Top 50 Best The Most Influential Cult Films Of All Time You Need To Watch
Cult films are a unique and intriguing aspect of cinema that have captivated audiences for decades.
These films are often unconventional, quirky, and unapologetically bold in their style and content.
Despite their niche appeal, cult films have managed to make a significant impact on the movie industry and pop culture at large.
In this article, we will explore the top 50 the Most Influential Cult Films of All Time You Need to Watch.
From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Memento, we will delve into the iconic characters, memorable quotes, and groundbreaking techniques that make these films must-watch classics.
1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
|Movie Title
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/
|Actors
|Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick
|Director
|Jim Sharman
|Release Date
|14 August 1975
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 40min
|Genres
|Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|7.4/10
Plot Summary:
Newly engaged couple Brad and Janet stumble upon the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his group of odd and lively characters.
2. The Big Lebowski (1998)
|Movie Title
|The Big Lebowski
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118715/
|Actors
|Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore
|Director
|Joel Coen
|Release Date
|6 March 1998
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 57min
|Genres
|Comedy, Crime
|IMDB Rating
|8.1/10
Plot Summary:
Jeff Lebowski, aka “The Dude,” is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name and embarks on a wild journey through Los Angeles to rectify the mix-up.
3. Donnie Darko (2001)
|Movie Title
|Donnie Darko
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0246578/
|Actors
|Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell
|Director
|Richard Kelly
|Release Date
|30 January 2001
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Language, Sexuality, Nudity, Violence
|Duration
|1h 53min
|Genres
|Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|8.0/10
Plot Summary:
Troubled teenager Donnie Darko is plagued by apocalyptic visions and tasked with the challenging mission of preventing the end of the world.
4. Blade Runner (1982)
|Movie Title
|Blade Runner
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083658/
|Actors
|Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
|Director
|Ridley Scott
|Release Date
|25 June 1982
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Profanity
|Duration
|1h 57min
|Genres
|Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|8.1/10
Plot Summary:
In a dystopian Los Angeles, a retired police officer is tasked with hunting down replicants, artificial humans who have become illegal after a bloody mutiny.
5. The Room (2003)
|Movie Title
|The Room
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368226/
|Actors
|Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero
|Director
|Tommy Wiseau
|Release Date
|27 June 2003
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Sex & Nudity, Profanity, Violence & Gore, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 39min
|Genres
|Drama, Romance
|IMDB Rating
|3.7/10
Plot Summary:
Often dubbed “the worst movie ever made,” The Room follows the tumultuous love life of banker Johnny as his fiancé Lisa cheats on him with his best friend.
6. Pink Flamingos (1972)
|Movie Title
|Pink Flamingos
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069089/
|Actors
|Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce
|Director
|John Waters
|Release Date
|17 March 1972
|MPAA
|NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
|Parental Guide
|Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 33min
|Genres
|Comedy, Crime
|IMDB Rating
|6.1/10
Plot Summary:
The filthiest movie ever made, Pink Flamingos follows the exploits of the eccentric Babs Johnson, who is vying for the title of “filthiest person alive” against her rivals.
7. Pulp Fiction (1994)
|Movie Title
|Pulp Fiction
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110912/
|Actors
|John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson
|Director
|Quentin Tarantino
|Release Date
|14 October 1994
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h 34min
|Genres
|Crime, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|8.9/10
Plot Summary:
Pulp Fiction is a series of interconnected tales that follow the lives of several characters, including hitmen, boxers, and mob bosses, in a non-linear narrative.
8. The Evil Dead (1981)
|Movie Title
|The Evil Dead
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083907/
|Actors
|Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor
|Director
|Sam Raimi
|Release Date
|15 April 1983
|MPAA
|NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity
|Duration
|1h 25min
|Genres
|Horror
|IMDB Rating
|7.5/10
Plot Summary:
Five friends unwittingly unleash an ancient evil while staying in a remote cabin in the woods, leading to a nightmarish fight for survival.
9. The Warriors (1979)
|Movie Title
|The Warriors
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080120/
|Actors
|Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright
|Director
|Walter Hill
|Release Date
|9 February 1979
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 32min
|Genres
|Action, Crime, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|7.6/10
Plot Summary:
In a future New York City, a gang called the Warriors is framed for the murder of a prominent gang leader and must make their way through enemy territory to reach their home turf.
10. Clerks (1994)
|Movie Title
|Clerks
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109445/
|Actors
|Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti
|Director
|Kevin Smith
|Release Date
|19 October 1994
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 32min
|Genres
|Comedy
|IMDB Rating
|7.7/10
Plot Summary:
Clerks follow the mundane day-to-day lives of two convenience store clerks, Dante and Randal, as they navigate through their mundane jobs and personal lives.
