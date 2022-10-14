The Opening Crawl Text of Every Star Wars Film

The opening introduction crawl words of every Star Wars movie… that has one…

It's become an iconic part of the Star Wars lore.

Why the Star Wars Opening Crawl Is So Iconic

While not an original movie-making concept (Flash Gordon has that claim), it made the idea very popular and is these days expected as part of the opening of every Star Wars film. This should be of no surprise to anyone who knows how many ideas George Lucas ‘borrowed' from films and media.

Many other works have sought to emulate or parody the concept of the opening words scroll, looking at you Spaceballs. Each crawl's prologue gives a quick explanation of the most immediate events leading up to the start of the film.

While the text is crawling up the screen, John Williams' famous Star Wars theme is blasting its familiar notes, creating an attention-grabbing start to the film. The font of the crawl is called News Gothic has also become quite iconic and adopted by many designers.

Here's the opening text for each film. Note the animated Clone Wars movie directed by Dave Filoni did not have an intro word crawl, nor did Rogue One or the Solo prequel film (though it did have explanatory text).