The New Geralt of Rivia: What We Know of The Next Season of The Witcher

While the actors continue to strike, the recent resolution of the Writers Guild of America labor action means that preparations for season 4 of The Witcher have resumed.

Massive controversy followed the announcement of Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Social media outrage followed after Henry Cavill’s announced departure from the show after season three. That said, the writing for season four is already underway, with the expected release date sometime in 2024. A fifth season of the show has already been greenlit as well.

On October 22 last year, Cavill took to Instagram and shared his thoughts, officially handing over the reins to the young Hemsworth. In the statement, Cavill says, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

While this is the only aspect of season four of the epic fantasy series that has been officially confirmed, speculation is running wild. So far, fans’ biggest worry seems to be whether Liam Hemsworth can do good by the twin swords and all that makes Geralt who he is. While social media was initially against it, people seem to be slowly warming up to the idea of it.

There is a chance that this season will not just be the penultimate but also be interpreted in ways that can change the idea of reality itself. This could be where we encounter the beginnings of the legend of the Witcher, much like in the final Witcher book, Lady of the Lake.

The Story So Far

Before we explore how the story will unfold in the future, we must talk about what has happened so far in the first three seasons. In the TV adaptation of the books and the video games, we met Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher and a monster hunter with an odd sense of honor. We also encounter Yennefer, who goes from an ugly initiate with a deformed spine to become a gorgeous and powerful mage, then loses her powers.

The first season of the Netflix show kept viewers tuned in by taking advantage of the book's extensive timeline. Showing viewers each of the main characters at different points in their journey, the viewer learns about the struggles and relationships each built before being thrown into their destined future together.

Geralt finds out his destiny may be linked to a young princess with powers, Ciri. Meanwhile, Ciri is discovering her powers and is on the run after losing her family to an attack by Nilfgaard. Simultaneously, the story explores how Geralt's fate came to be intertwined with young Ciri's.

Much of the first season explores Geralt and Yennefer's past, their pains, and wants. While Yennefer struggles to get back what she sacrificed to get rid of her deformities, Geralt's monsters turn out to be humans who ostracize him for being a mutant. The two protagonists finally meet when Jaskier, Geralt's adamant bard friend, almost dies after being attacked by a djinn. They find solace and understanding in each other's arms before getting separated again when the former starts doubting their feelings. Geralt meets his destiny, Ciri, and vows to protect her against all harm.

Yennefer is presumed dead for a while, and Geralt struggles to deal with that grief. But what he doesn't know is that she is alive and on the hunt for Ciri for a personal mission. By the end of the second season, Yennefer reunites with Geralt and almost sacrifices herself for Ciri. We also find out about Ciri’s heritage. Together, these three form a sort of found family and focus on developing Ciri’s abilities.

Not much is confirmed about season four’s plotline so far, although producers say it will, at least in part, draw on the events in the fifth novel – and that storyline will give fans a clear reason for the recasting of everyone's favorite monster slayer.

As readers of Andrzej Sapkowski's epic series are aware, the fifth book returns to some hundred years after the time of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. Their story is a legend in this world, and, like all stories, the events, faces, and reality itself change depending on who’s telling the story. Hopefully, whoever's perspective we see, it'll be as compelling as one of Jaskier's famous songs.