11. Eraserhead (1977)
|Movie Title
|Eraserhead
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074486/
|Actors
|Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph
|Director
|David Lynch
|Release Date
|19 March 1978
|MPAA
|Not Rated
|Parental Guide
|Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity
|Duration
|1h 29min
|Genres
|Fantasy, Horror
|IMDB Rating
|7.4/10
Plot Summary:
Eraserhead follows the story of a man named Henry Spencer, whose life is turned upside down after the birth of his deformed and nightmarish child.
12. The Princess Bride (1987)
|Movie Title
|The Princess Bride
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093779/
|Actors
|Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright
|Director
|Rob Reiner
|Release Date
|9 October 1987
|MPAA
|PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity
|Duration
|1h 38min
|Genres
|Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance
|IMDB Rating
|8.1/10
Plot Summary:
The Princess Bride is a classic fairy tale romance that follows the story of a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a farmhand named Westley, who sets out to rescue her from an evil prince.
13. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
|Movie Title
|This Is Spinal Tap
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088258/
|Actors
|Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest
|Director
|Rob Reiner
|Release Date
|2 March 1984
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking, Frightening/Intense Scenes
|Duration
|1h 22min
|Genres
|Comedy, Music
|IMDB Rating
|8.0/10
Plot Summary:
This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary that follows the misadventures of the fictional British rock band Spinal Tap, as they embark on a disastrous tour of the United States.
14. The Breakfast Club (1985)
|Movie Title
|The Breakfast Club
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088847/
|Actors
|Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald
|Director
|John Hughes
|Release Date
|15 February 1985
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 37min
|Genres
|Comedy, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.9/10
Plot Summary:
The Breakfast Club follows the story of five high school students from different cliques who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention, leading to unexpected friendships and revelations.
15. Repo Man (1984)
|Movie Title
|Repo Man
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087995/
|Actors
|Harry Dean Stanton, Emilio Estevez, Tracey Walter
|Director
|Alex Cox
|Release Date
|2 March 1984
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 32min
|Genres
|Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|6.9/10
Plot Summary:
Repo Man follows the adventures of a young punk rock enthusiast named Otto, who becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a wild conspiracy involving a valuable Chevrolet Malibu.
16. Labyrinth (1986)
|Movie Title
|Labyrinth
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091369/
|Actors
|David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
|Director
|Jim Henson
|Release Date
|27 June 1986
|MPAA
|PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
|Parental Guide
|Frightening/Intense Scenes, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 41min
|Genres
|Adventure, Family, Fantasy
|IMDB Rating
|7.4/10
Plot Summary:
Labyrinth follows the story of a teenage girl named Sarah who must navigate through a fantastical maze to rescue her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King.
17. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
|Movie Title
|Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0065466/
|Actors
|Dolly Read, Cynthia Myers, Marcia McBroom
|Director
|Russ Meyer
|Release Date
|17 June 1970
|MPAA
|NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 49min
|Genres
|Comedy, Drama, Music
|IMDB Rating
|6.2/10
Plot Summary:
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls follows the story of a trio of women who travel to Hollywood to seek fame and fortune, only to find themselves caught up in a web of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
18. A Clockwork Orange (1971)
|Movie Title
|A Clockwork Orange
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/
|Actors
|Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates
|Director
|Stanley Kubrick
|Release Date
|2 February 1972
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h 16min
|Genres
|Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|8.3/10
Plot Summary:
A Clockwork Orange follows the story of a young man named Alex, who leads a group of thugs in a dystopian society and undergoes an experimental treatment to cure his violent tendencies.
19. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
|Movie Title
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0072271/
|Actors
|Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger
|Director
|Tobe Hooper
|Release Date
|1 October 1974
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 23min
|Genres
|Horror, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|7.5/10
Plot Summary:
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals in rural Texas, including the iconic chainsaw-wielding killer Leatherface.
20. The Crow (1994)
|Movie Title
|The Crow
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109506/
|Actors
|Brandon Lee, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis
|Director
|Alex Proyas
|Release Date
|13 May 1994
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 42min
|Genres
|Action, Drama, Fantasy
|IMDB Rating
|7.6/10
Plot Summary:
The Crow follows a man named Eric Draven who is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to seek vengeance against the gang who murdered him and his fiancée.
