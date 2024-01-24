The Most Innovative Video Game Designers of All Time

Video games have earned respect as an art form, but we often lose track of the artists behind the moving pixels.

With hundreds of creators involved in producing some games, the visionary personalities behind a project sometimes fail to make themselves known to their audience. Moreover, the corporate nature of AAA game development can suppress the most distinct voices.

Nevertheless, gaming has often been an auteur’s medium that gets treated like a faceless corporate assembly line. When we take time to appreciate these game designers, we enrich our recreation.

Shigeru Miyamoto (Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong)

As perhaps the most famous game designer of all time, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto developed many early video game classics, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Starfox.

Miyamoto started his career as a manga artist, getting hired at Nintendo in the late 1970s after showing the president some toys he built—just as the console industry began to kick off. His gaming philosophy emphasized exploration and freedom, and he pushed forward open-ended game design in many of his titles, such as the Zelda series.

Sid Meier (Sid Meier's Civilization, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, Sid Meier's Railroads!)

Not many game designers have their names attached as prominently to their releases as Sid Meier, known as one of the pioneers of the simulation genre. Meier's major credits include Sid Meier's Civilization and its sequels, Sid Meier's Pirates!, Sid Meier's Railroads!, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, and many other titles.

Meier has said his philosophy of building a simulation involves keeping the “fun parts” and discarding everything else. He has also described his approach to game design as setting up the player for a “series of interesting decisions.”

Chad and Jared Moldenhauer (Cuphead)

The developers of the 1930s-style-infused, run-and-gun game Cuphead, brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, had no experience making games before they took up the project. One brother took on the responsibility of coding the thing, while the other learned to animate. The resulting game has sold millions of copies and earned accolades, inspiring late-blooming game designers the world over.

John Carmack (Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, Quake)

One of the most brilliant game designers to ever enter the field, John Carmack, won a lifetime achievement award the same year he turned forty.

Carmack, whose resume includes critical work on Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, and Quake, developed numerous technical advances in computer graphics and programming in addition to his groundbreaking titles. These days, he's turned his attention to the race for artificial general intelligence.

Will Wright (SimCity, The Sims)

Will Wright, another granddaddy of the simulation genre, first came to wide attention with SimCity in 1989. In the ensuing years, he would produce a wealth of other titles, such as SimEarth and SimAnt. Wright's games tended to take a “sandbox” approach, meaning the player would never win or lose. This may overly stretch the definition of games, which tend to deal with finite competitions, leading some to call Wright's creations “software toys.” Wright has said he aims to give players the “tools for designing complex things.”

Roberta Williams (King's Quest Series)

In the late 1970s, Roberta Williams discovered the budding world of text-based adventure games through her husband, who worked with IBM mainframe computers at his job. Williams began to immerse herself in these non-visual games, soon realizing that much more potential lay in store.

Her first game, Mystery House, got her company Sierra On-Line in business, while her revolutionary release King's Quest, helped define the point-and-click adventure genre.

Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Series)

With a deep interest in film and literature dating back to his childhood, game designer Hideo Kojima could bring to bear intricate cinematic techniques in his work on games. As the writer and designer for the original Metal Gear in 1987, Kojima laid the foundations of the stealth genre, which he took further with each entry in the series.

Alexey Pajitnov (Tetris)

Computer engineer and game developer Alexey Pajitnov began work on his classic game Tetris while working at the Soviet Academy of Sciences in the 1980s. Pajitnov based his ideas for the game on pentomino puzzles, which involve polygons made of five squares. Tetris went on to sell over 520 million copies, making it the all-time best-selling video game across all platforms.

Markus Persson (Minecraft)

Rarely does an indie game developer reach the heights of Markus Persson, whose cultural phenomenon Minecraft trails only Tetris in units sold at over 300 million copies. After finding himself at the center of one too many complaint storms following an update to his game in 2014, Persson half-jokingly tweeted his willingness to finally sell out, which led to Microsoft buying Persson's company for $2.5 billion several months later.

Jerry Lawson (ROM Cartridges)

In the early days of gaming, before CD-ROMs and way before the Steam Store, everything depended on the humble plastic cartridge, which gamers would insert into their consoles to boot up the fun times. Jerry Lawson, who worked on the Fairchild Channel F console in the early 1980s, developed these ROM cartridges for his company's machine before he set up shop independently to build software for the Atari 2600.

Nolan Bushnell (Atari)

The most significant of the earliest consoles, the Atari 2600, emerged from the mind of Nolan Bushnell, who named his company after a move in the traditional Chinese board game Go.

