The Most Popular Interior Design Style in America, Revealed

Decorating and furnishing a house can bring charm, light and life into any home, which is why many Americans will invest a lot of time and care into which style they choose to go for, but which ones are the most popular across the US right now?

Thankfully, a recent study conducted by interior design studio Hovia has analyzed Google Trends data to reveal the most popular interior design styles across the United States.

Modern Farmhouse Is America's Favorite Interior Design Style

The top interior design style in the US is the Modern Farmhouse, which is favored by 32 states. This style has a cleaner and fresher aesthetic than traditional country-style homes, with white or light colors, wooden furnishings, rattan baskets, and earth-toned décor.

Modern Farmhouse has been popularized through social media, television, and movies, which has provided inspiration and platforms for viewers to copy. Vaulted ceilings, large verandas, and neutral-colored deckings are often popular elements in this style.

Modern Farmhouse Represents Simplicity

Additionally, Modern Farmhouse emphasizes classic and traditional features which may already be present in the home. Americans also cherish the farmhouse element of this style, as it represents family values, hard work, and simplicity.

Another report by Zillow found that homes with a Modern Farmhouse aesthetic sold for an average of 10% more than expected, indicating that this design style has significant appeal to buyers in the current housing market.

Feng Shui Is in Second Place

Feng Shui is the second most popular interior design style in the US, with five states searching for it over any other style. The style originates from Chinese art and focuses on making any space organized and natural, resulting in positive energy and improved well-being. When done correctly, the balance of yin-yang energies creates a constant flow of balance, improving your life.

Rustic and Coastal Comes Is The Third Most Popular Interior Design Style

Rustic and Coastal are the third most popular design styles, with four states each searching for these styles the most. The rustic style concentrates on organic textures such as stone, wood, and metal. In contrast, the coastal style focuses on reflecting beach elements, commonly through beach-style decorations and emphasis on light shades of green and blue.

Mid-Century Modern Is Oregon's Favorite Interior Design Style

Each of the top fourth popular interior design styles is favored by one state over any other style. For instance:

Starting with Oregon, Mid-Century Modern is a favorite among residents. This style features a combination of natural and manufactured decorations in muted tones with pops of vibrant colors.

Graphic shapes and outdoor furnishings are often used to create an earthy-minimalist atmosphere. This design style is for you if you prefer sleek, uncluttered aesthetics and an understated yet elegant vibe.

French Country Reigns in Mississippi

Moving on to Mississippi, the French Country interior design style is king. This style is often mistaken for farmhouse or cottage core styles due to its cozy and inviting feel. However, French Country incorporates more luxurious elements, such as curved regal furniture in golds and creams.

The use of fluted and cabriole chair legs adds a touch of elegance to the space, and the finished paint jobs elevate the look beyond shabby chic.

Industrial Is New York's Go-to

You might be drawn to the Industrial style if you're in New York. This style is all about utilitarian and solid metals, often incorporating restored furniture to add character and charm to the space. Wood, iron, steel, and aluminum are all quintessential elements, along with rich leather and copper finishings.

Do you love an edgy, urban feel? Considering this style would be ideal for you.

Arkansas Loves Eclectic

If you're in Arkansas, the Eclectic style might be your go-to. This style is a mix-and-match of décor and furniture, resulting in a more individual and personal feel. Eclectic style incorporates pieces from all different interior design styles, resulting in a unique and ever-evolving look.

How People Are Choosing The Designs

It is interesting to notice how seasonal trends have influenced regional design preferences. For instance, searches for the Modern Farmhouse style are most popular in Texas, where the style has been searched an average of 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches and North Carolina with 3,497.

Meanwhile, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico dominate searches for Feng Shui. And when it comes to rustic and coastal style, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico are the states which dominate the searches for the style, which is known to focus on making any space organized and natural.

Takeaway

Ultimately, the most important thing to remember when choosing an interior design style is to surround yourself in a space where you feel comfortable and relaxed, according to an expert from Hovia. Choosing the right style for your home and yourself is essential.

He added that with the popularity of Modern Farmhouse and Feng Shui, Americans are interested in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing homes.