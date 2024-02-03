The Most Romantic Musicals to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Musicals have stood out a landmark genre in cinema ever since the first film with sound, The Jazz Singer. While these movies feature numerous types of stories, romance dominates the genre.

The greatest romantic musicals may vary in storytelling but give viewers lovely, profound, and entertaining depictions of the joys, sorrows, and mysteries of love.

1. The Sound of Music (1965)

One of the greatest musicals of all time, the Best Picture Oscar winner follows a kind and spirited postulate, Maria (Julie Andrews), sent to be the governess of seven children of the widowed Captain VonTrapp (Christopher Plummer). She brings life and music back into their home, giving the neglected children and regimented Captain VonTrapp the warmth they desperately need.

Filmgoers can categorize The Sound of Music as a family comedy, thoughtful historical drama, and sweet romance. The romantic aspect of this film stands above the rest because it encapsulates how love often comes unexpectedly and can heal and awaken the heart.

The chemistry between Andrews and Plummer, especially as they dance “The Laendler” and sing their duet “Something Good,” entrances and makes viewers swoon. The image of Maria and the Captain’s silhouettes as they sing about their love may be because of the actors giggling, but it nonetheless represents the peak of musical romance.

2. La La Land (2016)

Vibrant and poignant, La La Land balances a reverence for classic musicals with a framework that has one foot in the modern era and one in the past. The love story follows aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz enthusiast Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), who hopes to open a nightclub. They fall in love deeply and support each other’s dreams, but ultimately showcase the kind of love that diverges down different paths but stays with them forever.

La La Land succeeds on every level: the magnetic chemistry between the actors, beautiful musical sequences, symbolic color palette, and ability to make Los Angeles feel magical. In truth, all of these elements add to the beauty of Mia and Sebastian’s love story. Ultimately, juxtaposing their Hollywood ending and bittersweet reality demonstrates how the most profound love will never fade.

3. West Side Story (1961)

Composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and director Robert Wise created a timeless musical masterpiece in this story that takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Set in New York, the turf wars between two rival gangs grow increasingly complicated and violent when Maria and Tony meet and fall in love at first sight. The pair believe love can overcome any obstacle, but tragedy looms on the horizon.

Unlike other musicals, West Side Story features several songs that focus on the love story (“Maria,” “Tonight,” “One Hand, One Heart,” and “Somewhere”), each progressing the narrative. Moreover, the creative and symbolic colors and heavenly lighting add to the film’s beauty.

West Side Story works brilliantly in every way, including the love story, which ends on an equally tragic but hopeful and affecting note.

4. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Some movie musicals feature straightforward romances, and others feature the ever-popular trope of the love triangle. The Phantom of the Opera has both, but in ways that exceed expectations.

The film follows the ingenue soprano Christine (Emmy Rossum). She reunites with her childhood sweetheart Raoul (Patrick Wilson) on the eve of her debut. Later, the mysterious phantom (Gerard Butler) entrances her and leads her down into the catacombs of the opera house, igniting other sensations and thus beginning a clash between sweet gentleness and dangerous passion.

The Phantom of the Opera showcases the complicated nature of love and the power of compassion, told with stunning, luminous filmmaking and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s transcendent music, especially “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You.”

5. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

The musical romance gets its funniest and most effervescent film with the Gene Kelly classic Singin’ in the Rain. The story depicts the fictional Monumental Pictures and the difficult transition from silent to sound motion pictures for stars Don Lockwood (Kelly) and Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen). Along the way, Don meets Kathy (Debbie Reynolds), an aspiring star who has talent to spare.

Rightly so, Singin’ in the Rain’s astounding dancing and top-notch comedy receive well-deserved recognition. However, the love story between Don and Kathy remains significant to the film. It gives the film its central heartbeat, reflected in its iconic musical sequence.

6. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Often forgotten in the musical genre, Beauty and the Beast represents a peak in Disney animation and a landmark for musical romances. The animated fairy tale tells the story of the kind and intelligent Belle who takes her father’s place as the prisoner of the Beast. This cursed prince must learn to love and find love in return.

With one show-stopping song after the next, Beauty and the Beast should be near the top of every best musical list. The love story also shines, showcasing profound messages about looking beneath the surface to see the beauty within.

7. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

As dazzling and spectacular as they come, Baz Luhrmann’s film uses the reimagining of classic songs and one original love song to tell a simple story with great depth. This imaginative musical follows the earnest writer Christian (Ewan McGregor), who gets a job writing a play for the Moulin Rouge. After a case of mistaken identity and comedic shenanigans, Christian falls in love with the alluring courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman), who, despite her protests, cannot help but fall for him too.

Through all the wild, frantic moments, comedy, and drama, a magnetic, pure, and ultimately tragic romance provides the film’s greatest virtues. McGregor and Kidman’s on-screen chemistry feels so authentic that it will elicit heaving sobs by the film’s end.

Moreover, the beautiful message will stay with viewers long after the credits roll: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”

8. Enchanted (2007)

As far as underrated Disney films and musicals go, Enchanted holds the title of the most creative and wholesome Disney musical. The story follows Giselle (Amy Adams), a sunny, optimistic princess-to-be from the animated world of Andalasia, sent to the real world by a jealous Queen. In the mean streets of New York, Giselle meets Robert (Patrick Dempsey), a jaded single father. His heart awakens as his world gets turned upside down, thanks to Giselle’s unaffected beliefs.

Enchanted’s music delights and adds to the film’s love story, with four of its five songs following Giselle’s transformation and the movie’s love story. Indeed, from the songs to the exceptional performances, Enchanted gives moviegoers an enchanting full-circle love story where true love becomes more than a simplistic abstraction but a fully realized reality, told in hilarious, musical, and romantic form.

9. An American in Paris (1951)

An American in Paris holds the distinction as one of the most award-winning romantic musicals, winning six Oscars, including Best Picture. The story follows an American GI, Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly), who lives in Paris and hopes to become a great artist. When a wealthy woman takes a shine to his work and charms, Jerry finds his dreams within reach despite not returning her affections. When he falls for the sweet Lisa (Leslie Caron), who’s practically engaged to another, their lives become complicated.

The beauty of An American in Paris lies in its lovely, rich aesthetics. The love story does not tackle any new territory. Still, the gorgeous way it presents the story does, especially the film’s extended ballet sequence. Filmmakers take inspiration from classic French paintings, creating a vibrant sequence demonstrating artistry at the highest level.

10. White Christmas (1954)

White Christmas charms viewers with its cozy feeling, saturated colors, incredible dancing, and the fantastic cast of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. While the main plot involves two ex-soldiers and two singing sisters putting on a show to help a struggling inn, the film also focuses on the romantic relationships, especially between Crosby and Clooney.

Their gentle, natural chemistry and portrayal of unexpected love charms and feel quintessentially 1950s in their simplicity, especially with the lovely song “Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep).”

11. The Greatest Showman (2017)

A modern musical marvel, The Greatest Showman revolves around many things, including a fictionalized depiction of the inception of the P.T. Barnum’s Circus. Of course, love also plays a significant role in the movie, including Barnum’s (Hugh Jackman) relationship with his wife Charity (Michelle Williams) and a love story that breaks all barriers between the ambitious Philip (Zac Efron) and vulnerable acrobat Anne (Zendaya).

Lively, spirited, and poignant, The Greatest Showman entertains with its dazzling visuals and moves with its two different love stories. One demonstrates the personal struggles of a marriage when ego and ambition threaten their happiness. The other showcases a love that feels impossible in their current world but one that’s worth fighting for. The tender, earnest performances and glorious music, particularly “Rewrite the Stars” and “A Million Dreams,” help the musical live up to its title.

12. The Little Mermaid (1989)

Disney animation studios started their renaissance with this musical love story inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale. The story centers on the tenacious mermaid Ariel, who dreams of being “where the people are” and collects human “treasures” in the ocean. When she rescues the handsome Prince Eric from drowning and falls in love, and her father destroys her collection, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula and trades her voice for legs.

Often unfairly criticized as a story where Ariel “gives up her voice for a man,” truthfully, The Little Mermaid showcases a character who yearns for a different life, where love acts as a final catalyst to go after her dreams. Ariel and Eric’s love story may be quick, but no faster than other similar romantic movies, and sweet in the way they find a way to communicate without words.

13. Top Hat (1935)

A list of the greatest romantic musicals would be incomplete without a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers film. The iconic duo made ten films together, each with its virtues. Arguably their best film, (along with Swing Time), Top Hat features a silly but fun plot of instant attraction and mistaken identity made more engaging because of the Astaire/Rogers romantic chemistry and exceptional dancing.

