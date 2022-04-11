‘The Northman’ is a Magnificent and Epic Saga for the Ages

King Aurvandil War-Raven (Ethan Hawke) returns to his kingdom with the bounties of war. He greets his wife, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) and gifts his young son Amleth (Oscar Novak) with a trinket that he had pillaged. It’s a gift fit for a man, not a young boy, and the starting point for Amleth’s journey into manhood. The King has returned from war grievously injured and he refuses to succumb to injuries or die as a “grey beard.” He will die in battle and before he does, he wants to ensure that his son is ready for the duties that will be bestowed upon him upon his death. In these early scenes of The Northman, Robert Eggers sets the stage for a visceral, otherworldly exploration of Norse mythology and religion.

The King and Amleth venture into a smoke-filled inner sanctum where Heimir the Fool (Willem Dafoe) acts as their guide, summoning the spirits of their ancestors and their descendants to help with this passage from boyhood into manhood. But it’s the tragedy that follows that launches Amleth onto a different path, one marred with pain, vengeance, and obsession. When they depart from Heimir, King War-Raven is slaughtered by his bastard half-brother Fjölnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang) and the Queen is taken. Amleth barely escapes with his life, though given the trajectory that he is set upon, the vengeance that consumes his life, perhaps a part of him died that day.

With the young boy’s vow to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill Fjölnir, The Northman moves forward in time until Amleth (now Alexander Skarsgård) is a grown man and an active and willing participant in the pillaging and plundering of neighboring villages. It’s violent, bloodthirsty, animalistic, and true to the history of the Vikings. The men don wolf pelts, beating their chests, howling at the moon, drinking herbed wine (laced with, presumably, hallucinogenic mushrooms), sending them straight into Berserker mode.

It’s here, in this half-slaughtered village, that Amleth first encounters Olga of the Birch Forest (Anya Taylor-Joy), whose striking white-blond hair sets her apart from the rest of the villagers. As they are rounding up the villagers to ship off as slaves, Amleth learns that they are destined to be delivered to the farm that Fjölnir has made for himself after being ousted by another king. He seizes this opportunity, cutting his hair and branding himself as a slave to be sent to Fjölnir. On the journey to Fjölnir’s, Olga recognizes him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but they form a connection that perseveres, even in the worst of times.

Upon his arrival, Amleth discovers that his mother has remained with Fjölnir and they have had a son together. She seems, at least to outside observers, to be happy. Both as a wife and as a mother to Fjölnir’s eldest son, Thórir the Proud (Gustav Lindh) and their son Gunnar (Elliott Rose). While he could take swift action and avenge his father, Amleth paces himself. There is trust to earn, slaves to free, seeds to sow, and uncomfortable truths to uncover. Olga is presented to him as an alternative path for his life, a deviation from a life filled with vengeance, hatred, and self-isolation. She is gentle and kind, but deadly in her own right. She is a perfect match for Amleth, willing to fight alongside him for a future together, but ultimately the temptation of Valhalla is too strong.

While The Northman does present a shockingly-accurate portrayal of the 9th century, it does employ a healthy dose of “Hollywood magic” to create a compelling and engaging story for the 21st-century audience. While not quite a true story, Amleth is a figure from Scandinavian legends, and the basis for William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. The connection between the two stories is impossible to ignore—right down to the pointed Oedipus complex.

As someone who has spent the better part of her life entranced with the rich wonders of Norse mythology, Eggers is the first to portray Norse spirituality, Valhalla, and figures like the Seeress (Björk) and Halla the Maiden (Rebecca Ineson), with the sort of respect that they are owed. These aren’t Party City Vikings, these are Vikings whose blood, sweat, and tears are palpable. The Seeress and Halla aren’t objects to be desired—these are women designed to be feared and venerated. If The Dig whet your appetite for Viking boat burials, then The Northman will be a feast for the historical soul.

With the sweeping, immersive cinematography, and the way in which the film fully embraces the beauty and horror of Nordic history, The Northman is positioned to be Robert Eggers’ best film yet. He leaves no stone unturned, reminding the audiences of how violent, superstitious, duty-bound the Nordic people were. Eggers’ script, which he co-wrote with Icelandic author Sjón, provides the groundwork for powerful, unexpected storytelling. As raw and masculine as so much of the film is, perhaps to the extreme, even, it’s still focused on the heart of things with a keen, intentional line drawn towards the reverence of the feminine.

Skarsgård is utterly transformed by this role, more beast than man in the heat of battle, but still a boy desperate for the love he never received as a child. It’s a tragedy because Amleth was forged by the negligence of the elders around him, shaped into a weapon of vengeance that ultimately brings him swiftly into the gates of Valhalla. But even in the tragedy of it all, there’s a hope that blooms among the leaves of his family tree and the promise that his line will continue, with purposeful emphasis on his daughter.

The Northman, coupled with last year’s oft-overlooked The Green Knight, stands as a stark reminder that there is still a place in cinema for gorgeous, inspired odysseys, rife with literary allusions, deep-seated spiritual meanings, and an exploration of complex human emotions. Vengeance is a potent drug, more deadly than any hallucinogenic tonic, Berserker, or rabid dog. It comes in the dark of the night and strikes right at the heart of even the strongest Viking.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Focus Features.