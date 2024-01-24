Top 50 Best The Most Influential Cult Films Of All Time You Need To Watch

The Most Influential Cult Films of All Time You Need to Watch
Cult films are a unique and intriguing aspect of cinema that have captivated audiences for decades.

These films are often unconventional, quirky, and unapologetically bold in their style and content.

Despite their niche appeal, cult films have managed to make a significant impact on the movie industry and pop culture at large.

In this article, we will explore the top 50 the Most Influential Cult Films of All Time You Need to Watch.

From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Memento, we will delve into the iconic characters, memorable quotes, and groundbreaking techniques that make these films must-watch classics. 

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tim Curry, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/
Actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick
Director Jim Sharman
Release Date 14 August 1975
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 40min
Genres Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Newly engaged couple Brad and Janet stumble upon the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his group of odd and lively characters.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski Jeff Bridges
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.
Movie Title The Big Lebowski
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118715/
Actors Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore
Director Joel Coen
Release Date 6 March 1998
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 57min
Genres Comedy, Crime
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Jeff Lebowski, aka “The Dude,” is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name and embarks on a wild journey through Los Angeles to rectify the mix-up.

3. Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Credit: Newmarket Films.
Movie Title Donnie Darko
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0246578/
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell
Director Richard Kelly
Release Date 30 January 2001
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Language, Sexuality, Nudity, Violence
Duration 1h 53min
Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

Troubled teenager Donnie Darko is plagued by apocalyptic visions and tasked with the challenging mission of preventing the end of the world.

4. Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner (1982)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Movie Title Blade Runner
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083658/
Actors Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
Director Ridley Scott
Release Date 25 June 1982
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Profanity
Duration 1h 57min
Genres Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In a dystopian Los Angeles, a retired police officer is tasked with hunting down replicants, artificial humans who have become illegal after a bloody mutiny.

5. The Room (2003)

The Room Juliette Danielle
Image Credit: Chloe Productions TPW Films.
Movie Title The Room
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368226/
Actors Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero
Director Tommy Wiseau
Release Date 27 June 2003
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Profanity, Violence & Gore, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 39min
Genres Drama, Romance
IMDB Rating 3.7/10

Plot Summary:

Often dubbed “the worst movie ever made,” The Room follows the tumultuous love life of banker Johnny as his fiancé Lisa cheats on him with his best friend.

6. Pink Flamingos (1972)

Pink Flamingos, David Lochary, Dreamland Productions
Image Credit: Dreamland Productions.
Movie Title Pink Flamingos
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069089/
Actors Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce
Director John Waters
Release Date 17 March 1972
MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 33min
Genres Comedy, Crime
IMDB Rating 6.1/10

Plot Summary:

The filthiest movie ever made, Pink Flamingos follows the exploits of the eccentric Babs Johnson, who is vying for the title of “filthiest person alive” against her rivals.

7. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction 1
Photo Credit: Miramax Films.
Movie Title Pulp Fiction
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110912/
Actors John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson
Director Quentin Tarantino
Release Date 14 October 1994
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h 34min
Genres Crime, Drama
IMDB Rating 8.9/10

Plot Summary:

Pulp Fiction is a series of interconnected tales that follow the lives of several characters, including hitmen, boxers, and mob bosses, in a non-linear narrative.

8. The Evil Dead (1981)

Image from the movie Evil Dead
Image Credit: Renaissance Pictures.
Movie Title The Evil Dead
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083907/
Actors Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor
Director Sam Raimi
Release Date 15 April 1983
MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity
Duration 1h 25min
Genres Horror
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

Five friends unwittingly unleash an ancient evil while staying in a remote cabin in the woods, leading to a nightmarish fight for survival.

9. The Warriors (1979)

The Warriors
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title The Warriors
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080120/
Actors Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright
Director Walter Hill
Release Date 9 February 1979
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Action, Crime, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

In a future New York City, a gang called the Warriors is framed for the murder of a prominent gang leader and must make their way through enemy territory to reach their home turf.