Top Hat features their finest dance sequence to the classic song “Cheek to Cheek.” Astaire sings about being in heaven with Rogers in his arms as they glide across the floor gracefully and effortlessly, making for a heavenly viewing experience.

14. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

A lively, fun-filled, colorful romp, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers follows the boisterous backwoodsman Adam Pontipee (Howard Keel), who treks into town one day for bare essentials, including a wife. Surprisingly, he finds one–the spirited Millie (Jane Powell), who falls for him at first sight. Soon, Millie gets a rude awakening when she arrives at her new home to find six other rowdy and unkempt brothers. However, in no time, she puts her husband and new brothers-in-law in their place, teaching them how to be proper gentlemen.

While the love stories may appear secondary, they provide the film’s primary focus, as the Pontipee Brothers meet lovely girls they take a shine to, while Adam and Millie must learn to connect and respect each other. Told with so much fun and spirit, if nothing else, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers makes for a rollicking good time, especially the “Barn Dance.”

15. Easter Parade (1948)

With lovely old-fashioned touches and fabulous Irving Berlin music, the Easter Parade proves to be as sweet and entertaining as its more lauded counterparts. The story follows dancer Don Hewes (Fred Astaire), who asks an inexperienced chorus girl named Hannah (Judy Garland) to be his new dancing partner. What begins as a way to make his old partner Nadine (Ann Miller) jealous soon becomes a smashing professional success and blossoms into something romantic.

Like most MGM musicals of the 1940s and 50s, Easter Parade features superb musical sequences and light and breezy comedy. The romance also charms with its understated depth and natural performances. Interestingly, an injury to Gene Kelly led to Fred Astaire coming out of retirement to make this film, thus starting a new wave in his career.

16. High Society (1956)

A worthy remake of The Philadelphia Story, High Society follows the same plot (and much of the same dialogue) as that illustrious film and adds music and more humor to highlight the talents of its cast. Starring Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Grace Kelly, Celeste Holm, and Louis Armstrong, the story revolves around a socialite’s wedding, her ex-husband who still loves her, and the reporters sent to cover the event.

Whether viewers compare the film to The Philadelphia Story, High Society still has plenty of humor and terrific performances. As far as love stories go, the songs add to the movie’s romantic charms, such as Crosby and Kelly’s duet “True Love” and Sinatra’s “Your Sensational.”

All other films should look to High Society to depict a convincing love triangle and showcase what love should be: passion and respect rather than worship and adoration.

17. In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

The greatest love stories can be told multiple times, with each version bringing something fresh and engaging. MGM’s musical remake of The Shop Around the Corner, In The Good Old Summertime, breathes new life into the tale while retaining the same basic plot. In this version, two employees (Judy Garland and Van Johnson) of a music store unknowingly write anonymous letters to each other while bickering to no end at work.

Like the original, the love story works because of the actor’s chemistry and the narrative’s sincerity. Add turn-of-the-century Americana charm and music, and the second film with this story (You’ve Got Mail being the third) makes for a lovely little gem.

18. Funny Face (1957)

Though it feels ridiculous to cast Audrey Hepburn as someone with a “Funny Face,” this musical comedy still reigns as one of the finest romantic movies. The story follows a photographer who “discovers” a shy, intellectual bookworm and transforms her into a fashion model.

Despite the significant age difference between Hepburn and co-star Fred Astaire, the love story shines with earnest tenderness. Funny Face has moments of hilarity, but the gentler ones and the incredible fashion montages shape this movie into light, romantic fare.

19. Good News (1947)

The phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” would be the perfect descriptor for “Good News.” Undeniably old-fashioned, this film centers on the students at Tate University in the 1920s. Sparks unexpectedly fly when the studious and unlucky-in-love Connie Lane (June Allison) begins tutoring the charming, slightly egotistical football star Tommy Marlowe (Peter Lawford).

Of course, typical obstacles come their way. Still, the story has such laugh-out-loud humor and performances that simplicity does not matter. With romantic songs like “The Best Things in Life are Free” and upbeat show-stoppers like “The Varsity Drag,” musical fans adore Good News and its good-natured, fun-filled spirit.

