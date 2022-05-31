Take a Look Inside The Quin: Hilton Grand Vacations’ Brand New Manhattan Hotel

Picking a place to stay from one of the 500 hotels in Manhattan is almost a part-time job. So if you're looking for a hotel that will knock your socks off, but that's at a mid-tier price point, take a look at Hilton's newest property located on Billionaire's Row, right next to high-end luxury hotel chains.

Hilton Grand Vacations' New Flagship Property

After a $50 million top to bottom renovation, The Quin, A Hilton Club is now open. In a destination where micro-sized hotel rooms are the norm, guests can spread out in one of the 212 studio, one or two-bedroom condo units.

It's the space of an Airbnb condo with all the amenities, location, and cleanliness standards of a global hotel chain.

Image Courtesy: Hilton Grand Vacations.

Vacation Like a Billionaire

With its prime location on Billionaire's Row, at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 57th Street, the hotel has a modern opulence vibe with thoughtfully designed amenities and sweeping views of Central Park.

Historians may remember The Quin as The Buckingham Hotel, designed by architect Emery Roth. Originally opened in 1929, it is a Beaux-Arts-style building drawing upon French neoclassicism, Renaissance, and Baroque design elements.

Image Courtesy: Hilton Grand Vacations.

Location, Location, Location

In addition, the newly expanded 18th and 19th floors include dramatic penthouse suites with outdoor terraces overlooking Central Park. Located steps from Carnegie Hall, the hotel highlights New York City's vibrant culture with interactive artist salons and a 15-foot video wall.

Image Courtesy: Hilton Grand Vacations.

This is Timesharing Today

“We are thrilled to debut this extraordinary new property as the city celebrates the return to tourism. The Quin's transformation, combined with our anticipated grand opening celebration for The Central at 5th, a Hilton Club, also in midtown, demonstrates our commitment to New York,” said Mark Wang, president, and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations.

The company recently announced a new experiential events platform with over 4,000 events planned worldwide as part of its timeshare owners' Ultimate Access program. Events will include exclusive concerts with top artists, including Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Joey Fatone, and Boyz II Men, chef dinners, meet-and-greets with celebrities, and more.

Image Courtesy: Hilton Grand Vacations.

Booking a Stay

If you're already a timeshare owner, keep an eye out for the resort in the RCI Directory to score an exchange into this stunning property. If you're not a timeshare owner, you can stay too by renting a unit from another owner or booking the hotel direct.

When you rent a timeshare from a person, you often can save 25 to 50% or more off standard hotel rates or travel deal site prices. Trusted, A+ Business Bureau timeshare rental websites include Redweek, Koala and TimesharesOnly.com

Image Credit: Unsplash.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Planner at Heart and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Unsplash.