10. Clerks (1994)

Clerks
Image Credit: Miramax Films.
Movie Title Clerks
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109445/
Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti
Director Kevin Smith
Release Date 19 October 1994
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Comedy
IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Clerks follow the mundane day-to-day lives of two convenience store clerks, Dante and Randal, as they navigate through their mundane jobs and personal lives.

11. Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead
AFI Center for Advanced Studies.
Movie Title Eraserhead
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074486/
Actors Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph
Director David Lynch
Release Date 19 March 1978
MPAA Not Rated
Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity
Duration 1h 29min
Genres Fantasy, Horror
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Eraserhead follows the story of a man named Henry Spencer, whose life is turned upside down after the birth of his deformed and nightmarish child.

12. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride Cary Elwes, André René Roussimoff, Mandy Patinkin
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox and Interaccess Film Distribution.
Movie Title The Princess Bride
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093779/
Actors Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright
Director Rob Reiner
Release Date 9 October 1987
MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity
Duration 1h 38min
Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Princess Bride is a classic fairy tale romance that follows the story of a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a farmhand named Westley, who sets out to rescue her from an evil prince.

13. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap
Image Credit: Embassy Pictures.
Movie Title This Is Spinal Tap
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088258/
Actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest
Director Rob Reiner
Release Date 2 March 1984
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking, Frightening/Intense Scenes
Duration 1h 22min
Genres Comedy, Music
IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary that follows the misadventures of the fictional British rock band Spinal Tap, as they embark on a disastrous tour of the United States.

14. The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title The Breakfast Club
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088847/
Actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald
Director John Hughes
Release Date 15 February 1985
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 37min
Genres Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Breakfast Club follows the story of five high school students from different cliques who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention, leading to unexpected friendships and revelations.

15. Repo Man (1984)

Repo Man Emilio Estevez, Zander Schloss
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title Repo Man
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087995/
Actors Harry Dean Stanton, Emilio Estevez, Tracey Walter
Director Alex Cox
Release Date 2 March 1984
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Repo Man follows the adventures of a young punk rock enthusiast named Otto, who becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a wild conspiracy involving a valuable Chevrolet Malibu.

16. Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth
Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures.
Movie Title Labyrinth
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091369/
Actors David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
Director Jim Henson
Release Date 27 June 1986
MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
Parental Guide Frightening/Intense Scenes, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 41min
Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Labyrinth follows the story of a teenage girl named Sarah who must navigate through a fantastical maze to rescue her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King.

17. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.
Movie Title Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0065466/
Actors Dolly Read, Cynthia Myers, Marcia McBroom
Director Russ Meyer
Release Date 17 June 1970
MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 49min
Genres Comedy, Drama, Music
IMDB Rating 6.2/10

Plot Summary:

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls follows the story of a trio of women who travel to Hollywood to seek fame and fortune, only to find themselves caught up in a web of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.

18. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange, Malcolm McDowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title A Clockwork Orange
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/
Actors Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates
Director Stanley Kubrick
Release Date 2 February 1972
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h 16min
Genres Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

A Clockwork Orange follows the story of a young man named Alex, who leads a group of thugs in a dystopian society and undergoes an experimental treatment to cure his violent tendencies.

19. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Image Credit: Bryanston Distributing Company.
Movie Title The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0072271/
Actors Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger
Director Tobe Hooper
Release Date 1 October 1974
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 23min
Genres Horror, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals in rural Texas, including the iconic chainsaw-wielding killer Leatherface.

20. The Crow (1994)

The Crow
Image Credit: Miramax.
Movie Title The Crow
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109506/
Actors Brandon Lee, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis
Director Alex Proyas
Release Date 13 May 1994
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 42min
Genres Action, Drama, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

The Crow follows a man named Eric Draven who is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to seek vengeance against the gang who murdered him and his fiancée.

21. Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting
Image Credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment.
Movie Title Trainspotting
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117951/
Actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller
Director Danny Boyle
Release Date 9 August 1996
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 34min
Genres Drama
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Trainspotting follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, Scotland, and their misadventures as they navigate through addiction, withdrawal, and life on the fringes of society.

22. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club Brad Pitt, Edward Norton
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title Fight Club
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0137523/
Actors Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter
Director David Fincher
Release Date 15 October 1999
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h 19min
Genres Drama
IMDB Rating 8.8/10

Plot Summary:

Fight Club follows the story of an insomniac office worker and a charismatic soap salesman who form an underground fight club as a way to escape their mundane lives and societal pressures.

23. Easy Rider (1969)

Easy Rider Jack Nicholson, Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.
Movie Title Easy Rider
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0064276/
Actors Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson
Director Dennis Hopper
Release Date 14 July 1969
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 35min
Genres Adventure, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

Easy Rider follows two counterculture bikers who travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and the American Dream, encountering various characters and societal clashes along the way.

24. Withnail and I (1987)

Withnail & I
Image Credit: HandMade Films.
Movie Title Withnail and I
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094336/
Actors Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann, Richard Griffiths
Director Bruce Robinson
Release Date 19 June 1987
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 47min
Genres Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Withnail and I follow the story of two unemployed actors in 1969 London who escape to the countryside for a weekend of drinking and debauchery, leading to various misadventures and moments of introspection.

25. El Topo (1970)

El Topo
Image Credit: Douglas Music Films.
Movie Title El Topo
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067866/
Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Release Date 15 April 1971
MPAA Unrated
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h 5min
Genres Drama, Western
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

El Topo is a surreal Western film that follows a gunfighter on a journey of spiritual discovery and revenge, encountering various mystical and bizarre characters along the way.

26. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Image Credit: EMI Films.
Movie Title Monty Python and the Holy Grail
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071853/
Actors Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam
Director Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Release Date 3 June 1975
MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore
Duration 1h 31min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 8.2/10

Plot Summary:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a comedic take on the Arthurian legend, following King Arthur and his knights on their quest for the Holy Grail, encountering various obstacles and absurd situations along the way.

27. Rushmore (1998)

Rushmore
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.
Movie Title Rushmore
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0128445/
Actors Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams
Director Wes Anderson
Release Date 19 February 1999
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 33min
Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance
IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Rushmore follows the story of Max Fischer, a precocious and eccentric high school student who falls in love with his teacher and becomes embroiled in a feud with a wealthy businessman.

28. Suspiria

Suspiria Jessica Harper
Image Credit: Produzioni Atlas Consorziate.
Movie Title Suspiria
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0076786/
Actors Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci
Director Dario Argento
Release Date 12 August 1977
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 38min
Genres Horror, Mystery
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Suspiria is a horror film about a young American dancer who enrolls in a prestigious ballet academy in Germany, only to discover a sinister and supernatural plot at the heart of the school.

29. Quadrophenia (1979)

Quadrophenia (1979)
Image Credit: Brent Walker Film Distributors.
Movie Title Quadrophenia
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079766/
Actors Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Philip Davis
Director Franc Roddam
Release Date 2 November 1979
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h
Genres Drama, Music
IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

Quadrophenia is a coming-of-age drama set in 1960s London, following a young Mod named Jimmy as he navigates his way through youth rebellion, romantic relationships, and the social upheavals of the era.

30. The Holy Mountain (1973)

The Holy Mountain
Image Credit: ABKCO Films.
Movie Title The Holy Mountain
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071615/
Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Release Date 27 June 1974
MPAA Unrated
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 54min
Genres Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Holy Mountain is a surrealist film that follows a thief and an alchemist as they embark on a spiritual journey to climb a mystical mountain and achieve enlightenment.

31. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Napoleon Dynamite Jon Gries
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title Napoleon Dynamite
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0374900/
Actors Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries
Director Jared Hess
Release Date 27 August 2004
MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
Parental Guide Profanity
Duration 1h 36min
Genres Comedy
IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Napoleon Dynamite is a quirky comedy about a socially awkward teenager and his eccentric family and friends in small-town Idaho, as they navigate high school and pursue their various interests.

