The Most Hated TV Characters in History

We love to hate some of the most famous (or infamous) television characters. They've earned the audience's ire with their heinous transgressions ranging from manipulation to murder. These villains have well-deserved reputations for being the worst of the worst: the most hated TV characters ever.

1. Joffrey Baratheon – Game of Thrones

When it comes to cruel monarchs among hated TV characters, few can match the depravity of King Joffrey Baratheon. From having the innocent Ned Starke executed in front of his own daughters to humiliating his uncle in front of his own wedding guests, the fact that Joffrey sincerely delights in terrorizing others makes his behaviors even worse.

2. Livia Soprano – The Sopranos

The elder matriarch of the Soprano family wasn't the kindly widowed grandmother people would expect of her. Instead, Livia showed she could be as manipulative and ruthless as any mob boss, even ordering a hit on her own son in retaliation for putting her in an assisted living facility.

3. Connor – Angel

Sired by two vampires, Connor's birth made him a miracle child. As an infant, a vampire hunter kidnapped Connor and raised him in a hellish alternate dimension. Months later, he returned as the world's angriest teenager, seeking vengeance against his father.

4. Todd Alquist – Breaking Bad

From all outward appearances, Todd Alquist seemed like a personable young man working for a pest control company. Behind the scenes, he works as a drug distributor, the brutal enforcer for a White supremacist gang run by his uncle, and a ruthless killer without a conscience.

5. Frank Underwood – House of Cards

In a show with multiple hated TV characters, Frank Underwood took the prize. His presidential aspirations drive him not just to be an unethical politician but a homicidal one with numerous casualties. See Zoe Barnes and Peter Russo.

6. Claire Underwood – House of Cards

If Frank Underwood's presidential ambitions proved lethal to anyone he perceived threatening, his wife's will to power equaled them. After ascending from vice-president to president, Claire wasn't above having people killed or doing the deed herself if it meant protecting herself and the Underwood legacy.

7. The Governor – The Walking Dead

At first glance, The Governor appears a charming and effective leader, protecting his thriving, post-apocalyptic community from zombies. It doesn't take long for his sadistic, authoritarian nature to display itself, torturing and murdering people to consolidate his power.

8. Will Schuester – Glee

Compared to others on this list, high school teacher and glee club director Will Schuester isn't a baddie. Still, he often engaged in cringe-worthy behaviors, like his performance of La Cucaracha in traditional Mexican clothing. At other times, he gave off creepy vibes, especially his preoccupation with high schoolers twerking. Does that make him one of the most hated TV characters? You decide.

9. Ezra Fitz – Pretty Little Liars

Speaking of cringeworthy and creepy high school teachers qualifying as hated TV characters, meet Ezra Fitz. A popular high school English teacher, Fitz began dating one of his students, crossing ethical, legal, and moral boundaries. Instead of ending the relationship, he only quit his job to avoid arrest.

10. Bryce Walker – 13 Reasons Why

High school quarterback Bryce Walker had a dream life: good looks, popularity, wealth, permissive parents, and a loyal cheerleader girlfriend. But Bryce had a dark side as a bully and an entitled serial assaulter of teen girls. Considering him one of the most hated TV characters only speaks to having a somewhat functional moral compass.

11. Ethan Zobelle – Sons of Anarchy

As a businessman and founder of a White nationalist group (which automatically lands him on a list of hated TV characters), Ethan Zobelle, determined to keep the town of Charming racially pure by convincing other businesses not to work with minorities, uses force to get his way. When the SAMCRO motorcycle club refused to comply, Zobelle launched a full-scale attack.

12. Richie Aprile – The Sopranos

Richie Aprile was prone to fits of violence and insanely jealous of anyone who possessed what he believed he should have. Additionally, Richie’s homophobia towards his own son made him a thoroughly disagreeable man. Audiences let out a collective sigh of relief when his fiancee, Janice Soprano, offed him, one of the most hated TV characters.