20. On Moonlight Bay (1951) And by the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953)

Doris Day and Gordon MacRae make fur an adorable on-screen couple in their films together, especially On Moonlight Bay and By the Light of the Silvery Moon. Set during the early 1900s, Day and MacRae portray sweethearts who navigate the ups and downs of love in a simpler time. Despite the background of WWI, both films feature light and frothy romance that appeals to anyone looking for idealistic, old-fashioned stories.

21. Oklahoma! (1955)

Rogers and Hammerstein’s rousing musical Oklahoma tells the story of farmers, ranchers, cowboys, and traveling salesmen during the early 1900s. Two love stories take center stage: sweet Laurey (Shirley Jones) and dashing Curly are crazy for each other but too stubborn to admit it- until the menacing Jud (Rod Steiger) takes an interest in her. Additionally, feisty Aldo Annie (Gloria Grahame) cannot choose between the sincere Will (Gene Nelson) and smooth-talking Ali (Eddie Albert).

There’s a reason why Oklahoma remains such a beloved musical. The dancing, songs, and performances all demonstrate the highest caliber of filmmaking. Though the tones shift liberally between light and dark, the romantic moments, especially Grahame’s humorous portrayal, and Jones and MacRae’s rapport make up for any off-kilter feelings. The song “People Will Say We’re in Love” continues to be one of the most enchanting love songs ever.

22. Bells Are Ringing (1960)

One of the funniest romantic musicals also gives audiences the impeccable on-screen pairing of Judy Holliday and Dean Martin. In sadly, their only film together (Holliday died in 1965 at age 43), Holliday plays Ella, an operator at the answering service “Sue’s Answer Phone.” Though she’s not supposed to, Ella’s friendly, caring self can’t help but get involved with her callers. This includes the struggling playwright Jeffrey Moss (Martin), who thinks she’s an older woman he calls “Moms.” Of course, when she takes it upon herself to help him in person, complications arise.

Musicals (especially ones of the 1940s to the ‘60s) set in the bustling city of New York always feature a particular tone, and Bells Are Ringing proves no different. Filmmakers replace the old-fashioned charm with a more modern sensibility without losing the underlying sweetness musicals became known for. Bells are Ringing works beautifully because of its engaging stars and their utterly romantic and humorous chemistry.

23. Brigadoon (1954)

Unabashedly romantic, Brigadoon endures because of its sincere, heartfelt storytelling, elevated by the superb cast of Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, and Van Johnson. The story sees two men wandering through the Scottish highlands who stumble upon the little town called Brigadoon. Seemingly appearing out of the mist, they soon discover the village and all who live there exist for one day every 100 years.

This mystical town intrigues the men, who get drawn into the day’s happenings, including a wedding and hunting party. However, when Tommy (Kelly) meets Fiona (Charisse), fate tests the power of love.

The magical quality of Brigadoon, lovely costumes, and unashamed earnest look at love make this musical a classic and one of the most romantic ever put up screen, as the story asks audiences: Would you sacrifice everything you know for true love?

24. Grease (1978)

Grease follows the relationships of the students at Rydell High, particularly the sweet-natured, unaffected Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and the overconfident Danny (John Travolta). Having met over the summer, Sandy finds the nice boy she met changed into a smooth-talking greaser, and the two must learn to reconcile their true selves for love to survive.

An imperfect but still fun and iconic musical for many, Grease works best when it leans into the chemistry between Newton-John and Travolta and goes all out with its musical numbers. “The One That I Want” remains one of the most memorable duets in movie history.

25. For Me and My Gal (1942)

For Me and My Gal marks the screen debut for Gene Kelly and the first film with Judy Garland. It also features a more serious storyline than similar films. Set during WWI, the movie follows a singing pair who meet, fall in love, and become entangled in the war. Though it leans into melodramatic territory, For Me and My Gal still moves and entertains viewers thanks to Kelly and Garland’s undeniable connection and the story’s depiction of love overcoming the darkest times.

Honorable Mentions:

– A Star is Born (2018)

This compelling film about a star on the rise and the fall of her great love may not be a musical in a traditional sense. Still, it deserves mention for the gripping storytelling, fine direction, and palpable chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

– Walk the Line (2005)

Similarly, Walk the Line gives viewers a biopic with songs rather than a traditional musical. Still, this drama about the lives of Johnny and June Carter-Cash proves to be a romantic and ultimately touching story.