After dabbling in the arcade game business, where he found that people in bars struggled to figure out how to play his machines after a few drinks, Bushnell tackled the home console market, founding Atari in 1972 and selling it to Warner Communications four years later. The engineer-turned-executive went on to found over 20 companies, including Chuck E. Cheese.

Eric Barone (Stardew Valley)

After struggling to get a job upon graduation with his computer science degree, Eric Barone began work on his pet project Stardew Valley in 2012, composing the music, creating the pixel art, as well as writing, designing, and programming the game. He released the farm life simulator in 2016, and sales eventually skyrocketed past 20 million copies—a highly unusual achievement for a one-person team.

Amy Hennig's (Uncharted series)

With its blend of exceptional narrative and stellar action and puzzles, Amy Hennig's Uncharted series has impacted the art form of video games. Hennig, who came from an academic background in literature and film, jumped into the video game industry in the early 1980s, working as an artist and animator on various early console titles for Atari and Nintendo. In her later work on the Uncharted games, Hennig has won awards for her outstanding writing.

Tim Schafer (Full Throttle, Psychonauts, Grim Fandango)

Only a tiny handful of people had as much influence on the adventure game genre as Tim Schafer, who, after college, joined LucasArts and worked on many of its most acclaimed titles, such as The Secret of Monkey Island, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango. Inspired by his hero, Kurt Vonnegut, Shafer packed LucasArts' games full of zany plots and characters with sizzling one-liners.

Ron Gilbert (Maniac Mansion, The Secret of Monkey Island)

When LucasArts still called itself Lucasfilm Games, recent grad Ron Gilbert arrived to join the outfit. After a stint porting the company's games from the Atari 800 to the Commodore 64, Gilbert started work on Maniac Mansion, the first in a range of adventure titles that would define an era of computer gaming after its release in 1987.

While working on the game, Gilbert created the SCUMM engine (Script Creation Utility for Maniac Mansion), which served as the engine for Gilbert's greatest creation—The Secret of Monkey Island—and many other LucasArts classics.

Jordan Mechner (Prince of Persia Series)

While still an undergraduate at Yale University, Jordan Mechner designed a game called Karateka, a precursor to his sleeper hit, the platformer Prince of Persia, which he released a half decade later.

The animations in both games seem extraordinarily vivid and ahead of their time for 1980s graphics, and we have an apparent reason for this—Mechner filmed his brother leaping around a parking lot and hanging off ledges: footage he then rotoscoped into his pixelated Persian dream world.

Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil Series)

Over at Capcom in 1996, the 1989 horror game Sweet Home got selected for a remake, and a young game designer, Shinji Mikami, found himself about to direct it. Mikami, an obsessive fan of films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, seemed an unlikely star in the industry, having wandered in a few years before after taking his degree in merchandise.

Nevertheless, Mikami helped to establish the survival-horror genre with the mega-hit Resident Evil and several follow-ups.

Sean Murray (No Man's Sky)

A small team of developers from Hello Games, including Sean Murray and Grant Duncan, released a massively ambitious project in 2016 based on Murray's aesthetic derived from the sci-fi works of the 1970s and 1980s. Their game, No Man's Sky, offered an essentially infinite universe of procedurally generated planets filled with plants and animals that no two people would ever encounter.

While the game lacked some features upon release that led to dissatisfied customers, Murray and the other developers shored up their product over time, with the game now viewed as a significant achievement.

Warren Spector (Deus Ex)

The legendary game developer Warren Spector always thought he'd end up as a film critic, but a circuitous path led him first into the board gaming industry and then into computer gaming work at Origin in 1989, where he produced titles in the Ultima and Wing Commander series.

Following that, Spector moved over to Ion Storm, where he made his biggest mark with Deus Ex, a sprawling RPG shooter set in a cyberpunk universe where player choices have dramatic consequences over the story.

Gabe Newell (Half-Life)

The most powerful force in gaming today, Valve Corporation, takes a cut whenever a computer game gets sold on its Steam Store. Valve founder Gabe Newell, the designer of the shooter Half-Life, dropped out of Harvard to work for Bill Gates designing the Windows operating system.

When Newell detected the scale of the Doom phenomenon in the mid-1990s, he pivoted to gaming, co-founding Valve and releasing Half-Life in 1996.

His philosophy of gaming centers around the virtual world having to pay attention to the player: “If you shoot at a wall, there have to be decals. If you kill a bunch of marines, the marines have to run away from you. You have to have this sense of the game acknowledging and responding to choices and actions and progressions that you've made. Otherwise, it loses any impact.”