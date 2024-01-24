Top 50 Best The Most Influential Cult Films Of All Time You Need To Watch

Cult films are a unique and intriguing aspect of cinema that have captivated audiences for decades.

These films are often unconventional, quirky, and unapologetically bold in their style and content.

Despite their niche appeal, cult films have managed to make a significant impact on the movie industry and pop culture at large.

In this article, we will explore the top 50 the Most Influential Cult Films of All Time You Need to Watch.

From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Memento, we will delve into the iconic characters, memorable quotes, and groundbreaking techniques that make these films must-watch classics.

Top 50 The Most Influential Cult Films of All Time You Need to Watch

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/ Actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick Director Jim Sharman Release Date 14 August 1975 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 40min Genres Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Newly engaged couple Brad and Janet stumble upon the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his group of odd and lively characters.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Movie Title The Big Lebowski IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118715/ Actors Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore Director Joel Coen Release Date 6 March 1998 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 57min Genres Comedy, Crime IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Jeff Lebowski, aka “The Dude,” is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name and embarks on a wild journey through Los Angeles to rectify the mix-up.

3. Donnie Darko (2001)

Movie Title Donnie Darko IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0246578/ Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell Director Richard Kelly Release Date 30 January 2001 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Language, Sexuality, Nudity, Violence Duration 1h 53min Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

Troubled teenager Donnie Darko is plagued by apocalyptic visions and tasked with the challenging mission of preventing the end of the world.

4. Blade Runner (1982)

Movie Title Blade Runner IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083658/ Actors Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young Director Ridley Scott Release Date 25 June 1982 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Profanity Duration 1h 57min Genres Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In a dystopian Los Angeles, a retired police officer is tasked with hunting down replicants, artificial humans who have become illegal after a bloody mutiny.

5. The Room (2003)

Movie Title The Room IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368226/ Actors Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero Director Tommy Wiseau Release Date 27 June 2003 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Profanity, Violence & Gore, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 39min Genres Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 3.7/10

Plot Summary:

Often dubbed “the worst movie ever made,” The Room follows the tumultuous love life of banker Johnny as his fiancé Lisa cheats on him with his best friend.

6. Pink Flamingos (1972)

Movie Title Pink Flamingos IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069089/ Actors Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce Director John Waters Release Date 17 March 1972 MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17) Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 33min Genres Comedy, Crime IMDB Rating 6.1/10

Plot Summary:

The filthiest movie ever made, Pink Flamingos follows the exploits of the eccentric Babs Johnson, who is vying for the title of “filthiest person alive” against her rivals.

7. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Movie Title Pulp Fiction IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110912/ Actors John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Director Quentin Tarantino Release Date 14 October 1994 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h 34min Genres Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 8.9/10

Plot Summary:

Pulp Fiction is a series of interconnected tales that follow the lives of several characters, including hitmen, boxers, and mob bosses, in a non-linear narrative.

8. The Evil Dead (1981)

Movie Title The Evil Dead IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083907/ Actors Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor Director Sam Raimi Release Date 15 April 1983 MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity Duration 1h 25min Genres Horror IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

Five friends unwittingly unleash an ancient evil while staying in a remote cabin in the woods, leading to a nightmarish fight for survival.

9. The Warriors (1979)

Movie Title The Warriors IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080120/ Actors Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright Director Walter Hill Release Date 9 February 1979 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 32min Genres Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

In a future New York City, a gang called the Warriors is framed for the murder of a prominent gang leader and must make their way through enemy territory to reach their home turf.

10. Clerks (1994)

Movie Title Clerks IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109445/ Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti Director Kevin Smith Release Date 19 October 1994 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Clerks follow the mundane day-to-day lives of two convenience store clerks, Dante and Randal, as they navigate through their mundane jobs and personal lives.

11. Eraserhead (1977)

Movie Title Eraserhead IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074486/ Actors Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph Director David Lynch Release Date 19 March 1978 MPAA Not Rated Parental Guide Sex & Nudity, Violence & Gore, Profanity Duration 1h 29min Genres Fantasy, Horror IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Eraserhead follows the story of a man named Henry Spencer, whose life is turned upside down after the birth of his deformed and nightmarish child.

12. The Princess Bride (1987)

Movie Title The Princess Bride IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093779/ Actors Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright Director Rob Reiner Release Date 9 October 1987 MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity Duration 1h 38min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Princess Bride is a classic fairy tale romance that follows the story of a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a farmhand named Westley, who sets out to rescue her from an evil prince.

13. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Movie Title This Is Spinal Tap IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088258/ Actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest Director Rob Reiner Release Date 2 March 1984 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking, Frightening/Intense Scenes Duration 1h 22min Genres Comedy, Music IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary that follows the misadventures of the fictional British rock band Spinal Tap, as they embark on a disastrous tour of the United States.

14. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Movie Title The Breakfast Club IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088847/ Actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald Director John Hughes Release Date 15 February 1985 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 37min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Breakfast Club follows the story of five high school students from different cliques who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention, leading to unexpected friendships and revelations.

15. Repo Man (1984)

Movie Title Repo Man IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087995/ Actors Harry Dean Stanton, Emilio Estevez, Tracey Walter Director Alex Cox Release Date 2 March 1984 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Repo Man follows the adventures of a young punk rock enthusiast named Otto, who becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a wild conspiracy involving a valuable Chevrolet Malibu.

16. Labyrinth (1986)

Movie Title Labyrinth IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091369/ Actors David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud Director Jim Henson Release Date 27 June 1986 MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested) Parental Guide Frightening/Intense Scenes, Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 41min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Labyrinth follows the story of a teenage girl named Sarah who must navigate through a fantastical maze to rescue her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King.

17. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Movie Title Beyond the Valley of the Dolls IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0065466/ Actors Dolly Read, Cynthia Myers, Marcia McBroom Director Russ Meyer Release Date 17 June 1970 MPAA NC-17 (No Children Under 17) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 49min Genres Comedy, Drama, Music IMDB Rating 6.2/10

Plot Summary:

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls follows the story of a trio of women who travel to Hollywood to seek fame and fortune, only to find themselves caught up in a web of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.

18. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Movie Title A Clockwork Orange IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/ Actors Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates Director Stanley Kubrick Release Date 2 February 1972 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h 16min Genres Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

A Clockwork Orange follows the story of a young man named Alex, who leads a group of thugs in a dystopian society and undergoes an experimental treatment to cure his violent tendencies.

19. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Movie Title The Texas Chain Saw Massacre IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0072271/ Actors Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger Director Tobe Hooper Release Date 1 October 1974 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 23min Genres Horror, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals in rural Texas, including the iconic chainsaw-wielding killer Leatherface.

20. The Crow (1994)

Movie Title The Crow IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109506/ Actors Brandon Lee, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis Director Alex Proyas Release Date 13 May 1994 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 42min Genres Action, Drama, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

The Crow follows a man named Eric Draven who is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to seek vengeance against the gang who murdered him and his fiancée.

21. Trainspotting (1996)

Movie Title Trainspotting IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117951/ Actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller Director Danny Boyle Release Date 9 August 1996 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 34min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Trainspotting follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, Scotland, and their misadventures as they navigate through addiction, withdrawal, and life on the fringes of society.

22. Fight Club (1999)

Movie Title Fight Club IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0137523/ Actors Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter Director David Fincher Release Date 15 October 1999 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h 19min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 8.8/10

Plot Summary:

Fight Club follows the story of an insomniac office worker and a charismatic soap salesman who form an underground fight club as a way to escape their mundane lives and societal pressures.

23. Easy Rider (1969)

Movie Title Easy Rider IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0064276/ Actors Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson Director Dennis Hopper Release Date 14 July 1969 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 35min Genres Adventure, Drama IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

Easy Rider follows two counterculture bikers who travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and the American Dream, encountering various characters and societal clashes along the way.

24. Withnail and I (1987)

Movie Title Withnail and I IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094336/ Actors Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann, Richard Griffiths Director Bruce Robinson Release Date 19 June 1987 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 47min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Withnail and I follow the story of two unemployed actors in 1969 London who escape to the countryside for a weekend of drinking and debauchery, leading to various misadventures and moments of introspection.

25. El Topo (1970)

Movie Title El Topo IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067866/ Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Release Date 15 April 1971 MPAA Unrated Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h 5min Genres Drama, Western IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

El Topo is a surreal Western film that follows a gunfighter on a journey of spiritual discovery and revenge, encountering various mystical and bizarre characters along the way.

26. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Movie Title Monty Python and the Holy Grail IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071853/ Actors Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam Director Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Release Date 3 June 1975 MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore Duration 1h 31min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy IMDB Rating 8.2/10

Plot Summary:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a comedic take on the Arthurian legend, following King Arthur and his knights on their quest for the Holy Grail, encountering various obstacles and absurd situations along the way.

