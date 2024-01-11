The Most Heroic Lord of the Rings Characters That Win Viewers’ Hearts

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films continue to inspire audiences two decades after their release because of their beauty and attention to detail.

At the heart of the series, though, are the heroic Lord of the Rings characters who help destroy the One Ring. Even if the movies didn’t possess the grandeur and visual vitality of a landscape lost to time, the rich characters would propel the story from one generation to the next. These heroes all played a part in defeating Sauron and saving Middle-earth!

1. Samwise Gamgee

Sam starts out as the humble servant and second banana to Frodo in the quest to destroy the One Ring, but as the burden of Suaron’s evil bares down on the ring bearer, Sam ups his game and finishes the job Frodo can no longer complete. The plump hobbit also makes a mean stew and refuses to let go of his fry pans even when the fires of Mount Doom explode around him.

2. Frodo Baggins

Frodo doesn’t endear himself to audiences in The Return of the King when the One Ring engulfs his personality. Still, fans must understand the brute force he overcomes both physically and psychologically.

It’s hard to imagine any other heroic Lord of the Rings characters in Middle-earth carrying the jewelry to the volcano without succumbing to its pressures in much shorter order than Frodo.

3. Aragorn

Aragorn must rank as the most humble king in the history of fiction. From his unassuming beginnings as a ranger to his brave leadership at Helm’s Deep and The Battle of the Pelennor Fields, the heir to Isildor’s throne constantly puts himself in harm’s way to save the people he loves.

Aragorn thinks of the greater good and listens to others, making him the ideal hero all men aspire to emulate in Middle-earth.

4. Éowyn

Éowyn not only represents one of the true female heroic Lord of the Rings characters but teaches children and adults alike never to back down, even when others don’t offer encouragement. Éowyn’s insistence on helping Rohan on the battlefield pays off tremendously when she preserves her uncle’s dignity and takes down the Witch-King.

5. Pippin Took

Pippin’s character arc feels as complete as any heroic Lord of the Rings characters‘ in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. While the foolhardy hobbit often acts before thinking, this type of decision-making benefits everyone in the Fellowship, even Gandalf.

This duo lays the foundation for the incredible middle act in The Return of the King, and seeing Gandalf give his respect to Pippin brings brilliant sentimentality during the midst of the battle scenes.

6. Merry Brandybuck

Merry possesses a sharper wit than Pippin, and his screen time doesn’t quite match up with his best friend’s during the final movie, but Merry’s courage dwarfs most others around him. When Merry decides to ride into battle with Éowyn and aids in her slaying of the Witch-King, it brings eternal glory to the Shire!

7. Gandalf

Gandalf towers over the Fellowship in the first film, laying a foundation of friendship and leadership that instills confidence in all other heroic Lord of the Rings characters for the ensuing two films. As Saruman the White betrays the peoples of Middle-earth, Gandalf’s steadfast loyalty to morality juxtaposes all evil and illustrates indelible purity during the end of all times.

8. Gimli

Gimli’s one-liners and chemistry with Legolas take the place of true character development during the films, but the son of Glóin represents the dwarven race as well as anybody could have hoped. Gimli takes pride in his small stature and catapults himself into battle every time, even if he needs a bigger friend to toss him into the fray!

9. Legolas

Fans could argue that Legolas possesses the most fighting skill of any heroic Lord of the Rings characters. His sharpshooting and inhuman aim with a bow take down hundreds of orcs throughout the series and save plenty of lives. Legolas also serves as an ear for Aragorn to rely upon when he needs help deciding what course to take.

10. King Théoden

The King of Rohan sometimes stubbornly denies the best course of action at first thought, but Théoden always comes around. His sacrifice in The Return of the King saves Gondor and solidifies Rohan as a true testament to the glory and good living within his kingdom.

11. Faramir

Faramir overcomes so much during his brief time in the last two movies. He understands he’ll never receive his father’s love no matter how hard he tries, and he spits in the face of immorality by selflessly letting Frodo go to Mordor without taking the One Ring from him. If one heroic Lord of the Rings character deserved the happiest of endings, Faramir would rank high on that list.

12. Boromir

Boromir comes as close to being an anti-hero as any other character in Middle-earth. While he has admirable intentions, he makes a poor impression when he tries to steal the One Ring from Frodo.

In classic Tolkien fashion, Boromir redeems himself by saving Merry and Pippen and allowing the Fellowship to hobble on, taking many arrows to the chest. His ability to overcome his personal demons symbolized the journey of flawed humanity in Tolkien’s work.

13. Treebeard

Treebeard leads the Ents, a race of tree-like people in The Two Towers. When he obliges Merry and Pippen’s pleas for help, it demonstrates the power of teamwork and friendship regardless of racial division in the series.

14. Éomer

Éomer should have received more screen time among heroic Lord of the Rings characters. The general of Rohan’s forces on the battlefield, he possesses strength, bravery, and fearless kinship to his brothers and sisters of the kingdom. Who knew a rider of Rohan would eventually try to take down the Homelander as well? (Shoutout to any The Boys fans reading this!)

15. Arwen

Arwen’s love for Aragorn motivates him to carry on during dark times in the three movies. When she sacrifices her everlasting life for eternal love by marrying Aragorn, it helps give the message that the quality of human existence will always be more vital than the quantity of it.

16. Elrond

Elrond often works as the conduit between men and Elves in Middle-earth, but his begrudgingly grumpy acceptance of Arwin and Aragorn as a couple makes a heroic stand in The Return of the King. Elrond’s blessing and encouragement of Aragorn becomes the final piece to the puzzle, and the king of Gondor finally stands tall once again.

17. Galadriel

Galadriel not only talks in Frodo’s head during times of trouble but has her own bout with the One Ring in The Fellowship of the Ring. When she defeats her urge to take the ring from Frodo, it represents one of the first times in the series that its evil can’t win a battle with heroic Lord of the Rings characters.

18. Bilbo Baggins

Bilbo Baggins doesn’t get a large part in Peter Jackson’s first trilogy, but his adventurous spirit embeds itself in the Shire and stands as a beacon of hope for Frodo and the rest of the Hobbits during the movies. Bilbo’s sense of humor and heroism make him the most of his people.

19. The King of the Dead

Who would believe that a dead man/ghost spirit would decide the Battle of Pelennor Fields? The King of the Dead stormed Mordor’s army at the behest of Aragorn and swiftly decimated the foes.

20. Madril

Madril plays a small role next to Faramir as his second-in-command, but fans love a loyal helper among heroic Lord of the Rings characters. Madril proves his worth in battle, and when discussing strategy with Faramir, he propels himself into the ranks of heroes.

21. Haleth

Haleth represents both the fear and fearlessness of Rohan right before the Battle of Helm’s Deep. Clearly underaged and not capable of fighting in the war, Haleth heeds Aragorn’s advice before the darkest hour and forges ahead valiantly. Audience members never get to see Haleth’s fate.

22. Haldir

Haldir loses his life during the Battle of Helm’s Deep when he leads a large group of Elvin fighters to war. Still, his sacrificial symbolism helps remind viewers of the ways Elves and men come to each other’s side when Sauron and the One Ring threaten to take over Middle-earth.