13. Leo Johnson – Twin Peaks

The more viewers got to know Leo Johnson, the less they liked him, and for good reason. He regularly beat his wife, Shelly, attempted to kill her on two separate occasions, ran illegal drugs for the Renault brothers, and got involved with doomed high school student Laura Palmer.

14. J.R. Ewing – Dallas

J.R. Ewing, a greedy oil baron, would sink to the lowest lows to undermine his competitors. He neglected and cheated on his first wife, Sue Ellen. The distaste for the baddest man on television heightened so much that when his character was shot and critically wounded, the question “Who shot J.R.?” became a national sensation, courtesy of Ewing's status as one of the most hated TV characters.

15. Alexis Carrington Colby – Dynasty

The beautiful but manipulative and vengeful Alexis Carrington Colby had two main goals: to ruin her ex-husband Blake Carrington and destroy his happy second marriage to the sweet-natured Krystle. The physical fights between Alexis and Krystle became the stuff of legend, and landed Alexis among the most hated TV characters.

16. Montgomery de la Cruz – 13 Reasons Why

In 13 Reasons Why, Monty is Bryce Walker's friend and partner in crime. As a closeted gay football player from an abusive home, audiences could have felt a great deal of empathy for him, except for the cruel, violent streak he inflicted on his innocent peers.

17. Skyler White – Breaking Bad

As one of the most divisive characters on Breaking Bad, fans hated Skyler White, the beleaguered/complicit spouse of drug kingpin Walter White. After discovering how he made his fortune, Skyler held herself morally superior to her husband. Yet, she enjoyed the benefits of his ill-gotten gains until a violent death hit too close to home.

18. Heather Taffet – Bones

Better known as The Gravedigger, U.S. Attorney Heather Taffet kidnapped innocent victims and buried them alive underground with a limited supply of oxygen, holding them for ransom. She kidnapped Bones and Hodgins, holding them for an $8 million ransom. After her capture and conviction, Taffet, gunned down while heading to court for an appeal proceeding, never paid the price for her crimes.

19. Izzie Stevens – Grey's Anatomy

Izzie forgot to uphold the Hippocratic oath of first doing no harm. She would become overly involved in her patients' care, often to their detriment. Her motives may have appeared generous, but everything she did revolved around herself and her ego, landing her among the most hated TV characters.

20. Killer BOB – Twin Peaks

An evil spirit from another dimension, Killer BOB possessed the bodies of living people, making them commit horrific crimes in his name. He possessed Leland Palmer for years, eventually driving him to kill his own daughter, Laura, and her look-alike cousin, Maddie Ferguson.

21. Piper Chapman – Orange is the New Black

There are several beloved personalities from Orange is the New Black, but Piper Chapman isn't one of them. She's annoying, self-absorbed, and somehow thinks she's better than her fellow inmates, like she didn't commit the crime that landed her in prison to begin with.

22. Rachel Berry – Glee

Glee, written as a showcase for the immense talents of Rachel Berry, did exactly that, but her character took it too far by refusing to share the spotlight with anyone else. Her inability to grasp that acknowledging someone else's gifts didn't diminish her own makes her unlikeable. Couple that with stories of Lea Michelle's toxic behavior to get one of the most hated TV characters ever.

23. Nate Jacobs – Euphoria

From the first episode, Nate Jacobs came across as an awful person. He abused his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Maddy, and delivered a vicious beating to Tyler for hooking up with her. Later, Nate blackmailed Tyler into taking the blame for an assault on Maddy that he committed.

24. Ted Mosby – How I Met Your Mother

Ted is the narrator and main character of the series, in which he describes to his children how he met his future wife, their mother. Ted tries to paint himself as a good person, but he's always looking out for himself, putting his interests above everyone else's, even his closest friends.

25. Pete Campbell – Mad Men

Cold as ice is the best way to describe Mad Men‘s Pete Campbell. He has the talent and pedigree to go far in the advertising business but prefers to capitalize on his family's name to get ahead. He's also not above using dirty tricks to climb the corporate ladder.