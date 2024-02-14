The Most Underrated Retro Consoles

Everybody knows and loves the classic retro consoles that defined different eras of their history with entertainment. For the most part, the consoles with superior specs and libraries rose to the top and earned their places in history.

That does not mean that the failed consoles had nothing to offer. These underrated retro consoles often had plenty of great software and features, regardless of whether the public recognized them.

1. Atari 7800

The case for the Atari 7800 almost makes itself. Between a notable jump in processing power, excellent support from third-party software developers, and backward compatibility with most 2600 games and controllers, the 7800 remains a compelling machine.

In 1986, Atari moved on from the more objective failure of the 5200 in a hurry and released one of the best consoles ever. While it may seem anemic in the face of what Nintendo and Sega cooked up at the time, the 7800 still represents a huge positive step forward for Atari and remains an easy recommendation.

2. Sega Master System

Most associate Sega with their 16-bit console that started the first official console rivalry. Its predecessor, the Master System, also features some killer software that rivals its closest competitor, the NES.

The Master System falls well short of perfection, though. Its lack of a proper start button and mushy directional pad can feel off-putting. Still, great versions of Sonic and a handful of fun platformers, shooters, and off-beat arcade games make the Master System worth a look.

3. TurboGrafx-16

The TurboGrafx-16 started out strong with outstanding shoot ‘em ups and a charming mascot character with the Bonk games.

Despite never quite catching on in the West, the system held on for another three years before Sega and Nintendo pushed it out of the market for good. During its short life, though, NEC and Hudson Soft populated the system’s library with high-quality titles that hold up well today.

4. Panasonic 3DO

Panasonic’s 3DO remains a harsh lesson in what bad pricing can do to a great product. The dawn of the 32-bit era gave way to multiple disc-based consoles with mind-blowing games, and the 3DO led the way as the superior choice on paper.

Despite the 3DO’s impressive specs and decent library, it never quite got a foothold in the market thanks to its $700 price. Sony, Sega, and Nintendo all had similarly impressive alternatives with more games and much friendlier price tags. Still, the 3DO’s library remains filled with impressive first-person shooters, racing games, and adventure games that display beautiful full-motion video and smooth animations. Multiplatform games that had 3DO versions often played best there, despite less players ever seeing those versions.

5. PlayStation 3

Most PlayStation fans will cite the PS3 as their least favorite of Sony’s consoles, and yet, the PS3 remains responsible for some of the best ongoing or long-running franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Little Big Planet, and even the “Souls-like” genre all got their starts here.

Some of the best entries in other franchises also call the PS3 home. From Metal Gear Solid 4 to God of War 3, many great franchises saw their peaks on this system. While the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii made a much bigger cultural impact overall, gaming would not have turned out the same without Sony’s PS3.

6. Atari Lynx

Much like other underrated retro consoles, the Atari Lynx got out-marketed by the competition. Despite boasting a rather excellent library of arcade ports, an impressive screen, and some significant power, the Lynx failed to connect with a viable market.

Before its discontinuation in 1995, the Atari Lynx sold around 2 million units worldwide — a respectable number for the time. For perspective, though, Sega’s Game Gear sold many times more and crossed over 10 million, while the Game Boy dominated the market with well over 100 million units sold. Despite this, ports of obscure and popular arcade games across Atari’s vast library make the Lynx an excellent console.

7. Sega Saturn

The wild success of the Genesis and Mega Drive propelled Sega to the top of the market in the early '90s. Sega would never replicate that success with future consoles, though. Between the CD and 32x add-ons making a mess out of Sega’s identity and the compelling consoles offered by the competition, Sega’s 32-bit system started off the generation in a precarious state.

Still, despite proving difficult to develop for, the Saturn would see a slew of excellent games. House of the Dead, Virtua Fighter 2, Panzer Dragoon, and a handful of outstanding arcade racing games added up to a compelling package. However, the Saturn came up short in the face of its competition and remains perhaps Sega's most underrated console.

8. Nintendo Wii U

Coming off of the iconic Wii, Nintendo’s Wii U had some big shoes to fill. The Wii U, however, could not quite cut the mustard.

The Wii U did bring some cool ideas to the table, though. The controller allowed local remote play via Wi-Fi, and the Miiverse brought a new level of connectivity to Nintendo users who had been asking for more online functionality. On top of that, the introduction of the eShop ushered in a new era for Nintendo. Games like Bayonetta 2, Mario Maker, and Pikmin 3 became critical darlings, and remain a blast to play.

Still, that would not distract most console gamers from Sony’s PS4 juggernaut, which released a year later and took up most of the oxygen in the gaming space for several years. Also, the massive casual audience the original Wii cultivated remained uninterested and confused by the name and its bulky controller.

9. Nintendo GameCube

Nintendo’s GameCube enjoys a certain type of post-mortem limelight now that folks can see what a fantastic library it offers. From multiple excellent Resident Evil titles, one of the better Smash Bros. and Mario Kart games those franchises have ever released, and a rather powerful GPU, the Nintendo GameCube outclassed the competition in multiple areas.

Still, it did not quite reach the level of popularity that Nintendo aimed for. Whether due to the proprietary mini-discs, the strange controllers, or some other factor, the GameCube fell short in its time. That said, Nintendo’s squarest console remains a mainstay in many retro collections for its excellent library, which includes many exclusive games.

10. Intellivision

Technically the first 16-bit console, the Intellivision’s specs ran circles around the Atari 2600 and other similar consoles of its era.

Emerging in 1979, most developers felt unsure of how to leverage that power in a way that made the console stand out, though. In the Intellivision’s short life, that extra power remained untapped. Still, that beast of a processor did enable developers to make 2600-style games run extra smoothly and display a superior range of colors.

Though difficult to appreciate this through magazine photos, folks who got their hands on the Intellivision still swear by it. Collectors today still appreciate its advanced sound and expansion modules, and friends can still get a lot of value from the Intellivision’s focus on multiplayer games. Unfortunately, the video game crash of the early '80s and the initial high price created a low ceiling for the machine.

11. ColecoVision

The Atari 2600’s closest competitor, the ColecoVision, still provides a solid 8-bit experience today. While its library falls short in some respects, a handful of games remain exclusive to the system and hold up well.

Unlike Intellivision and many of Atari’s retro offerings, many ColecoVisions still work fine today due to its durable design. As a machine, the ColecoVision may have been too far ahead of its time. Expansions could turn the console into a hybrid personal computer, which put it in a league of its own. Excellent ports of popular arcade games like Zaxxon shined brightest on the ColecoVision.

12. Sega Nomad

From the ashes of the Game Gear rose the Sega Nomad. As a portable Sega Genesis, the Nomad seemingly had everything going for it.

Still, Sega found ways to make it a tough sell. With a bulky design, insulting battery life, and unappealing price tag, the Nomad never had a real chance. For those who wound up with one, the Nomad’s large screen, stereo sound, and full compatibility with Genesis games created a formidable experience. On top of that, a second player could also plug in a Genesis controller for real two-player experiences. The Nomad even had the ability to connect to a TV, making it a possible replacement for the regular Genesis. A marvel of technology in the '90s? Without a doubt. Just not enough to warrant success.

13. The Vectrex

The Vectrex did its own thing with vector-based video games and a proprietary screen. In the interest of fairness, designers turned out a horrendous design.

While it created a bulky presence in anyone’s living room, it also inflated the price consumers would have to pay for one. Collectors of today can appreciate its many appealing features though. A high-quality, versatile controller, stereo sound, and well-made games remain a blast to experience, making the Vectrex a stand-out console. The screen overlays add a strange bit of appeal as well, and make each game feel that much more unique.