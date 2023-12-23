The Most Hated Video Game Characters That Make Players Throw Controllers

Video game characters always work best when they evoke strong feelings from the player. Whether that be empathy, idolation, or even hatred. Hated characters in particular can be interesting, as they’re not always intended to turn out that way. Whether intentional or not, though, the most hated video game characters in gaming will live on in their own special kind of infamy.

1. Natalya (Goldeneye 007)

Nothing annoys a player more than a poorly thought-out partner mission, and back in the days of the Nintendo 64, they popped up everywhere.

Goldeneye 007, like many games of that sort, fell victim to this mechanic with the character Natalya, who never met an opportunity to get shot she didn’t love. From getting in the way to making herself the easiest target of all time, Natalya remains infamous for being annoying throughout any mission of which she’s a part. Despite the “Control” mission being difficult in a number of ways, Natalya’s disregard for her own life often becomes the most challenging part.

2. Porky Minch (EarthBound/Mother series)

The sheer conceit and arrogance of Porky Minch remains a tour de force. While he didn’t become the main antagonist until Mother 3, Porky served the role of a general irritant well throughout the trilogy. The only thing worse than an arrogant fop remains a cowardly one, and Porky regularly reminds players of his annoying personality. Whether he’s leading the antagonistic charge or just being a nuisance, Porky ranks among the most hated video game characters of all time.

3. Slippy (Star Fox)

Unlike Porky Minch, Slippy falls more into the “unintentionally annoying” category of hated video game characters. On paper, he’s not so bad, but in practice, he becomes quite the annoyance with constant disruptions to the flow of Star Fox 64.

Having to protect his backside while also surviving makes certain sections of the game much more challenging than they should be. Not to mention, Slippy’s attempts at being the funny character miss far more often than they hit with cringe-inducing jokes and an annoying voice. While Slippy serves a distinct narrative purpose and fills out the cast, he’s not enjoyable to listen to or interact with.

4. William Carver (The Walking Dead: Season Two)

As a character who survived the apocalypse just like everyone else, William Carver should have some redeemable qualities. Alas, this Walking Dead character’s loosening grip on reality and ruthless attitude toward everyone around him makes him difficult to empathize with. Carver justifies his selfishness and callousness with an extreme focus on survival, and while that might make some sense in his own head, everyone else can see his pure sociopathy.

5. Hermes (God of War 3)

As the quintessential annoying, taunting antagonist, Hermes never misses a chance to tease Kratos about being slow and brutish. Hermes, like the rest of the Greek pantheon, suffers the consequences of being on Kratos’ bad side, though.

Before Hermes meets his end he forces Kratos to chase him down while dishing out insult after insult, making the hated video game character that much more therapeutic to slay when the time comes.

6. Navi (The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time)

Navi’s iconic status in the Zelda series remains unmatched, but that’s not to say she can’t get annoying from time to time in The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time.

With lots of tutorial interruptions and the ever-present “Hey, listen!” catchphrase grating after hearing it a hundred times, Navi has worn down many Zelda fans. While other characters like Fi can also be quite annoying, Navi being so essential to Link's progress makes her one of the most hated video game characters.

7. David (The Last of Us)

David shows up in The Last of Us during a time of great need for Joel and Ellie.

During this time, players wanted to like him, as he helped Ellie with her primary predicament and even protected her during a run-in with the infected. That said, once this help turned into a ruse for David and his pals to follow Ellie and ultimately kidnap her, David’s decline began and never really stopped. Not only did he mislead Ellie, but he also proposed a series of unsettling outcomes for her to choose from that we won’t spoil here. Suffice it to say, David remains one of the most hated video game characters and gets what he deserves.

8. Dr. Angus Bumby (Alice: Madness Returns)

A truly evil character, Dr. Angus Bumby causes the vast majority of Alice’s problems throughout her adventure in and before Alice: Madness Returns and only seems to add to them throughout the game. The more the player learns about Bumby, the more detestable he becomes. Preying on Alice as well as countless others makes Bumby one of the most hated video game characters of all time, and the final showdown with him remains an absolute blast.

9. Kai Leng (Mass Effect 3)

Many hated video game characters divide gamers on whether or not they deserve hate, but loathing Kai Leng remains pretty much universal. His sneaky approach to combat is complimented by his underhanded tactics in dealing with others.

