Rising Potential: The Next EGOT Winners

Many creatives dream of joining the elite pantheon of EGOT winners. They start in music and hope for that one chance to showcase their acting skills. Or they start on screen and make their way into the musical arena. Esteemed creators like Robert Lopez achieve this feat twice in their lifetime.

Others just need an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, or a Tony to gain this special esteem. This can technically apply to many hard-working individuals in the entertainment industry. But some have inched that much closer by already having the necessary nominations. Now they just need the big win! Meet the next EGOT winners.

In Need of Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards has recognized distinguished talent throughout television since 1949. Members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) vote for winners to be announced at yearly ceremonies. Different types range from primetime and daytime to regional and international.

Some know the Emmy Awards for the emotional speeches of their winners (like Niecy Nash-Betts for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story). But they forget that the “E” in EGOT stands for Emmy. So, which people in the business who still need this specific award to obtain a new, illustrious status?

Joel Grey

Newer generations may not know Joel Grey as a performer. But this actor has built a career in show business that most people would kill to achieve. His role on the musical theater album for Anything Goes earned him a Grammy. He even earned both an Oscar and a Tony for his work in Cabaret.

While he still needs an Emmy, he has certainly made a considerable effort to nab it. He caused quite a stir on Oz as Lemuel Idzik. He brought complexity and heart to the role of Dr. Ezra Powell in an episode of House. One more outstanding performance in a TV show could make him an the next EGOT winner.

Pasek and Paul

Music has brought Benj Pasek and Justin Paul close to becoming EGOT winners. Their lyrics for La La Land’s ‘City of Stars’ earned them an Oscar. They’ve worked on multiple stage productions. In fact, they received a Grammy for Dear Evan Hansen in 2018 and a Tony for A Strange Loop in 2022.

Pasek and Paul almost earned an Emmy for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.” The two wrote “In the Market for a Miracle” for the TV special A Christmas Story Live!, which Ana Gasteyer vocally knocked out of the park. It won’t be long before they add “EGOT” to their resumes.

Bruce Springsteen

Iconic musician Bruce Springsteen has more awards in different categories than one might assume. The Philadelphia song “Streets of Philadelphia” won him an Oscar. He received The Special Tony Award in 2018. He’s won too many Grammys to count, including 3 with the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In a way, his lack of an Emmy seems strange — especially considering his three nominations. Still, he has time to turn his track record around and finally become the next EGOT winner. Then, he can join musicians like Jennifer Hudson, Elton John, and John Legend in collecting awards like Pokémon.

In Need of Grammy Awards

Since 1959, influential artists in the music industry have looked to the Grammy Awards for praise in their field. The Recording Academy votes yearly for which nominees receive awards in a variety of categories. The most coveted of which range from album, record, or song of the year to “Best New Artist.”

Despite its prestige, though, the Grammy’s have seen their fair share of drama, like when the 38th Grammy ceremony snubbed Mariah Carey even after receiving six nominations. Actors in need of this particular award still have a chance to join the special class of EGOT winners. They just need an opportunity.

Ellen Burstyn

Movie buffs tend to recognize Ellen Burstyn for her outstanding work in The Exorcist. However, Burstyn has run the gambit of genres and award wins alike. She took home a Tony for Same Time, Next Year, an Oscar for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and multiple Emmys for TV cameo roles.

Burstyn’s 1996 nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album” remains the closest she has come to a Grammy win. In it, she helps tell emotional stories about the highs and lows of getting older. More work like Grow Old With Me, the Best is Yet to Be can potentially turn her into an EGOT winner.

Jessica Lange

Many associate Jessica Lange with the fierce characters she’s played on American Horror Story. They forget she has a resume longer than most CVS receipts, with just as many awards. She has won a Tony and two Oscars, and her extensive TV work has garnered her multiple Emmys, including one for Grey Gardens.

She has yet to dip her toe into the music industry for a Grammy nomination. But she can still join EGOT winners like Whoopi Goldberg by doing a Broadway show about her life. Outside of her comfort zone, yet, her unique career profile proves she has no problem stepping outside the box.

Frances McDormand

The distinguished career of Frances McDormand spans over 40 years. She has starred in films, TV shows, and even did her time on Broadway. As a result, this future EGOT winner has received 2 Emmys, a Tony, and a whopping four Oscars (three for acting, one for producing a Best Picture winner), including for her work as Marge Gunderson in Fargo.

McDormand doesn’t have a Grammy yet. Granted, she hasn’t entered the studio alongside contemporary artists like Dionne Warwick, Cher, or Paul McCartney. So, maybe she should take a page out of the late Audrey Hepburn’s book and score a Grammy by releasing a spoken word album.

Helen Mirren

Historically, Helen Mirren comes from a long line of Russian dignitaries. Professionally, though, she has created her own legacy as a prolific actress. She has earned an Oscar and a Tony. She also has a gaggle of Emmys — like her outstanding 2006 win as the titular character in the TV series Elizabeth I.

She just needs a Grammy to complete the coveted set necessary for all EGOT winners. Since she has never even received a nomination, doing so seems impossible in her lifetime. Like Viola Davis, her best bet might come from writing a best-selling memoir and then doing the narration herself.

