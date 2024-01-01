The Most Iconic HBO Theme Songs

HBO's shows often hit differently than any other TV. The premium cable network utilizes higher budgets and more outstanding actors to create shows that immerse the audience into the world on the screen. Theme songs have become part of the experience of watching HBO before the start of each episode. After the iconic black and white haze with the HBO logo, the tunes that commence for one to two minutes can send chills down the spine or butterflies through the stomach. Check out the best HBO theme songs of all time, ranked!

1. The Sopranos

“Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 welcomes Sopranos fans into the unnerving brilliance of David Chase's New Jersey with bone-chilling importance. When the show debuted in 1999, The Sopranos quickly put TV audiences on notice that they were watching the benchmark for everything else to come after it. The theme song remains unskippable many years later; no episode would feel complete without listening to the intro.

2. Succession

Composer Nicholas Britell's original theme song for Succession paints a grand picture of the lives and ominous backstories of the Roy family. Even if the troubles of billionaire nepotists shouldn't fascinate viewers, the music's scale and epic nature grab people and don't let go. With the show recently ending, folks still mourn this song's absence every Sunday during Succession season!

3. The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus dabbles in analysis of excess, wealth, and gluttony. The second season's intro by Cristobal Tapia de Veer helps show the program also possesses major artistic flair! The tune starts calmly with aesthetic beauty before crashing into a crescendo of madness, symbolizing the themes and arcs of the season.

4. True Detective Season 1

The absorbing crime drama True Detective, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, differentiates itself from other cop shows because of atmospheric tension and otherworldly acting by the lead performers. “Far From Any Road” by The Handsome Family indicates the shrouded darkness and sinister undertones of Nic Pizzolatto's anthology; it evokes novel emotions and leaves a lasting mark on the senses.

5. The Wire Season 4

“Way Down in the Hole” remained the theme song through all five seasons of The Wire, but the fourth season's variant complimented demented, depressing imagery well with velvety singing by Ivan Ashford, Markel Steele, Cameron Brown, Tariq Al-Sabir and Avery Bargasse. David Simon's show paid attention to every detail, and many fans noticed the creator's intention to drive home the cyclical nature of the Baltimore drug scene here.

6. Game of Thrones

The ever-popular fantasy series Game of Thrones famously dropped off in quality in the final seasons, but the theme song never fades. Fans enjoy the mysterious yet legendary vibe of dragons, lost lands, and medieval rivalries interluded throughout the credits.

7. The Leftovers Season 2

The Leftovers towers over almost all of its competition and peers. A thought experiment with deep characters and questions about life and death, the season two theme song, “Let the Mystery Be” by Iris DeMent, sums up the enigma of life and the inescapable reality of humanity's mortality.

8. Entourage

“Superhero” by Jane's Addiction matches the youthful energy of the actors in Entourage as they undergo self-examination and questionable decision-making in their Hollywood careers. The glitz and the glamor of show business don't always overshadow the darkness in the background, and the chaotic energy exhibited by the song pairs perfectly.

9. Westworld

The Westworld theme song by Ramin Djawadi features catastrophic piano and bombastic fervor that hints at the unpleasant realities of the theme park in the show's universe. The show got canceled prematurely, but the first season remains an HBO classic for many.

10. Deadwood

The Western drama Deadwood won't be everyone's cup of tea, but the high-quality depiction of 19th-century America can't be found in other programs. The theme song by David Schwartz contrasts with other HBO songs, eliciting an optimistic tone juxtaposed by the dirty underdealings of the characters in the South Dakota town.

11. Curb Your Enthusiasm

“Frolic” generates an image of a clownish farce, no doubt something Larry David envisioned when Curb Your Enthusiasm went on air. The day-to-day humor used in the series endures all these years later, and it demonstrates the desire for comedy from the Seinfeld era of sitcoms.

12. S*x and the City

Composers Douglas J. Cuomo and Tom Findlay accelerate the tunes the second the theme song for S*x and the City comes on. The music feels busy and swift, sharply distinguishing from the dark tones of the dramas on HBO. The Sarah Jessica Parker vehicle paired with The Sopranos to create a dynasty for the network in the late 1990s.

13. Six Feet Under

Thomas Newman's theme for Six Feet Under orchestrates a fairy tale atmosphere, an almost light and airy world. The show's themes of death and family never go out of style, and the song encapsulates the universal nature of the series.

14. Band of Brothers

Composer Michael Kamen builds a theme song for Band of Brothers that combines personal, intimate sounds with the curtain of American patriotism right in the background. The miniseries now streams on Netflix, so the timing of a rewatch feels intimate.

15. Boardwalk Empire

“Straight Up and Down” may not feel completely in line with the 100-year-old setting of Boardwalk Empire, but sometimes a great song remains a great song no matter what. The pace of the tune sits just right with audiences who excitedly sit on the edge of their seats for Nucky Thompson and the rest of the criminals in 1920s New Jersey.

16. Rome

Rome slips through the cracks of even the most seasoned HBO viewer. The historical drama entertains and loosely educates audiences on the world's biggest empire with Jeff Beal's videogame-esque soundtrack in the theme song, absorbing people into the violence and conflict of Rome.

17. Oz

Oz came before The Sopranos on HBO, so the prison drama became the pioneer of the network's TV reputation. The eerie intro of Oz feels exotic, and fitting since so many of the characters are out of the box and unordinary.

18. True Blood

HBO's willingness to go outside its genre comfort zone results in creative work. Jace Everett's theme song endorses True Blood‘s vampires and fantastical setting. The song sounds great outside of the show, too, showing the versatility of the music.

19. Big Little Lies

“Cold Little Heart” opens the compact brilliance of Big Little Lies by asking the viewers to dive into the unrest within the lives of the women starring in the drama. The show famously featured actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman.

20. Silicon Valley

The technological, beep-bopping sounds of the Silicon Valley intro “Stretch Your Face” stand apart as unique. A show about computer nerds weaving their way through the hotbed of capitalism in California needed an equally innovative theme song.

21. Big Love

Using the Beach Boys' song “God Only Knows” never seems like a bad idea, right? Using it in the circumstances of Big Love, a show about family and romance and everything in between, seems even better!

22. The Last of Us

The Last of Us's theme song by Gustavo Santaolalla syncs the adaptation's post-apocalyptic vibes with a foreboding sense of hope. The additions of the fungus spreading across the world in the animation harbor a twisted beauty, like the world deserves what's happening and only a select few will overcome.