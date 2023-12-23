The NFL’s 22 Best Coaches of All Time

The NFL players on the field throw the ball, make miraculous catches, and tackle the quickest speed demons in the world. But even if the athletes are making the action happen, the coaches on the sidelines are the masterminds behind the curtain. NFL head coaches are tasked with utilizing a large roster of players with many different skills.

Motivating and managing egos is hard enough, but drawing up the game-winning play might be even more vital. These men did all of the above and even more to lead their teams to Super Bowls, playoff wins, and long-term success. These are the 22 best NFL coaches of all time!

1. Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick had Tom Brady on his side (always a good thing), but the New England Patriots coach has dedicated his career to championship defense. The Pats wouldn't have a single Super Bowl without Belichick's game-altering preparation and hard-nosed intensity. Considering the roster upheaval in Massachusetts since Brady left, Belichick has been more than impressive in returning to the postseason. Belichick's resume and skills make him the best coach in history.

2. Vince Lombardi

More than just the namesake for the Super Bowl trophy, Vince Lombardi brought pedigree and respect to the NFL coaching profession and the Green Bay Packers organization. His five championships are incredible, but his life lessons are matched only by UCLA basketball coach John Wooden. “The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.” Now that's a quote to hang up on a wall.

3. Don Shula

Don Shula has more big items on his portfolio than most coaches in NFL history. A perfect season, the all-time regular season wins record, and 25 consecutive seasons with one franchise are all indelible marks on his career. The Dolphins' coach symbolized consistency for the entire 1970s and 1980s.

4. Paul Brown

The most important coach in NFL history remains Paul Brown. The Cleveland Browns icon was innovative and creative in ways we still appreciate today. Without Brown, we wouldn't have the modern preparation techniques coaches now use routinely. He also won three NFL titles before the Super Bowl era to bring Cleveland to respect long before they became a cellar-dweller.

5. Bill Walsh

Bill Walsh's short time in charge of the San Francisco 49ers' attack led to three Super Bowls and revolutionary ways of converting on offensive plays. Walsh's emphasis on passing the ball unlocked the best in Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, resulting in the most dynamic one-two punch in NFL lore.

6. George Halas

George Halas won eight championships with the Chicago Bears franchise, making a dent in the cultural landscape of Illinois sports like no other person besides perhaps Michael Jordan. Halas set the tone for future do-it-all executives and coaches as he often had full control of the Bears from the front office and ownership positions all the way to the coaching on the field.

7. Chuck Noll

The Pittsburgh Steelers won four Super Bowls in the 1970s with the Steel Curtain defense and a non-superstar quarterback (Terry Bradshaw). Chuck Noll was the main reason for this dominance. When Knoll established the Steelers as the toughest team in the league, the entire franchise kept that reputation long after his retirement and even carried it over into today's iterations of the team.

8. Andy Reid

Originally known as a perennial playoff underachiever, Andy Reid is finally getting the respect he deserves as the best coach in the game today. Patrick Mahomes and Reid are the world's biggest, baddest coach-quarterback combination. With a willingness to call plays nobody else can even conceive of, Reid makes the Chiefs a step ahead of the AFC every year.

9. Joe Gibbs

Quarterback stability is an NFL coach's best friend. Joe Gibbs would be considered a loner in this regard. He won three Super Bowls with three different Washington Redskins quarterbacks, building a powerhouse line at the trenches and wearing the opponent down for good. Gibbs is one of the more underappreciated coaches in the game's history, rarely being mentioned as the best ever to do it.

10. Tom Landry

Tom Landry made the Dallas Cowboys into America's Team, plain and simple. Even if he wasn't into the glitz and glamor that comes with such a sentiment, Landry's game plans gave Dallas an advantage every Sunday. His leadership propelled the Cowboys to 20 consecutive winning seasons, a far cry from the mediocrity the team often represents today.

11. John Madden

The namesake for the most popular sports video game franchise of all time, John Madden, was the star of pixelated football for a reason. His unique eloquence behind the microphone as an announcer bellied a deep understanding of the game he was so enthusiastic about. Madden's Oakland Raiders were always in the playoffs and even won a Super Bowl.

12. Bill Parcells

Bill Parcells has been all over football, a complete fixture for almost 40 years. His role in the success of the New York Giants built his name, though, with multiple Super Bowl victories and several more playoff appearances. Parcels mentored Bill Belichick when the latter was a defensive coordinator with the Giants during their championship years.

13. Curly Lambeau

Yes, Curly Lambeau's name sits atop the Green Bay Packers stadium. Much like George Halas, Lambeau held almost every position imaginable for the Packers, even serving as the team's founder a century ago. A myriad of successes and pioneering acts cemented the coach into the NFL's record books.

14. Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy's calmness in the face of pressure facilitated many successful teams in both Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. Years on the set of NBC have aided his public perception even more, but all you need to do is listen to Peyton Manning talk about how important Dungy was in the Colts' Super Bowl run to know his worth.

15. Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher had the tough task of following up Chuck Knoll's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he passed the test with flying colors. Cowher had the Steelers in the playoffs nearly every season, and his Super Bowl win in 2005 over the Seahawks helped unify his legacy in Pittsburgh forever.

16. Tom Coughlin

Tom Coughlin was treated with little to no respect by the New York Giants when they fired him in 2015 despite multiple Super Bowl wins over the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Coughlin's underdog nature worked in his favor when he constantly forced the Giants into the conversation at the end of the season after mediocre regular seasons.

17. Bud Grant

Bud Grant is the first person on the list not to win an NFL championship because his consistent greatness with the Minnesota Vikings deserves acclaim. The Vikings were an NFC powerhouse throughout the 1970s under Grant, going to four Super Bowls during his tenure. Grant was also a basketball player for the Minneapolis Lakers of the 1950s, winning an NBA title with George Mikan. That doesn't really matter in the scheme of football, but hey, it's a fun fact, right?

18. Richard Vermeil

Richard Vermeil was the king of ending playoff and championship droughts, doing so many times with the Chiefs, Rams, and Eagles. Vermeil teamed with Kurt Warner to conjure a magical offensive attack in St. Louis in the late 1990s, a team many credit as a progenitor of modern offense.

19. Hank Stram

Hank Stram delivered the most success Kansas City had until Andy Reid took over in the 2010s. Stram won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and did it in an unconventional fashion. Because he had no other coaches on his staff, Stram was a dominating force on the sidelines.

20. Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll instills confidence and swag in his players, motivating and teaching football with a youthful exuberance. Carroll's style has brought the Seattle Seahawks a multitude of successes, including two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win, and the best NFL defensive teams of the 2010s. His college football career at USC completes an already impressive portfolio.

21. Marv Levy

Marv Levy never quite won a Super Bowl, but he forced the Buffalo Bills into the public consciousness in the 1990s with four appearances in the big game. Most teams would falter when failing over and over again, but Levy never allowed the Bills to flounder in their disappointment.

22. Sean Payton

Sean Payton's reputation as a winning offensive coach is warranted, but he now has a tough task ahead of him with the Denver Broncos. Payton's years with the New Orleans Saints were mostly positive, teaming with Drew Brees to win a Super Bowl. His suspension for his involvement in placing bounties on players should exclude him from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he's a great coach nonetheless.