21. Trainspotting (1996)
|Movie Title
|Trainspotting
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117951/
|Actors
|Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller
|Director
|Danny Boyle
|Release Date
|9 August 1996
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 34min
|Genres
|Drama
|IMDB Rating
|8.1/10
Plot Summary:
Trainspotting follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, Scotland, and their misadventures as they navigate through addiction, withdrawal, and life on the fringes of society.
22. Fight Club (1999)
|Movie Title
|Fight Club
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0137523/
|Actors
|Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter
|Director
|David Fincher
|Release Date
|15 October 1999
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h 19min
|Genres
|Drama
|IMDB Rating
|8.8/10
Plot Summary:
Fight Club follows the story of an insomniac office worker and a charismatic soap salesman who form an underground fight club as a way to escape their mundane lives and societal pressures.
23. Easy Rider (1969)
|Movie Title
|Easy Rider
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0064276/
|Actors
|Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson
|Director
|Dennis Hopper
|Release Date
|14 July 1969
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 35min
|Genres
|Adventure, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.3/10
Plot Summary:
Easy Rider follows two counterculture bikers who travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and the American Dream, encountering various characters and societal clashes along the way.
24. Withnail and I (1987)
|Movie Title
|Withnail and I
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094336/
|Actors
|Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann, Richard Griffiths
|Director
|Bruce Robinson
|Release Date
|19 June 1987
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 47min
|Genres
|Comedy, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.7/10
Plot Summary:
Withnail and I follow the story of two unemployed actors in 1969 London who escape to the countryside for a weekend of drinking and debauchery, leading to various misadventures and moments of introspection.
25. El Topo (1970)
|Movie Title
|El Topo
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067866/
|Actors
|Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta
|Director
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|Release Date
|15 April 1971
|MPAA
|Unrated
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h 5min
|Genres
|Drama, Western
|IMDB Rating
|7.5/10
Plot Summary:
El Topo is a surreal Western film that follows a gunfighter on a journey of spiritual discovery and revenge, encountering various mystical and bizarre characters along the way.
26. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
|Movie Title
|Monty Python and the Holy Grail
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071853/
|Actors
|Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam
|Director
|Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
|Release Date
|3 June 1975
|MPAA
|PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore
|Duration
|1h 31min
|Genres
|Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
|IMDB Rating
|8.2/10
Plot Summary:
Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a comedic take on the Arthurian legend, following King Arthur and his knights on their quest for the Holy Grail, encountering various obstacles and absurd situations along the way.
27. Rushmore (1998)
|Movie Title
|Rushmore
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0128445/
|Actors
|Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams
|Director
|Wes Anderson
|Release Date
|19 February 1999
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 33min
|Genres
|Comedy, Drama, Romance
|IMDB Rating
|7.7/10
Plot Summary:
Rushmore follows the story of Max Fischer, a precocious and eccentric high school student who falls in love with his teacher and becomes embroiled in a feud with a wealthy businessman.
28. Suspiria
|Movie Title
|Suspiria
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0076786/
|Actors
|Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci
|Director
|Dario Argento
|Release Date
|12 August 1977
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 38min
|Genres
|Horror, Mystery
|IMDB Rating
|7.4/10
Plot Summary:
Suspiria is a horror film about a young American dancer who enrolls in a prestigious ballet academy in Germany, only to discover a sinister and supernatural plot at the heart of the school.
29. Quadrophenia (1979)
|Movie Title
|Quadrophenia
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079766/
|Actors
|Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Philip Davis
|Director
|Franc Roddam
|Release Date
|2 November 1979
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h
|Genres
|Drama, Music
|IMDB Rating
|7.3/10
Plot Summary:
Quadrophenia is a coming-of-age drama set in 1960s London, following a young Mod named Jimmy as he navigates his way through youth rebellion, romantic relationships, and the social upheavals of the era.
30. The Holy Mountain (1973)
|Movie Title
|The Holy Mountain
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071615/
|Actors
|Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders
|Director
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|Release Date
|27 June 1974
|MPAA
|Unrated
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 54min
|Genres
|Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
|IMDB Rating
|7.9/10
Plot Summary:
The Holy Mountain is a surrealist film that follows a thief and an alchemist as they embark on a spiritual journey to climb a mystical mountain and achieve enlightenment.
31. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
|Movie Title
|Napoleon Dynamite
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0374900/
|Actors
|Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries
|Director
|Jared Hess
|Release Date
|27 August 2004
|MPAA
|PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity
|Duration
|1h 36min
|Genres
|Comedy
|IMDB Rating
|6.9/10
Plot Summary:
Napoleon Dynamite is a quirky comedy about a socially awkward teenager and his eccentric family and friends in small-town Idaho, as they navigate high school and pursue their various interests.
