The Design Evolution of The Most Iconic Gaming Controllers

Gaming controllers have played a role that often gets overlooked in video game history, but their evolution reveals fascinating insights about how people play games.

These handheld devices tend to symbolize gaming eras as much or more than the actual consoles since when we see gaming on film, the camera focuses on the player, not the little machine beside the television.

From the earliest devices, which only amounted to a stick and a button, to the latest in virtual reality (VR) inputs, the foremost way gamers interact with digital worlds has always been with their hands. Have a look at the gaming controllers that changed it all.

Atari Joystick (Atari 2600) (1977)

Atari Inc., founded in 1972, created the first arcade smash hit with Pong that year. Five years later, the company released the Atari 2600 home video game console, among the first of its kind. Packaged with the console came the Atari Joystick, which often gets remembered as the main controller of the early video game era, with cameos in many films from the time.

The joystick went for a design of maximum simplicity, using just one red button in addition to the stick—very much in keeping with the minimal demands of Atari games like Space Invaders and Pac-Man. The controller tended to break down after extensive use, but it lives on in the collective memory of gamers.

NES Controller (1983)

The birth of the D-pad, the cross-shaped directional pad we now take for granted, started on home consoles in 1983 with the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), then known in Japan as the Famicom. The new design marked a vast improvement in precision and control over joystick predecessors.

Including the “Start” and “Select” buttons on gaming controllers also gave players additional functionality to access menus. With its space-age red-and-beige background overlaid with black buttons, the original Japanese NES may still hold the title for the most elegant game controller ever.

Sega Genesis Controller (1988)

If the NES gaming controllers drew blocky charms from their resemblance to a robot appendage, then the Sega Genesis controller, first released in Japan in 1988, cultivated the appeal of a panther, with its black design shunning the perpendicular in favor of sleekly curved edges.

This ergonomic emphasis made the experience far more comfortable over long play sessions. To top it off, the gaming controller introduced a novel third button—A, B, and now, C—opening up new avenues of gameplay mechanics. Sega branded the Genesis console as an edgier counterpart to Nintendo, and the controller played its part as a tangible embodiment of this ethos.

SNES Controller (1990)

Nintendo once again took the lead against Sega in the contest for most buttons on the face of a controller with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1990, which took the number up to four (though Sega would bring it up to six with a new Genesis controller in 1993).

These new purple and lavender SNES buttons had a concave design that let fingers slip up and down quickly, a great help in fighting games with demanding combos. The SNES also added shoulder buttons, which expanded the input option and paved the way for more complex games like SimCity.

PlayStation Controller (1994)

The first Sony gaming console, the PlayStation, launched in 1994 in Japan and went up against the Nintendo 64 (N64) and the Sega Saturn. Playstation gaming controllers opted for a standard D-pad with four face buttons that used geometric symbols instead of letters.

The easy-to-grip ergonomic design represented a step forward for gaming controllers, and Sony went on to use iterations of the shape in subsequent generations of hardware. While not massively innovative per se, the original controller laid the foundation for its successors, with a simple gray color scheme that made it an iconic artifact of the era.

Nintendo 64 Controller

The Nintendo 64 console jumped ahead with an “M-shaped” design graspable in three different positions depending on the game. The three-pronged controller introduced an analog stick, positioned in the center, which significantly enhanced gameplay in 3D environments.

Accounts differ on whether the N64’s flagship launch title, Super Mario 64, underwent development with the gaming controllers in mind or vice versa; however, character movement in third-person games like Mario and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time greatly benefited from the setup. The controller also made way for the arrival of first-person shooters like GoldenEye 007—previously unworkable with only a directional pad.

Sony DualShock Controller (PlayStation) (1997)

Playstation’s first-generation DualShock Controller, released in 1997, largely resembled its predecessor, the original Playstation controller; however, it brought along two analog sticks, revolutionizing control in gaming. Until the release of the DualShock, gamers had to survive in 3D space using the old directional pad scheme.

As the name would indicate, the DualShock also held two motors that would rumble feedback into the player’s hands, with the motor on the left slightly stronger than the other one on the right, enabling multiple vibration levels.

Nintendo GameCube Controller (2001)

The Nintendo GameCube ditched the N64’s M-shape in favor of something closer to PlayStation gaming controllers but with the position of the left analog stick and directional pad reversed. The unconventional design enhanced camera control and lent itself to increasingly complex games.

