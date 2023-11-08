The best part of TV for many people remains the ability to track a character's life journey, from their home all the way to their jobs. Going to work takes up a lot of time in real life and in a show, so the occupation of a person preoccupies the audience's minds. Cooking differentiates itself from other activities as it can be done at home and at work, and many of the best TV characters ever love getting in the kitchen and serving up something special. meet the most iconic TV cooks of all time!

1. Spongebob Squarepants (Spongebob Squarepants)

Nobody loves their job more than SpongeBob! The optimistic sea sponge runs to the Krusty Krab with both arms by his side, yelling, “I'm ready!” every morning on his way to the greasy joint. Even when Squidward disdains the restaurant, and Mr. Krabs demands unethical expectations from his employees, SpongeBob cooks up some Krabby Patties with a smile!

2. Carmy Berzatto (The Bear)

Carmy Berzatto can't manage an eatery to save his life, but he most definitely understands the intricacies of serving a five-star meal to guests. The stressed-out, anxious, and depressed younger brother of a man who commits suicide and gives his restaurant to him, Carmy's path to cooking greatness never fails to entertain through two seasons of The Bear.

3. Artie Bucco (The Sopranos)

Artie differs from the patrons of Nuovo Vesuvio, often serving the criminal underbelly of New Jersey while garnering jealousy for the money and lifestyle of the folks who dine in. Artie's lifelong friendship with Tony Soprano creates stress and friction in his life, but he makes a mean tomato sauce, so long as Benny Fazio doesn't jam his hands in it.

4. Monica Geller (Friends)

Monica Geller's attention to detail fits perfectly with how many chefs operate in their kitchens. Monica often carried her hyper-focused personality into work where she satisfied many customers, but stressed herself out during the ten-year run of Friends. The long tenure of the show cements her place as one of the most iconic TV cooks.

5. Swedish Chef (The Muppets)

The Swedish Chef long ago endeared himself to The Muppets‘ fans with his unique form of language of communication with the audience. The Swedish Chef's puppet design charms children and adults alike, with the chef's hat covering the top half of his head and gigantic eyebrows and mustache hairs absorbing the bottom half. Few chefs have his wacky personality, making him one of the most iconic TV cooks.

6. Jack Tripper (Three's Company)

The falsely flamboyant Jack Tripper rode a roller coaster of highs and lows with female roommates Janet and Chrissy in Three's Company, one of the most popular sitcoms of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Tripper's characterization as a cook won't enter fans' minds as quickly as other characters do on the list, but he deserves a place among iconic TV cooks due to his prominence in television comedy lore.

7. Bob Belcher (Bob's Burgers)

Bob Belcher falls into the same circle as many cooks, feeling inundated with anxiety and the added pressure of working in a small business. Unlike his iconic TV cooks peers, Bob often responds to the whirlwind of each day by relying on his family and taking things one step at a time.

8. Chef (South Park)

Chef from South Park endures as one of the longest-running culinary characters in TV history, considering the show's longevity from 1997 to the present. Chef's strong personality meshes well with the young gang of kids in the show, but his expertise in the world of food shouldn't be respected too much; he works at the school cafeteria, after all.

9. Bree Van de Kamp (Desperate Housewives)

Desperate Housewives garnered acclaim and viewer recognition because every lady in the cast felt real and relatable in some way. Bree Van de Kamp's cooking skills were just one vital part of the equation that made her a fan favorite, and one of the most iconic TV cooks.

10. Lunch Lady (Saturday Night Live)

Chris Farley's short but storied comedic career included many iconic performances, but a short sketch as a dancing lunch lady with Adam Sandler on the guitar singing along surely brings a smile to almost every SNL fan. Farley's willingness to let loose and try anything on stage left an indelible mark on the television and film industry, and made him one of the most iconic TV cooks.

11. Red Reznikov (Orange Is the New Black)

Orange is the New Black filled its cast with a variety of strong-willed, outspoken women who often don't get along in prison. Red Reznikov's journey from prison head chef to mentally deteriorated criminal living in solitary confinement helped make the Netflix series a memorable hit!

12. Sean Turner (Servant)

Servant somehow went completely under the radar amongst Apple TV's large roster of hit shows. Sean Turner serves as the male figurehead of the household, a man who tries to juggle high-level cooking with the mysterious happenings that occur when he and his wife, Dorothy, start taking care of a fake child after their real baby's death.

13. Chef Hatchet (Total Drama Island)

Chef Hatchet undoubtedly cooks the worst food of any of the iconic TV cooks on this list. His job as the head chef on the cartoon reality series Total Drama Island involves intimidating the teenage contestants and making their lives on set as difficult as possible with disgusting food such as Chef Hatchet's special and vomit stew. *shudders*

14. Mung Daal (Chowder)

Mung Daal runs his own catering company in the popular Cartoon Network show Chowder. Mung Daal excellently juggles the responsibilities of mentoring the titular child character while also providing cuisine for all of his guests with the help of his wife, Truffles.

15. Sydney Adamu (The Bear)

More than just a potential romantic interest for Carmy, Sydney Adamu proved through two seasons of The Bear that she can more than hold her weight in the restaurant industry, often one-upping Carmy during the most important moments in the business's upheaval and rebuilding plan. Her soft-spoken determination makes her a fan favorite.

16. Sookie St. James (Gilmore Girls)

Sookie St. James not only served as an ideal introduction into the world of comedy for superstar Melissa McCarthy but also one of the best characters in the Gilmore Girls. Sookie's charming personality aided her ability to cook for her guests at the Dragonfly Inn.

17. Marie Barone (Everybody Loves Raymond)

Marie Barone leverages the power of her obsession with being a mother to become the best home cook in sitcom television. Marie makes sure her adult children, Ray and Robert, are always well-fed and never misses an opportunity to let Ray's wife, Debra, know who the best cook in the family is.

18. Mark Gottlieb (Neighbours)

One of the more obscure iconic TV cooks, Mark Gottlieb featured culinary skills in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Mark's fervent religious beliefs could be viewed as a lense into his view on how to dedicate oneself to everything in life, whether in the kitchen or in a church.

19. Judy Neutron (The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius)

Judy Neutron only gets a couple of lines per episode of Jimmy Neutron, but that's plenty of time to start salivating at her baking and cooking. She especially loves making a large selection of homemade pies, so many that her husband, Hugh, can name them alphabetically!

20. Jack Bourdain (Kitchen Confidential)

Jack Bourdain serves as a nostalgic, even melancholy look into the life of real-life late chef Anthony Bourdain. Bradley Cooper refines the mannerisms of the TV cook for a short-lived first season of the FOX drama Kitchen Confidential.

21. Dion Patras (Feed the Beast)

With stereotypical Brooklyn swagger and a dose of zany mobster activity, Dion Patras makes up one-half of the starring characters in the AMC series Feed the Beast that aired for one season in 2016. David Schwimmer plays Dion's friend, Tommy, as they open a restaurant and try to change their lives.