In Need of Academy Awards

Creatives throughout the industry have yearned for access to the Academy Awards since 1929. Some even join the Academy for a yearly vote to decide who gets to hold the little gold man and give a big speech. Also known as the Oscars, its categories include Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The Oscars represent the classier side of awards ceremonies. The Academy keeps it posh even in the face of jaw-dropping drama (see: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock). More importantly, quite a few actors only need an Oscar before they can add “EGOT winner” to their already enviable resumes.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo has already earned critical acclaim. So much so, that she has won an Emmy, Grammy, and a Tony for her work in the stage production of The Color Purple. No wonder she shares an alumni status with icons like Sir Kenneth Branagh, Anthony Hopkins, and the late great Vivien Leigh.

Her acting prowess and musicality have earned her every award but the one she needs to gain the EGOT. No, worries, though! Erivo still has a chance to come out as an Oscar winner by playing Elphaba Thropp (opposite pop legend Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland) in the movie adaptation of Wicked.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper entered the music industry as the “It Girl” of the 80s. Hits like “She Bop” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” earned her a Grammy for Best New Artist. She later won an Emmy for her cameo appearance in Mad About You and, surprisingly, a Tony for her work on the stage production of Kinky Boots.

While she doesn’t have an Oscar, no one should count her out. Lauper already has one award for her acting chops. Maybe she can knock it out of the park like Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Either way, she just needs a chance, like other potential EGOT winners, to show the Academy what she can offer.

Audra McDonald

From the stage to the screen, Audra McDonald has built an impressive resume. She also has the accolades to back it up, including two Grammys and an Emmy. When it comes to the Tony Awards, though, almost every stage production in which she has worked has earned a nomination, picking up a record-setting six wins.

Subsequently, McDonald has gotten pretty close to receiving the Oscar she needs for becoming an EGOT winner. The NAACP Image Award nominated her twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 2017’s Beauty and the Beast and 2021’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Cynthia Nixon

HBO fans from back in the day recognize Cynthia Nixon as the so-called boring Miranda Hobbes from Sex and the City. Others probably know her from the time she tried to run for governor of New York. It might shock them to learn she has an Emmy, a Grammy, and even two Tonys for stage work.

Not as shocking? Nixon has never won or been nominated for an Oscar. However, she did gain a lot of recognition for her work in the critically-acclaimed film James White. Like other potential EGOT winners, she just needs the right project in which to shine — and just like that, she’ll have her Oscar.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter has stomped his way fabulously across every stage and screen that comes his way. He nabbed a Grammy and a Tony for his work on the stage production of Kinky Boots. Then he went on to become the first gay, Black man to take home a Best Actor award at the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

Like another potential EGOT winner, Porter also won a Tony for the Broadway production of A Strange Loop. But he hasn’t had a chance to strut his stuff for the Academy. . . yet. His upcoming depiction of James Baldwin for a biopic could change it all in one glamorously historic night.

In Need of Tony Awards

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre has celebrated Broadway talent since 1947. Unlike other institutions, the Nominating Committee responsible for voting rotates members every three years. They use categories to honor talented stage artists and their productions.

Sometimes, the artists closest to becoming EGOT winners just need one chance. They find a musical, or they simply follow in the legendary footsteps of Rita Moreno by starring in an on-stage comedy. Either way, they find a way to secure the much-needed Tony that’ll literally change their lives forever.

Adele

Anyone scrolling through the long list of Adele’s accomplishments needs to set aside at least an hour. Among many, she has an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ and an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Not surprisingly, her work as a singer has landed her with 16 Grammys.

Adele has incredible vocal talent, certainly enough to fulfill the stage requirement for winning a Tony. When James Corden brought it up during Carpool Karaoke, however, she loudly exclaimed her hatred for musicals. Luckily, her road to becoming an EGOT winner can take whatever form she wants.

Cher

Cher entered the 70s music scene with a bang. She later branched out into acting and received multiple awards in return, including an Emmy for her 2003 Farewell Tour and an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. Meanwhile, she has only won one Grammy.

Still, Cher having a Broadway musical inspired by her life gives her an edge over other potential EGOT winners. The legendary singer can finally nab her Tony and shock audiences along the way with a surprise performance. As a producer and source of inspiration, who would try to stop her?

Common

Common’s musicality gained him recognition from industries both expected and unexpected. He has an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Prior to that, partnering with John Legend on the song “Glory” from Ava DuVernay’s Selma earned him an Oscar as well as his latest of 3 Grammys.

But how can Common become an EGOT winner? He should take notes from composer Jonathan Tunick. He lent his talents to the stage production of Titanic and received the Tony that completed his collection. Common’s experience with “Glory,” in a way, has set him up to do something similar.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Some might not recognize Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but they know her work. Her songwriting genius has earned multiple Oscars and Grammys for hit songs like Frozen’s “Let it Go” and Coco’s “Remember Me.” She also helped compose “Agatha All Along” and earned an Emmy for her efforts.

Luckily, Frozen found an audience in the audacious world of musicals. While this earned Anderson-Lopez a Tony nomination, it didn’t get her the win. If Coco follows a similar path, though, it won’t be long before she can count herself among the noteworthy class known as EGOT winners.