27. Rushmore (1998)

Movie Title Rushmore IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0128445/ Actors Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams Director Wes Anderson Release Date 19 February 1999 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 33min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

Rushmore follows the story of Max Fischer, a precocious and eccentric high school student who falls in love with his teacher and becomes embroiled in a feud with a wealthy businessman.

28. Suspiria

Movie Title Suspiria IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0076786/ Actors Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci Director Dario Argento Release Date 12 August 1977 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 38min Genres Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Suspiria is a horror film about a young American dancer who enrolls in a prestigious ballet academy in Germany, only to discover a sinister and supernatural plot at the heart of the school.

29. Quadrophenia (1979)

Movie Title Quadrophenia IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079766/ Actors Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Philip Davis Director Franc Roddam Release Date 2 November 1979 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h Genres Drama, Music IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

Quadrophenia is a coming-of-age drama set in 1960s London, following a young Mod named Jimmy as he navigates his way through youth rebellion, romantic relationships, and the social upheavals of the era.

30. The Holy Mountain (1973)

Movie Title The Holy Mountain IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071615/ Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Release Date 27 June 1974 MPAA Unrated Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sex & Nudity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Drama, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Holy Mountain is a surrealist film that follows a thief and an alchemist as they embark on a spiritual journey to climb a mystical mountain and achieve enlightenment.

31. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Movie Title Napoleon Dynamite IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0374900/ Actors Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries Director Jared Hess Release Date 27 August 2004 MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested) Parental Guide Profanity Duration 1h 36min Genres Comedy IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Napoleon Dynamite is a quirky comedy about a socially awkward teenager and his eccentric family and friends in small-town Idaho, as they navigate high school and pursue their various interests.

32. Heathers (1988)

Movie Title Heathers IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097493/ Actors Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty Director Michael Lehmann Release Date 31 March 1989 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 43min Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

Heathers is a dark comedy about a high school student who becomes involved with a rebellious and dangerous new student, leading to various violent and twisted events.

33. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Movie Title Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120669/ Actors Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire Director Terry Gilliam Release Date 22 May 1998 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 58min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a surrealistic film about a journalist and his attorney who travel to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and engage in various drug-fueled escapades.

34. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Movie Title The Toxic Avenger IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090190/ Actors Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, Jennifer Babtist Director Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman Release Date 11 May 1984 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 22min Genres Action, Comedy, Horror IMDB Rating 6.3/10

Plot Summary:

The Toxic Avenger is a cult classic horror-comedy film about a nerdy janitor who transforms into a monstrous vigilante after being exposed to toxic waste, fighting against crime and corruption in his town.

35. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)

Movie Title Pink Floyd – The Wall IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0084503/ Actors Bob Geldof, Christine Hargreaves, James Laurenson Director Alan Parker Release Date 14 July 1982 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 35min Genres Animation, Drama, Musical IMDB Rating 8/10

Plot Summary:

Pink Floyd – The Wall is a musical film based on Pink Floyd's concept album, exploring the life and psyche of a rock star named Pink, who builds a metaphorical wall to protect himself from the world.

36. The Harder They Come (1972)

Movie Title The Harder They Come IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070155/ Actors Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley, Carl Bradshaw Director Perry Henzell Release Date 8 October 1973 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 43min Genres Crime, Drama, Music IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

The Harder They Come is a classic Jamaican crime film about a young man named Ivanhoe Martin who becomes a reggae star and gets caught up in the dangerous and violent underworld of Kingston, Jamaica.

37. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

Movie Title The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086856/ Actors Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin Director W.D. Richter Release Date 15 August 1984 MPAA PG (Parental Guidance Suggested) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 43min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 6.4/10

Plot Summary:

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is a sci-fi adventure film about a neurosurgeon and rock musician named Buckaroo Banzai, who fights against alien invaders from the eighth dimension.

38. Boogie Nights (1997)

Movie Title Boogie Nights IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118749/ Actors Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds Director Paul Thomas Anderson Release Date 31 October 1997 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h 35min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

Boogie Nights is a drama film about the rise and fall of a young man's career in the adult film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, exploring the themes of excess, ambition, and redemption.

39. The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1267299/ Actors Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan Director Kenny Ortega Release Date 20 October 2016 MPAA TV-14 (Parents Strongly Cautioned) Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Partial Nudity, Mild Violence, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 28min Genres Comedy, Horror, Musical IMDB Rating 4.3/10

Plot Summary:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again is a TV movie musical remake of the classic cult film, following the same storyline of a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a strange mansion full of eccentric characters.