32. Heathers (1988)
|Movie Title
|Heathers
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097493/
|Actors
|Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty
|Director
|Michael Lehmann
|Release Date
|31 March 1989
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 43min
|Genres
|Comedy, Crime, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.2/10
Plot Summary:
Heathers is a dark comedy about a high school student who becomes involved with a rebellious and dangerous new student, leading to various violent and twisted events.
33. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
|Movie Title
|Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120669/
|Actors
|Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire
|Director
|Terry Gilliam
|Release Date
|22 May 1998
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 58min
|Genres
|Adventure, Comedy, Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.6/10
Plot Summary:
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a surrealistic film about a journalist and his attorney who travel to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and engage in various drug-fueled escapades.
34. The Toxic Avenger (1984)
|Movie Title
|The Toxic Avenger
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090190/
|Actors
|Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, Jennifer Babtist
|Director
|Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman
|Release Date
|11 May 1984
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 22min
|Genres
|Action, Comedy, Horror
|IMDB Rating
|6.3/10
Plot Summary:
The Toxic Avenger is a cult classic horror-comedy film about a nerdy janitor who transforms into a monstrous vigilante after being exposed to toxic waste, fighting against crime and corruption in his town.
35. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)
|Movie Title
|Pink Floyd – The Wall
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0084503/
|Actors
|Bob Geldof, Christine Hargreaves, James Laurenson
|Director
|Alan Parker
|Release Date
|14 July 1982
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 35min
|Genres
|Animation, Drama, Musical
|IMDB Rating
|8/10
Plot Summary:
Pink Floyd – The Wall is a musical film based on Pink Floyd's concept album, exploring the life and psyche of a rock star named Pink, who builds a metaphorical wall to protect himself from the world.
36. The Harder They Come (1972)
|Movie Title
|The Harder They Come
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070155/
|Actors
|Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley, Carl Bradshaw
|Director
|Perry Henzell
|Release Date
|8 October 1973
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 43min
|Genres
|Crime, Drama, Music
|IMDB Rating
|7.0/10
Plot Summary:
The Harder They Come is a classic Jamaican crime film about a young man named Ivanhoe Martin who becomes a reggae star and gets caught up in the dangerous and violent underworld of Kingston, Jamaica.
37. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
|Movie Title
|The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086856/
|Actors
|Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin
|Director
|W.D. Richter
|Release Date
|15 August 1984
|MPAA
|PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 43min
|Genres
|Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|6.4/10
Plot Summary:
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is a sci-fi adventure film about a neurosurgeon and rock musician named Buckaroo Banzai, who fights against alien invaders from the eighth dimension.
38. Boogie Nights (1997)
|Movie Title
|Boogie Nights
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118749/
|Actors
|Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds
|Director
|Paul Thomas Anderson
|Release Date
|31 October 1997
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h 35min
|Genres
|Drama
|IMDB Rating
|7.9/10
Plot Summary:
Boogie Nights is a drama film about the rise and fall of a young man's career in the adult film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, exploring the themes of excess, ambition, and redemption.
39. The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)
|Movie Title
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1267299/
|Actors
|Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan
|Director
|Kenny Ortega
|Release Date
|20 October 2016
|MPAA
|TV-14 (Parents Strongly Cautioned)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Sexual Content, Partial Nudity, Mild Violence, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 28min
|Genres
|Comedy, Horror, Musical
|IMDB Rating
|4.3/10
Plot Summary:
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again is a TV movie musical remake of the classic cult film, following the same storyline of a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a strange mansion full of eccentric characters.
40. Blue Velvet (1986)
|Movie Title
|Blue Velvet
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090756/
|Actors
|Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper
|Director
|David Lynch
|Release Date
|23 September 1986
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|2h
|Genres
|Drama, Mystery, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|7.8/10
Plot Summary:
Blue Velvet is a surrealistic mystery thriller about a college student who becomes embroiled in a dark underworld of crime and perversion while investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a severed ear.
41. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
|Movie Title
|Repo! The Genetic Opera
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0963194/
|Actors
|Alexa PenaVega, Anthony Head, Sarah Brightman
|Director
|Darren Lynn Bousman
|Release Date
|7 November 2008
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 38min
|Genres
|Horror, Musical, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|6.6/10
Plot Summary:
Repo! The Genetic Opera is a horror musical film set in a future where organ transplants are a booming business, following the story of a young woman who discovers the dark secrets behind the corporation that controls the industry.
42. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
|Movie Title
|Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0366551/
|Actors
|John Cho, Kal Penn, Ethan Embry
|Director
|Danny Leiner
|Release Date
|30 July 2004
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Profanity, Sexual Content, Drug Use
|Duration
|1h 28min
|Genres
|Adventure, Comedy
|IMDB Rating
|7.1/10
Plot Summary:
Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle is a stoner comedy about two friends who embark on a wild adventure to satisfy their craving for White Castle burgers, encountering various obstacles and eccentric characters along the way.
43. Dead Man (1995)
|Movie Title
|Dead Man
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112817/
|Actors
|Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover
|Director
|Jim Jarmusch
|Release Date
|10 May 1996
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity
|Duration
|2h 1min
|Genres
|Drama, Fantasy, Western
|IMDB Rating
|7.6/10
Plot Summary:
Dead Man is a surrealistic Western film about a man named William Blake who travels to a frontier town and becomes embroiled in a series of bizarre and violent events, ultimately leading to his own transformation and spiritual awakening.
44. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|Movie Title
|A Nightmare on Elm Street
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087800/
|Actors
|Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund
|Director
|Wes Craven
|Release Date
|16 November 1984
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity
|Duration
|1h 31min
|Genres
|Horror
|IMDB Rating
|7.5/10
Plot Summary:
A Nightmare on Elm Street is a classic horror film about a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a vengeful ghost named Freddy Krueger in their dreams, with their deaths in the dream world leading to their deaths in the real world.
45. The Wicker Man (1973)
|Movie Title
|The Wicker Man
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070917/
|Actors
|Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland
|Director
|Robin Hardy
|Release Date
|1 December 1973
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 28min
|Genres
|Horror, Mystery, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|7.5/10
Plot Summary:
The Wicker Man is a horror film about a devoutly Christian police sergeant who is sent to a remote Scottish island to investigate a missing child, only to discover that the islanders are part of a pagan cult with sinister intentions.
46. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
|Movie Title
|The Bride of Frankenstein
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0026138/
|Actors
|Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, Colin Clive
|Director
|James Whale
|Release Date
|22 April 1935
|MPAA
|Not Rated
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore
|Duration
|1h 15min
|Genres
|Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
|IMDB Rating
|7.8/10
Plot Summary:
The Bride of Frankenstein is a horror film and sequel to the 1931 classic, following the story of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster as they are pursued by a deranged scientist who seeks to create a mate for the monster.
47. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)
|Movie Title
|Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059170/
|Actors
|Tura Satana, Haji, Lori Williams
|Director
|Russ Meyer
|Release Date
|6 June 1966
|MPAA
|Not Rated
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Nudity, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
|Duration
|1h 23min
|Genres
|Action, Comedy, Crime
|IMDB Rating
|6.7/10
Plot Summary:
Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a cult classic film about three go-go dancers who go on a wild and violent crime spree, encountering various obstacles and malevolent characters along the way.
48. The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972)
|Movie Title
|The Legend of Boggy Creek
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068837/
|Actors
|Vern Stierman, Chuck Pierce Jr., William Stumpp
|Director
|Charles B. Pierce
|Release Date
|21 September 1972
|MPAA
|G (General Audiences)
|Parental Guide
|None
|Duration
|1h 30min
|Genres
|Documentary, Drama, Horror
|IMDB Rating
|4.9/10
Plot Summary:
The Legend of Boggy Creek is a docudrama horror film based on the legend of the Fouke Monster, a creature that reportedly roams the swamps of Arkansas and the sightings and encounters of local residents with the monster.
49. Memento (2000)
|Movie Title
|Memento
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0209144/
|Actors
|Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano
|Director
|Christopher Nolan
|Release Date
|25 May 2001
|MPAA
|R (Restricted)
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore, Profanity
|Duration
|1h 53min
|Genres
|Mystery, Thriller
|IMDB Rating
|8.4/10
Plot Summary:
Memento is a neo-noir psychological thriller about a man named Leonard who suffers from short-term memory loss and attempts to track down his wife's killer while dealing with his own unreliable memory and a web of lies and deceit.
50. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)
|Movie Title
|The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
|IMDB Link
|https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0010323/
|Actors
|Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt, Friedrich Feher
|Director
|Robert Wiene
|Release Date
|26 February 1920
|MPAA
|Not Rated
|Parental Guide
|Violence & Gore
|Duration
|1h 18min
|Genres
|Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
|IMDB Rating
|8.1/10
Plot Summary:
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a silent horror film and a classic of German Expressionism, telling the story of a hypnotist who uses a sleepwalking man to commit murders, leading to a twist ending that challenges the viewer's perception of reality.