32. Heathers (1988)

heathers-winona-ryder
Image Credit: New World Pictures
Movie Title Heathers
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097493/
Actors Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty
Director Michael Lehmann
Release Date 31 March 1989
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

Heathers is a dark comedy about a high school student who becomes involved with a rebellious and dangerous new student, leading to various violent and twisted events.

33. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120669/
Actors Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire
Director Terry Gilliam
Release Date 22 May 1998
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 58min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a surrealistic film about a journalist and his attorney who travel to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and engage in various drug-fueled escapades.

34. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The Toxic Avenger
Image Credit: Troma Entertainment.
Movie Title The Toxic Avenger
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090190/
Actors Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, Jennifer Babtist
Director Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman
Release Date 11 May 1984
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 22min
Genres Action, Comedy, Horror
IMDB Rating 6.3/10

Plot Summary:

The Toxic Avenger is a cult classic horror-comedy film about a nerdy janitor who transforms into a monstrous vigilante after being exposed to toxic waste, fighting against crime and corruption in his town.

35. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)

Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982)
Image Credit: United International Pictures.
Movie Title Pink Floyd – The Wall
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0084503/
Actors Bob Geldof, Christine Hargreaves, James Laurenson
Director Alan Parker
Release Date 14 July 1982
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 35min
Genres Animation, Drama, Musical
IMDB Rating 8/10

Plot Summary:

Pink Floyd – The Wall is a musical film based on Pink Floyd's concept album, exploring the life and psyche of a rock star named Pink, who builds a metaphorical wall to protect himself from the world.

36. The Harder They Come (1972)

The Harder They Come (1972)
Image Credit: New World Pictures.
Movie Title The Harder They Come
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070155/
Actors Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley, Carl Bradshaw
Director Perry Henzell
Release Date 8 October 1973
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Crime, Drama, Music
IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

The Harder They Come is a classic Jamaican crime film about a young man named Ivanhoe Martin who becomes a reggae star and gets caught up in the dangerous and violent underworld of Kingston, Jamaica.

37. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Peter Weller, John Lithgow
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086856/
Actors Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin
Director W.D. Richter
Release Date 15 August 1984
MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 6.4/10

Plot Summary:

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is a sci-fi adventure film about a neurosurgeon and rock musician named Buckaroo Banzai, who fights against alien invaders from the eighth dimension.

38. Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights Mark Wahlberg
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.
Movie Title Boogie Nights
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118749/
Actors Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds
Director Paul Thomas Anderson
Release Date 31 October 1997
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h 35min
Genres Drama
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

Boogie Nights is a drama film about the rise and fall of a young man's career in the adult film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, exploring the themes of excess, ambition, and redemption.

39. The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)
Image Credit: Fox 21 Television Studios.
Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1267299/
Actors Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan
Director Kenny Ortega
Release Date 20 October 2016
MPAA TV-14 (Parents Strongly Cautioned)
Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Partial Nudity, Mild Violence, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 28min
Genres Comedy, Horror, Musical
IMDB Rating 4.3/10

Plot Summary:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again is a TV movie musical remake of the classic cult film, following the same storyline of a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a strange mansion full of eccentric characters.

40. Blue Velvet (1986)

Blue Velvet
Image Credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group.
Movie Title Blue Velvet
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090756/
Actors Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper
Director David Lynch
Release Date 23 September 1986
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 2h
Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

Blue Velvet is a surrealistic mystery thriller about a college student who becomes embroiled in a dark underworld of crime and perversion while investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a severed ear.

41. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Repo The Genetic Opera
Image Credit: Lionsgate.
Movie Title Repo! The Genetic Opera
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0963194/
Actors Alexa PenaVega, Anthony Head, Sarah Brightman
Director Darren Lynn Bousman
Release Date 7 November 2008
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 38min
Genres Horror, Musical, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 6.6/10

Plot Summary:

Repo! The Genetic Opera is a horror musical film set in a future where organ transplants are a booming business, following the story of a young woman who discovers the dark secrets behind the corporation that controls the industry.

42. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

harold-and-kumar-go-to-white-castle
Image Credit: New Line Cinema
Movie Title Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0366551/
Actors John Cho, Kal Penn, Ethan Embry
Director Danny Leiner
Release Date 30 July 2004
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Drug Use
Duration 1h 28min
Genres Adventure, Comedy
IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Plot Summary:

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle is a stoner comedy about two friends who embark on a wild adventure to satisfy their craving for White Castle burgers, encountering various obstacles and eccentric characters along the way.

43. Dead Man (1995)

Dead Man Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.
Movie Title Dead Man
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112817/
Actors Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover
Director Jim Jarmusch
Release Date 10 May 1996
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity
Duration 2h 1min
Genres Drama, Fantasy, Western
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Dead Man is a surrealistic Western film about a man named William Blake who travels to a frontier town and becomes embroiled in a series of bizarre and violent events, ultimately leading to his own transformation and spiritual awakening.

44. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Johnny Depp A Nightmare on Elm Street
Image Credits: New Line Cinema.
Movie Title A Nightmare on Elm Street
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087800/
Actors Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund
Director Wes Craven
Release Date 16 November 1984
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity
Duration 1h 31min
Genres Horror
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a classic horror film about a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a vengeful ghost named Freddy Krueger in their dreams, with their deaths in the dream world leading to their deaths in the real world.

45. The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man
Image Credit: British Lion Films.
Movie Title The Wicker Man
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070917/
Actors Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland
Director Robin Hardy
Release Date 1 December 1973
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 28min
Genres Horror, Mystery, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

The Wicker Man is a horror film about a devoutly Christian police sergeant who is sent to a remote Scottish island to investigate a missing child, only to discover that the islanders are part of a pagan cult with sinister intentions.

46. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Bride of Frankenstein
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title The Bride of Frankenstein
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0026138/
Actors Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, Colin Clive
Director James Whale
Release Date 22 April 1935
MPAA Not Rated
Parental Guide Violence & Gore
Duration 1h 15min
Genres Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

The Bride of Frankenstein is a horror film and sequel to the 1931 classic, following the story of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster as they are pursued by a deranged scientist who seeks to create a mate for the monster.

47. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

Faster Pussycat Kill Kill
Image Credit: Eve Productions.
Movie Title Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059170/
Actors Tura Satana, Haji, Lori Williams
Director Russ Meyer
Release Date 6 June 1966
MPAA Not Rated
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Nudity, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Duration 1h 23min
Genres Action, Comedy, Crime
IMDB Rating 6.7/10

Plot Summary:

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a cult classic film about three go-go dancers who go on a wild and violent crime spree, encountering various obstacles and malevolent characters along the way.

48. The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972)

The Legend of Boggy Creek
Image Credit: Boggy Creek, LLC.
Movie Title The Legend of Boggy Creek
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068837/
Actors Vern Stierman, Chuck Pierce Jr., William Stumpp
Director Charles B. Pierce
Release Date 21 September 1972
MPAA G (General Audiences)
Parental Guide None
Duration 1h 30min
Genres Documentary, Drama, Horror
IMDB Rating 4.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Legend of Boggy Creek is a docudrama horror film based on the legend of the Fouke Monster, a creature that reportedly roams the swamps of Arkansas and the sightings and encounters of local residents with the monster.

49. Memento (2000)

Memento Guy Pearce
Image Credit: Entertainment One.
Movie Title Memento
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0209144/
Actors Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano
Director Christopher Nolan
Release Date 25 May 2001
MPAA R (Restricted)
Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity
Duration 1h 53min
Genres Mystery, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.4/10

Plot Summary:

Memento is a neo-noir psychological thriller about a man named Leonard who suffers from short-term memory loss and attempts to track down his wife's killer while dealing with his own unreliable memory and a web of lies and deceit.

50. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)
Image Credit: Goldwyn Distributing Company.
Movie Title The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0010323/
Actors Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt, Friedrich Feher
Director Robert Wiene
Release Date 26 February 1920
MPAA Not Rated
Parental Guide Violence & Gore
Duration 1h 18min
Genres Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a silent horror film and a classic of German Expressionism, telling the story of a hypnotist who uses a sleepwalking man to commit murders, leading to a twist ending that challenges the viewer's perception of reality.