40. Blue Velvet (1986)

Movie Title Blue Velvet IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090756/ Actors Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper Director David Lynch Release Date 23 September 1986 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 2h Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

Blue Velvet is a surrealistic mystery thriller about a college student who becomes embroiled in a dark underworld of crime and perversion while investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a severed ear.

41. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Movie Title Repo! The Genetic Opera IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0963194/ Actors Alexa PenaVega, Anthony Head, Sarah Brightman Director Darren Lynn Bousman Release Date 7 November 2008 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity, Sexual Content, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 38min Genres Horror, Musical, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 6.6/10

Plot Summary:

Repo! The Genetic Opera is a horror musical film set in a future where organ transplants are a booming business, following the story of a young woman who discovers the dark secrets behind the corporation that controls the industry.

42. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Movie Title Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0366551/ Actors John Cho, Kal Penn, Ethan Embry Director Danny Leiner Release Date 30 July 2004 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Profanity, Sexual Content, Drug Use Duration 1h 28min Genres Adventure, Comedy IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Plot Summary:

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle is a stoner comedy about two friends who embark on a wild adventure to satisfy their craving for White Castle burgers, encountering various obstacles and eccentric characters along the way.

43. Dead Man (1995)

Movie Title Dead Man IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112817/ Actors Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover Director Jim Jarmusch Release Date 10 May 1996 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity Duration 2h 1min Genres Drama, Fantasy, Western IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Dead Man is a surrealistic Western film about a man named William Blake who travels to a frontier town and becomes embroiled in a series of bizarre and violent events, ultimately leading to his own transformation and spiritual awakening.

44. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Movie Title A Nightmare on Elm Street IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087800/ Actors Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund Director Wes Craven Release Date 16 November 1984 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity Duration 1h 31min Genres Horror IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a classic horror film about a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a vengeful ghost named Freddy Krueger in their dreams, with their deaths in the dream world leading to their deaths in the real world.

45. The Wicker Man (1973)

Movie Title The Wicker Man IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070917/ Actors Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland Director Robin Hardy Release Date 1 December 1973 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 28min Genres Horror, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

The Wicker Man is a horror film about a devoutly Christian police sergeant who is sent to a remote Scottish island to investigate a missing child, only to discover that the islanders are part of a pagan cult with sinister intentions.

46. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Movie Title The Bride of Frankenstein IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0026138/ Actors Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, Colin Clive Director James Whale Release Date 22 April 1935 MPAA Not Rated Parental Guide Violence & Gore Duration 1h 15min Genres Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

The Bride of Frankenstein is a horror film and sequel to the 1931 classic, following the story of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster as they are pursued by a deranged scientist who seeks to create a mate for the monster.

47. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

Movie Title Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059170/ Actors Tura Satana, Haji, Lori Williams Director Russ Meyer Release Date 6 June 1966 MPAA Not Rated Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Sexual Content, Nudity, Profanity, Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking Duration 1h 23min Genres Action, Comedy, Crime IMDB Rating 6.7/10

Plot Summary:

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a cult classic film about three go-go dancers who go on a wild and violent crime spree, encountering various obstacles and malevolent characters along the way.

48. The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972)

Movie Title The Legend of Boggy Creek IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068837/ Actors Vern Stierman, Chuck Pierce Jr., William Stumpp Director Charles B. Pierce Release Date 21 September 1972 MPAA G (General Audiences) Parental Guide None Duration 1h 30min Genres Documentary, Drama, Horror IMDB Rating 4.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Legend of Boggy Creek is a docudrama horror film based on the legend of the Fouke Monster, a creature that reportedly roams the swamps of Arkansas and the sightings and encounters of local residents with the monster.

49. Memento (2000)

Movie Title Memento IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0209144/ Actors Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano Director Christopher Nolan Release Date 25 May 2001 MPAA R (Restricted) Parental Guide Violence & Gore, Profanity Duration 1h 53min Genres Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.4/10

Plot Summary:

Memento is a neo-noir psychological thriller about a man named Leonard who suffers from short-term memory loss and attempts to track down his wife's killer while dealing with his own unreliable memory and a web of lies and deceit.

50. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

Movie Title The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0010323/ Actors Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt, Friedrich Feher Director Robert Wiene Release Date 26 February 1920 MPAA Not Rated Parental Guide Violence & Gore Duration 1h 18min Genres Fantasy, Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a silent horror film and a classic of German Expressionism, telling the story of a hypnotist who uses a sleepwalking man to commit murders, leading to a twist ending that challenges the viewer's perception of reality.