. Modern Family (2009-20)

What Seinfeld did for conspicuous product placement, Modern Family did for the Digital Age. Every member of the Dunphy family is wired, whether it's their smartphone or MacBook.

In one episode, Haley Dunphy shows off her texting prowess by typing an impossibly long text message at record speed. Conversely, family patriarch Jay Pritchett repeatedly struggles with a smartphone's double-click function. Modern Family became more real and relatable to viewers by leaning into the heavy use of tech.

20. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-24)

Larry David, the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm, has a unique approach to his show that's hard to execute successfully but has for 24 years. David creates an outline of the plot and subplot for every episode, and the actors mostly improvise the rest of the dialogue. This unstructured form of acting allows the performers to push the boundaries they otherwise wouldn't dare approach in scripted network television.

21. Murphy Brown (1988-98)

Murphy Brown (played by Candace Bergen) created a firestorm when she became pregnant by her ex-husband and chose to raise the child herself after he signaled he wasn't ready for fatherhood. Conservatives decried her choice, with then-Vice President Dan Quayle as her biggest critic. It seemed silly to have this controversy over a fictional character, and the furor eventually died down.

22. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-96)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ( Will Smith ) did more than bring hip-hop music, style, and swagger to the upper class; he stayed true to himself. Not only did he maintain a close relationship with Jazz (DJ Jazzy Jeff), but he also kept close family ties with his upper-class relatives.

Smith helped to make hip-hop more accessible to groups outside of the Black culture. Most importantly, the show exemplified Black excellence, whether from a Bel-Air mansion or the streets of West Philadelphia, born and raised.