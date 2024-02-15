The Most Underrated PS2 Games of All Time

Playing PS2 games feels like stepping into a unique era in video game history. Before it, consoles struggled to actualize most ideas. Afterward, games became much more expensive and risky investments. This puts the PS2 right in the middle of a pivotal point in video game history where simplicity of development met high quality output.

The PS2 encapsulated this golden age with a flood of outstanding games that still hold up quite well, but with that, many underrated PS2 titles fell through the cracks.

1. Maximo: Ghosts to Glory

As a homage to the infamous Ghosts ‘n Goblins games, Maximo: Ghosts to Glory pays tribute to those classics in theme and style. Maximo also completely overhauls the idea though, with 3D action and modern visuals.

The overall design still retains that cartoony and light-hearted vibe, but tempers it with formidable challenge. While the difficulty might come as a bit of a surprise, it still always feels fair. With a wide variety of attacks, upgrades, and secrets to uncover, Maximo: Ghosts to Glory provides a well-rounded and polished game that all PS2 fans should play.

2. Mister Mosquito

The PS2 remains a great place to play strange and experimental games. One of the better representatives of that remains Mister Mosquito. Here, as the name suggests, the player guides a mosquito around a house trying to draw blood from unsuspecting victims.

Staying undetected becomes more and more difficult, though. The game contains more than just a silly concept though. Planning, intense awareness of one’s surroundings, and a steady ramping up of the difficulty all round the game out well. Between that, the off-beat humor, and the fun art style, everyone should play this underrated PS2 game.

3. Nano Breaker

Devil May Cry and God of War set the tone for hack-and-slash games on the PS2, and rightly so. The genre contained way more than those two, of course.

Nano Breaker plays similar to other sword-combat action games of the time, but mixes in a dose of cybernetic futurism that makes the aesthetic and tone unique. A rather wacky premise of an island overrun with nano-tech machines sets the stage for the over-the-top action. Large bosses, great graphics, and some outstanding combat come together in Nano Breaker, making it a great game for all fans of the genre.

4. Shinobi

The Shinobi reboot on PS2 brought the franchise back in a big way. Despite receiving middling scores from reviewers at the time of its release, many fans would grow to love the game over ensuing years.

Now, the simple combos and stylish action contrast well with the more complicated action games of today. Some catchy music and sharp graphics elevate the experience a bit more, too. While it might not soar to the heights of Shinobi’s 16-bit games, this remains a fun arcade-style action game on the PS2 that still has not gotten its due.

5. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams often fails to live up to the reputation of its predecessors. While the original game and its two sequels come up all the time, Dawn of Dreams gets the shaft. We may never know why, but Dawn of Dreams remains a stupendous action game.

While the story drifts away from the rules of older Onimusha games, it still establishes a fun vibe in a more fantastical world. Intuitive combat and outstanding late-PS2 graphics go a long way to making Dawn of Dreams a worthy successor to the previous Onimusha games.

6. Project Snowblind

Among the slew of capable first-person shooters for the PS2, Project Snowblind rarely gets its due. Games like Timesplitters, Killzone, Medal of Honor and others steal more than their fair share of the spotlight. Despite that, Project Snowblind brings a solid experience to the table.

With a cyberpunk edge, this game gives the player access to lots of futuristic weaponry within its handful of dazzling environments. Great graphics and excellent sound effects enhance the immersion well. While the protagonist might not seem like much to write home about, the story itself can feel rather intriguing as it unfurls evenly throughout the six to eight hour campaign.

7. Shadow Hearts: Covenant

Following up on the original Shadow Hearts, which some might say did not reach its full potential, Shadow Hearts: Covenant feels like a huge step up. The unique mythology and compelling narrative underpinning the game’s addictive action all work together in perfect harmony.

Satisfying combat and RPG upgrade systems keep the player engaged, while the deep characters and thoughtful presentation wrap it all up in a nice bow. Despite not being noticed much in its time, Shadow Hearts: Covenant brings a lot of value to anyone’s PS2 library.

