‘The Nun II’ Scares Up a Max Premiere Just in Time for Halloween

This year's horror hit The Nun II will premiere on Max on October 27, just in time for Halloween viewing. The New Line sequel starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons premieres on Max after the movie's 50-day theatrical window.

As reported by Deadline, the Michael Chaves-directed movie in The Conjuring universe has grossed more than $258 million at the global box office so far. The movie sat atop the weekly box office chart for three weekends in a row. The eight films in the The Conjuring universe — including The Nun II — make it the highest-grossing horror franchise in history with a worldwide total of $2.2 billion.

Deadline reports, “A Conjuring-universe Max series was announced before the WGA strike earlier this year. The series will continue the story established in the feature films surrounding paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson). Atomic Monster maestro and Conjuring architect James Wan, who directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, was in talks at the time to executive produce.”

The Nun II Director Says That He Likes Stories About Strong Women

The official plot description for The Nun II reads, “1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.”

“I like stories of strong women,” says Chaves. “My mom was a single mom. I love these kinds of strong mama bear stories, and in The Curse of La Llorona, that definitely had that element to it. And then the story of Sister Irene, the idea of these two nuns tasked with a mission, going across Europe to try and hunt down this demon. I thought it was really exciting and just really a strong story from the get-go.” The director continues:

“I'm really excited for audiences to see this movie, and I think that it is nightmarishly scary. I love the theater-going experience, especially with horror movies. Being in a packed theater with friends and strangers is such an incredible and powerful experience. Along with the scares, it is filled with truly unique set pieces and a compelling story that takes characters whom we love further on their journey and into really hard places while making tough choices. The times that I've seen it with an audience have been really special and exciting, and I can't wait for moviegoers to see this film.”

The Nun II is playing at theaters nationwide. It premieres on the streaming platform Max on October 27.