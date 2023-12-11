The Next Round for the “Cars for Kids” Multi-Million Dollar Legal Saga Begins This Week

Oral arguments begin tomorrow in the latest appeal to uphold or overturn a 2019 trademark infringement case worth more than 10 million dollars. That's a lot of cash to potentially help desperate children in need.

Cars For Kids CEO Colin Weatherwax is hopeful that the oral arguments the court will hear this Tuesday, December 12th, will mark the beginning of the end of his charity's long trademark infringement battle with Kars4Kids. The New Jersey-based charity Kars4kids, known for their infamous musical jingle, seeks to appeal the 2019 court decision that found them guilty of trademark infringement and ordered them to pay $10.6 million in damages to the Texas-founded charity America Can! Cars For Kids.

Weatherwax passionately spoke to Wealth of Geeks ahead of the upcoming appeal about the importance of Cars For Kids finally being able reclaim their rightful name, “The thing that means the most to us is having our name because if you have something, if you own something, you need to fight for it. And so, we fought for it; we're waiting for it to be given to us fully.”

The previous decision in this legal saga saw trial judge Peter Sheridan reduce Cars For Kids trademark infringement damage claims from the 2019 verdict, cutting them from $10.6 million to $7.8 million in January. But Weatherwax is optimistic that this appeal will ultimately end this matter and culminate with damages finally being determined and paid. “It all has to do with the amount of money we were awarded back in 2019. There's no new information. There's no new data. It's all the same basis of opinion. For us, the hope is that this case is over.”

The Long “Cars for Kids” Legal Battle.

This infringement dispute began when the Dallas-based America Can! Cars For Kids encountered Kars4Kids promotions around Texas in 2003 and sent a cease and desist letter citing their right to use “Cars For Kids” in the Lone Star State. America Can!, which started receiving donations to help at-risk youth in the 1980s, first used the “Cars For Kids” mark in 1993. The mark appeared on multiple radio advertisements every week that reached an estimated one million people in the Dallas area.

New Jersey-based Kars4Kids commenced their online advertising campaign by purchasing Google and Yahoo keyword advertisements and ads in online magazines in 2003. Beginning their operation in 1995, Kars4Kids used the “Cars For Kids” mark in advertising as early as 1997. Their infamous musical jingle first played in their television and radio commercials in 1999.

In 2011, after not seeing any Kars4Kids ads for the previous eight years, America Can! again encountered the Garden State charity's advertisements using the “Cars For Kids” mark. During this same year, Kars4Kids obtained the URL www.carsforkids.com. By 2013, America Can sent another cease and desist letter citing the use of “KARS 4 KIDS” in Texas as unlawful.

In 2014, Kars4Kids sued America Can for equitable relief, citing claims of trademark dilution, state and federal trademark infringement, and unfair competition. America Can! filed their suit the following year—citing the same claims, plus an injunction for the countrywide discontinuation of Kars4Kid's use of the “Cars For Kids” mark and the New Jersey charity's trademark 1-877-KARS-4-KIDS.

The jury ruled in favor of America Can!, citing that Kars4Kids had violated the former's trademark rights. However, the jury denied America Can!'s countrywide discontinuation of Kars4Kids' trademark.

Not the Same by Any Other Name.

Weatherwax stresses his charity's commitment to candidness: “The cool thing about running a nonprofit is everything is open to everyone,” adding, “We pride ourselves on being transparent.”

Furthermore, Weatherwax cites organizations such as GuideStar that monitor and rate nonprofits for transparency, “there's a lot of research out there on organizations, like ourselves — like GuideStar — that are great hubs you can go to and read consumer reports about nonprofits. For us, we're blessed. We've gotten the seal of transparency from GuideStar for the past five years.”

A quick web search reveals that America Can! Cars For Kids is a platinum-level GuideStar participant, which includes a commitment to transparency. Weatherwax expands upon how vital and hard-earned this rating is, “…this isn't something we pay for. This is something that our donors are saying about us, and it's given to people that truly deserve it.”

Giving is the overarching theme for America Can! and its “Cars For Kids” mark. The motto, “Write off the car, not the kid,” is prominently displayed on their website and GuideStar page. When asked what America Can! gives kids in need, Weatherwax emphasizes the importance of second chances.

“The common misconception is that kids that need help are bad kids. There's a kid who actually dropped out of high school because his mom was sick. He wanted to be home for her and couldn't go to school full time, so he dropped out of school,” Weatherwax shares.

Fortunately, this young man's mother recovered. But dropping out placed him in a challenging situation, facing an uncertain future without a high school diploma. Thankfully, America Can! assisted this young man, as Weatherwax explains, “He went to get a second chance at a high school diploma, and now he's getting ready to graduate this year. And it's all because of the vehicles that were donated. They afforded him the opportunity to build a better future.”

Conversely, looking into Kars4Kid's record of transparency and giving to disadvantaged kids reveals a troubling history. Reports surfaced in 2017 of the nonprofit company misleading donors. Minnesota's Attorney General, Lori Swanson, alleged that of the $3 million Kars4Kids raised in her state between 2012 and 2014 — only $12,000 went towards Minnesota children.

“That's painful for the people of Minnesota,” Weatherwax commentd, “because they think they're donating to this organization that's helping their community. For us, it always goes back to giving to the community that you live and work in.”

Per a report from the watchdog group CharityWatch, the Minnesota Attorney General's 2017 compliance review alleged that Kars4Kids granted over 99 percent of their spending from 2012 to 2014 to their sister organization, Oorah. The primary focus of Oorah is tuition programs and summer camps for Jewish children living in New York and New Jersey, hence why Minnesota children received such a small percentage of donations during that time frame.

Oorah translates to “awaken” in Hebrew. According to CharityWatch's report, Oorah focuses on summer camps to make non-observant and non-Orthodox Jews more observant through their programs. Their report also added that Kars4Kids ads did not clarify how donations would help children. They criticized them for not making it more apparent that even though Kars4Kids had ads nationwide, their primary aim was to assist kids of a particular religion living in the northeast instead of underprivileged children across the country.

As our conversation concludes, Weatherwax circles back to the importance of America Can! getting the “Cars For Kids” name outright. “If you're listening to the radio and hear our name, and you don't know it's a different organization, it's hard for people. We want to educate people that we're the real ‘Cars For Kids,'” adding, “We hope this argument on December 12th allows us to say we got our name, and we're here to stay.”

Regardless of what damages finally get awarded to America Can!, if CEO Colin Weatherwax has his way, it's the kids in his charity's trademarked name that will ultimately, and most importantly, win.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.