8. Odin Sphere

While some might have noticed the PS4 remaster of Odin Sphere, many have not. Even now, this excellent action RPG cannot seem to break through. Despite being better than most games of its ilk, Odin Sphere still wallows in the doldrums of being a hidden gem. The combat is deep and the setting is just miraculously designed.

With a host of enchanting characters, gorgeous artwork, and timeless action gameplay, Odin Sphere remains in a class of its own.

9. Downhill Do

mination

The PS2 enjoyed an absolute avalanche of sports games and racers. So much, in fact, that many great ones never quite got noticed. Downhill Domination remains one of the least-deserving of that outcome.

With an adrenaline-fueled soundtrack, players barrel through a wide variety of insane, stunt-filled courses on mountain bikes. Dodging obstacles, catching wicked amounts of air, and even racing against other riders all stay fun throughout the game due to the breakneck speeds and moderate difficulty. Players who like a little bit of a bite to their racing games have plenty to enjoy here.

10. The Red Star

The Soviet-inspired world of The Red Star drops players into an unapologetic arcade-style action game. With a few bells and whistles like a great co-op mode, The Red Star makes a compelling case for itself despite not setting the world on fire when it came out.

While the underdog storyline keeps players invested, the pick-up-and-play action really brings out the best of the experience. One could find more complex action games and far more fleshed out stories on the PS2, but The Red Star holds a unique, irreplaceable spot in the PS2 library.

11. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Sticking with the trend of excellent anime adaptations coming to the PS2, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex nails the vibe of the show from which it came.

Instead of going in guns blazing all the time, this game introduced slightly more tactical gameplay mechanics that made players plan their movements and calculate risk on a regular basis. Still, the game knew when to loosen up, too.

Aside from that, and its ability to thoughtfully explore provocative topics like A.I. and the value of humanity, this game goes far beyond the standards set by most other competent PS2 anime games. Perhaps due to the niche state of anime at the time in the West, this game never blew up like it otherwise might have. Regardless, it remains a fantastic time for anyone who values thoughtful story and multifaceted gameplay.

12. Gregory Horror Show

Gregory Horror Show remains unlike much of anything else players might find on any console – let alone the PS2. Blurring the lines between an adventure game and a survival horror game, Gregory Horror Show unfolds with players solving the various mysteries littered throughout the “Gregory House” by talking with strange characters in an unsettling world.

The game immerses players in a strange combination of childish presentation and dark narrative themes that more often turn up in psychological horror games. As such, this underrated PS2 game may not work for everyone, but it certainly provides a unique experience that went far under the radar in its time.

13. God Hand

As a rather challenging action game, God Hand brings a robust and versatile combat system to the PS2 at a time when most beat ‘em ups went in the more arcade-y direction with simplistic controls and repetitive gameplay.

God Hand sets itself apart from its contemporaries in this way. The fluid fighting creates a high skill ceiling for players who want to dig deep into its elaborate systems. This juxtaposes nicely with the game’s sense of humor that prevents things from getting too serious. The game has become a highly-sought after item by collectors in recent years, and yet most PS2 fans still don’t know much about it.

14. Jet Li: Rise to Honor

In an era where most licensed games failed to meet expectations, somehow Jet Li: Rise to Honor managed to cobble together a rather fun action game with an effective cinematic flair.

Using the right joystick to execute attacks feels weird at first, but can become surprisingly natural after a short while. This also creates a smooth transition from attacking in one direction to another, as the joystick dictates in what direction Jet attacks.

Mixing in some stylish gunplay as well, Jet Li: Rise to Honor remains a hidden gem for players who might have passed on it due to the reputation of games featuring celebrity likenesses.

15. Second Sight

Second Sight’s narrative and gameplay remain top-notch efforts for their time and still hold up well. A mature, nuanced atmosphere mixes well with the equally complex gameplay. While the action might feel somewhat slower compared to other, similar games, it still holds a ton of satisfaction for those that can master it.

The writing also comes off much better than expected with an impressive assortment of characters from all walks of life. Managing psychic powers with more conventional combat gives the player a lot to think about in Second Sight. While it didn’t take off too much back in 2004, it still packs quite a punch today.