The New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Ahsoka’ Has Fans Talking on Twitter

The first two episodes of the new Star Wars miniseries Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi Padwan, premiered on Disney+ yesterday, and the reaction has been overwhelmingly favorable. Ahsoka Tano appeared on both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and the new eight-episode series Ahsoka takes place during the same post-Return of the Jedi time frame as those two series. Not only is Ahsoka a spin-off of The Mandalorian, it also serves as a continuation of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The character Ahsoka — voiced by Ashley Eckstein — first appeared in the 2008 computer-animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the subsequent TV series.

Ahsoka Has an Informative Opening Crawl Similar To Previous Star Wars Movies

Although the opening screen crawl of Ahsoka doesn't start with “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” viewers appreciate some background and context so they know when on the Star Wars timeline a new series or movie takes place. It reads:

“The EVIL GALACTIC EMPIRE has failed and a NEW REPUBLIC has risen to take its place. However, sinister agents are already at work to undermine the fragile peace. “A plot is underway to find the lost IMPERIAL GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN and bring him out of exile. Once presumed dead, rumors are spreading on Thrawn's return which would galvanize the IMPERIAL REMNANTS and start another war. “Former jedi Knight AHSOKA TANO captured one of Thrawn's allies and learned of a secret map which is vital to the enemy's plan. Ahsoka now searches for the map as her prisoner, MORGAN ELSBETH, is transported to the New Republic for trial….”

The Ahsoka episodes “Part One: Master and Apprentice” and “Part Two: Toil and Trouble” stream on Disney+. The show introduces several new characters, including the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who escaped Order 66. He is the master of Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), an apprentice who uses the dark side of the Force and some aggressive lightsaber skills to immobilize Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The latter is a Mandalorian warrior, graffiti artist, and former bounty hunter who is an expert on weapons and explosives. Also introduced is the Twi'lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla, played by an almost unrecognizable Mary Elizabeth Winstead thanks to layers of green makeup, colored contact lenses, and a prosthetic head appendage.

Twitter Reactions to The First Two Episodes of Ahsoka

"For our friend, Ray' #Ahsoka May the Force be with you, Ray Stevenson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZTCRvJ5nmo — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) August 23, 2023

That look you have when you keep seeing folks survive a good saber to the gut. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/q5sK5oSL4I — That Bald Ref (@deberry87) August 23, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, making goggles look sexy AF since 2010.#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/SjbeDw5TZB — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) August 23, 2023

I like that the opening of #Ahsoka is like a darker and twisted version of The Phantom Menace opening pic.twitter.com/3h5IgeG6UM — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) August 23, 2023

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.