Completely untrustworthy and shallow, Kai Leng becomes all the more annoying when his lack of development is revealed. Compared to most of the well-written and interesting characters throughout the Mass Effect series, Kai Leng just doesn’t measure up as a character, making him detestable on multiple levels. Being a part of the controversial events of Mass Effect 3 doesn't help things either.

10. Ava (Borderlands 3)

One of the Borderlands games’ strongest qualities remains the vibrant characters with range and depth. Sadly, Ava falls short in this area by a large margin. Much of her delivery feels forced, which may say more about the acting than the writing, but the writing also comes off as half-hearted to many who played Borderlands 3.

This element became amplified by the fact that several mainstay Borderlands characters got removed in favor of newcomers like Ava, who just plain don’t compare to the folks they replaced. Ava remains one of the most hated video game characters, whether fairly or not, by many Borderlands fans today.

11. Rafe Adler (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Uncharted 4’s Rafe Adler mastered the behavior of a grown-up spoiled brat. As a professional rival to Nathan Drake, it’s only natural that Rafe would elicit hatred from fans of the series, but Rafe goes the extra mile with insufferable arrogance and entitled personality that get players counting down the minutes until they can finally take him down. Rafe’s smarminess remains second to none, putting him in the upper echelon of Uncharted villains, and the ranks of hated video game characters.

12. Ted Faro (Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West)

As a general snob and antagonist to all of humanity in the Horizon games, Ted Faro earns his spot on this list.

Faro not only brought about the destruction of the modern world but also continues to antagonize folks through his holographic playbacks that demonstrate his shrewd sense of morality. His repeated unwillingness to take criticism or advice from his colleagues became his greatest flaw, though, as his mistakes could have been mitigated if not prevented in our time. His unflinching hubris knows no bounds, even when it results in total destruction.

13. Moneybags (Spyro The Dragon)

Moneybags personifies the concept of a toll bridge in Spyro the Dragon. Placing exorbitant fees on travel for Spyro and just kind of being a jerk about it make Moneybags quite unlikeable. His character doesn’t get developed very much, like most PS1 side characters, but his self-serving nature remains pretty clear throughout the game, as his prices remain far from reasonable.

14. General Shepherd (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

While playing through the original Modern Warfare 2, players might sense that General Shepherd might not be on the up-and-up.

That hunch would turn out true, as Shepherd’s thirst for power leads him to kill Ghost and Roach in an effort to serve some vague “greater good” that he never fully explains. The fact that Shepherd never faces adequate consequences for this also contributes to his hateability, and he remains one of the most hated video game characters across the entire franchise to this day.

15. Preston Garvey (Fallout 4)

Preston Garvey never becomes the worst character or anything, but the player’s inability to deny his request for another settlement mission makes him infuriating to deal with. These quests often feel repetitive and even boring, as they rarely consist of anything more than wiping out encampments.

What’s more, his dialogue feels equally uninspired, with the phrase “Another settlement needs our help” becoming quite a meme among Fallout fans in addition to a near-universal hatred of his assignments. Everything about Preston goes against the freedom and variety that Fallout games remain known for, hence his place among hated video game characters.

16. Reaver (Fable 2, 3)

Reaver has little in the way of redeemable qualities throughout his time in the Fable games. His self-serving nature comes off as repugnant to players who prefer to maintain some semblance of a moral compass, while the quests he’s involved in throw some sort of moral conundrum at the player, creating an association between Reaver and uncomfortable situations.

On top of that, Reaver remains a deceitful character. Rarely do players have the full picture of what he wants or what he’s up to at any given moment. Purposefully written as one of the most hated characters in the Fable series, Reaver hits the bullseye for being unsympathetic and unlikeable.

17. Heimdall (God of War: Ragnarok)

Similar to God of War 3‘s Hermes, Heimdall pushes players’ buttons for the majority of his screen time in God of War: Ragnarok. Insulting Atreus on a constant basis while displaying the highest form of elitism at every possible moment proves a pungent combination for his hateability. Heimdall has little to say outside of offensive remarks, which sting all the more as responses to Atreus’ and Kratos’ multiple attempts to maintain peace and order. It all comes back around though, as Kratos teaches him some much-needed manners.