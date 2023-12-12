‘The Night Agent’ Tops Netflix’s Most-Viewed Chart

For the first time, Netflix has released viewership data for 99% of its entire library. The first season of The Night Agent tops the chart with 812,100,000 hours viewed.

Entertainment Weekly reports, “In a press call on Tuesday morning, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Vice President of Strategy and Analysis Lauren Smith announced that the streamer will begin publishing a twice yearly engagement report titled What We Watched. The review will reveal the total number of hours viewed for every major title that has accrued over 50,000 hours of viewership, as well as its premiere date and if it was available to watch globally.”

Deadline reports that 99% of Netflix's catalog equals about 18,000 titles released around the world. The first edition of What We Watched covers viewership data from January to June 2023.

The Night Agent is an action-thriller based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The series premiered on March 23 and stars Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland. The official Netflix description reads, “The super-tense new series follows a low-level FBI agent who works nights in the basement of the White House manning a phone line for undercover spies that never rings. But one day, it does, setting into motion a chain of events uncovering a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office.”

Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Logged More Than 503,000,000 Hours on Netflix

Another big winner on the first What We Watched Netflix report is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with more than 503,000,000 hours viewed. The limited series is a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton, the first four episodes of the third season of which will premiere on May 16 followed by four more episodes on June 13, 2024.

The other most-viewed titles on Netflix's What We Watched report include Ginny & Georgia season two with 665,100,000 hours, The Glory with 622,800,000 hours, and Jenna Ortega in Wednesday with 507,700,000 hours viewed.

Netflix's Lauren Smith said, “We have amazingly successful titles that delight members with both higher and lower hours viewed. The Night Agent at the top is a clear global success, and so are En Place and Rhythm + Flow, that both thrilled our French members and appear on this list below the 1,000 mark. That's the beauty of Netflix: Success can come in all shapes and sizes because our member base is so big and diverse, our recommendations are so great at matching titles to taste, and our fandom is so intense it drives excitement for many different stories.”