Additionally, rather than use the then-standard setup of four equal-sized face buttons, Nintendo centered the A button and made it massive, letting the other three buttons orbit the star. The controller is still popular among gamers, especially in the competitive Super Smash Bros. community.

The Duke (Microsoft Xbox) (2001)

The original Microsoft Xbox Controller, nicknamed “The Duke,” earned notoriety for its large size. The team attempted to mix what it liked most from earlier console inputs, such as the DualShock’s two analog sticks (though positioned in the GameCube style), the Genesis’ six face buttons, as well as the by-then standard two triggers.

While Microsoft later pivoted to smaller gaming controllers, The Duke received praise for its responsiveness and ergonomics, and it allowed for new heights in first-person-shooter games like Halo: Combat Evolved.

Wii Remote (Nintendo Wii) (2006)

Introduced with the Wii console in 2006, the Nintendo Wii Remote, or Wiimote, ventured into new territory for gaming controllers with a TV remote-like design. The minimalist device featured motion-sensing capabilities, an accelerometer, and infrared tech to track player movements.

The Wii console encouraged greater physicality in gaming than any previous video game system, and users wore a wrist strap to keep the Wiimote from flinging off and breaking windows and vases during gameplay.

Sony DualShock 4 (PlayStation 4) (2013)

Released in 2013 with the PlayStation 4, Sony DualShock 4 gaming controllers retained the classic DualShock layout while adding key new features, the most noticeable of which, a clickable touchpad, allowed players new swiping gestures to interact with games. Further refinement to the existing design included a light bar on the top that displayed colors to provide in-game feedback, as well as a built-in speaker that added to the comprehensive audio setup.

Joy-Con (Nintendo Switch) (2017)

When the Nintendo Switch console emerged in 2017, its modular design of two detachable mini-gaming controllers amounted to a revelation. The gaming controllers, known as Joy-Cons, could attach to a screen for handheld games or function independently. They used vibration feedback, an infrared motion camera, and included a button for taking screenshots.

However, Joy-Cons lost popularity in some quarters for a problem known as Joy-Con drift,” which happens when the analog stick wears down with use and the movement begins to offset. Many Switch gamers prefer to use peripherals instead of Joy-Cons, but the novelty of the devices cannot go unrecognized.

Sony DualSense Controller (PlayStation 5) (2020)

The Sony DualSense Controller, released with the PlayStation 5 in 2020, resembles nothing so much as an Xbox controller. Many of the features might seem like mere tweaks compared to other generational shifts in hardware. That said, while the elegant piece of kit refined more than invented, its haptic feedback system broke ground with its subtlety, allowing players to distinguish between the pluck of a crossbow string or the pressing down on the gas pedal.

Xbox Adaptive Controller (Xbox One) (2018)

People with disabilities often get left out of the fun things in life, but it needn’t always be the case, at least with video games. Released by Microsoft in 2018, the Xbox Adaptive Controller broke new ground in gaming accessibility. The device, designed to meet the needs of gamers with limited mobility, took the form of a rectangular box with two large programmable buttons plus a d-pad, making it suitable for all unconventional physical needs.

Oculus Touch Controllers (Oculus Rift VR CV1) (2016)

Released in 2016, the Oculus Touch Gaming Controllers, designed for use with the Oculus Rift VR headset, took advantage of a form suited to the natural resting position of the hands. In conjunction with motion tracking capabilities, the controllers made it possible to grab, toss, and handle virtual objects using an analog stick, buttons, and triggers.

The motion tracking even included some capacities for detecting gestures and finger movements, letting people point, wave, or give a thumbs-up. External sensors made setting up the Oculus Rift somewhat cumbersome, though this problem remains across most VR platforms.

HTC Vive Controllers (HTC Vive VR Headset) (2016)

Like the first-generation Oculus Rift, the HTC Vive VR Headset used dual gaming controllers as inputs. These featured a donut-shaped design at the top that constituted the sensor, while an analog touchpad, trigger, grip buttons, and a few other standard buttons rounded out the controls. The experience felt similar to Oculus in most respects, but the Vive’s room-scale capabilities made it easier to wander around in virtual space. In addition, users could duck and dodge in a way unprecedented at the time.

Valve Index Controllers (Valve Index VR headset) (2019)

The Valve Index Controllers, which accompanied the release of the Valve Index VR headset, took finger-tracking sensitivity to unseen levels. The gaming controllers could track individual finger movements, while the device strapped onto users’ hands for a more natural grip. This increased sensitivity to the range of motions a human hand can perform opened the door to more nuanced gestures and complex handling of objects in VR space.