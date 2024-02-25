The Rarest (And Most Expensive) Original Xbox Games

Video Games
Rockstar Games Double Pack Grand Theft Auto Screenshot. Original Xbox
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The original Xbox console remains a cherished relic of early 2000s gaming. Bringing the whimsical splendor of an arcade to the comfort of players’ living rooms, the Xbox forever revolutionized the mainstream gaming industry, making it easier than ever to play intricate, fully realized video games from home.

Like most vintage gaming systems, certain original Xbox games have only appreciated in value over the years, whether due to limited printings or issues stemming from simple supply and demand.

Steel Battalion (2002)

Steel Battalion (2002) gameplay screengrab from the CAPCOM E3 2002 Press Kit, with cover art featured in the top left.
Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

The main characteristic that makes 2002’s Steel Battalion so rare–and therefore so expensive–involves the unique controller needed to play the game. In order to navigate through the game’s tank combat missions, the controller comes equipped with an intricate controller that mirrors the throttles, pedals, and switches of an actual tank.

Released in limited quantities in 2002, the game and its controller now fetch a hefty price on the collector’s market, with PriceCharting listing it anywhere from $250 to $490.

Futurama (2003)

Futurama (2003) video game, all sides of game box.
Image Credit: SCi Games Ltd.; Vivendi Universal Games, Inc.

Adult animation fans will find plenty to love about 2003’s Futurama video game. Billed as a lost episode of Futurama with 28 minutes of new animation from the show’s developers, Futurama’s release came after the series’ 2003 cancellation.

As a result, the value of the game has remained somewhat favorable over the years, with most copies costing anywhere from $156 to $250.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast (2006)

Gameplay screengrab from OutRun 2006 Coast 2 Coast (2006).
Image Credit: SEGA.

The ninth entry in the OutRun racing series, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast acts as a slight improvement over the earlier OutRun 2, adding in several new features (including new levels, new cars, and new game modes).

Despite receiving an expansive release for the PlayStation 2, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast arrived to the Xbox in sparse quantities, hence its current price tag of $130 to $270.

Teen Titans (2006)

Gameplay screengrab from Teen Titans (2006).
Image Credit: THQ Inc.

Based on the fan-favorite animated children’s show of the same name, 2006’s Teen Titans saw a release to the original Xbox one year after the debut of the Xbox 360. As a result, the game saw a limited number of copies floating around the market, with the average cost of Teen Titans today around $99 to $199.

NBA Ballers Platinum Hits (2004)

Gameplay screengrab of NBA Ballers Platinum Hits (2004).
Image Credit: Midway Home Entertainment, Inc.

While NBA Ballers remains a solid basketball game in and of itself, avid collectors should stay on the lookout for the far more valuable Platinum Hits edition of the game. A fantastic callback to early arcade basketball games, the Platinum Hits version of NBA Ballers runs for about $82 to $276.

Spikeout: Battle Street (2005)

Cover art of featured characters for Spikeout Battle Street (2005).
Image Credit: SEGA.

A decent if unremarkable beat ‘em up action game, Spikeout: Battle Street has nevertheless obtained a somewhat valuable price tag since its release in 2005. Nowadays, this little-remembered fighting game totes a value of $99 to $155 among more niche collectors.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 (2000)

Multiple screengrabs from Marvel vs. Capcom 2 (2000).
Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

One of the best fighting games of all time, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 also made history as one of the first games released for the Xbox. Owing to this fact, the game has appreciated in value over time, with players able to purchase it from $75 to $113.

Metal Wolf Chaos (2004)

Gameplay screengrab from Metal Wolf Chaos (2004).
Image Credit: FromSoftware, Inc.

In an interesting twist, despite its heavy focus on American culture and the dangers of ardent patriotism, Metal Wolf Chaos never saw a wide release in North America. Because of its prevailing American themes, however, copies of this 2004 Japanese game have since caught the interest of genre-savvy buyers in the States, with Metal Wolf Chaos going for as much as $100 to $121.

Def Jam: Fight For NY (2004)

Gameplay screengrab from Def Jam: Fight For NY (2004).
Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

As with NBA Ballers, players should keep their eyes peeled for the limited Platinum Hits edition of Def Jam: Fight for NY. Owing to complicated licensing issues related to the game’s soundtrack, Def Jam: Fight For NY’s Platinum Hits version fetches a respectable price of $69 to $96 among contemporary fans of the series.

ObsCure (2004)

Gameplay screengrab from survival horror title ObsCure (2004).
Image Credit: MC2-Microïds; DreamCatcher Interactive Inc.

A lesser-known survival horror series that never accrued the same level of popularity as Resident Evil, 2004’s ObScure has nevertheless garnered its own cult following in the two decades since its release. Today, nostalgic players can find this game on the market for around $79 to $87.

Godzilla: Save the Earth (2004)

Gameplay screengrab from Godzilla Save the Earth (2004).
Image Credit: Atari, Inc.

The Godzilla franchise has seen numerous sequels, spin-offs, and various adaptations in anime, comic books, and video game fandom. Because of its comparative obscurity today, 2004’s Godzilla: Save the Earth fetches a pretty price on the marketplace, with Gojira fans having to pay $65 to $85 for their copy of the game.

The Guy Game (2004)

Title card from NSFW video game The Guy Game (2004).
Image Credit: Gathering.

Far and away one of the strangest games ever released for the Xbox, The Guy Game has players trying to answer a vast assortment of trivia questions to unlock risque uncensored images. Released to some degree of controversy in 2004 after an underaged female model featured in the game sued the developers, The Guy Game has since ballooned in value to about $61 to $89.

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors (2003)

Gameplay screengrab from Otogi 2 Immortal Warriors (2003).
Image Credit: FromSoftware, Inc.; SEGA.

Another somewhat niche 2000s release, Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors has garnered its own strong audience of fans since its debut in 2003. Because of the game’s prevailing popularity among cult fans, copies of Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors tend to run for about $57 to $77 today.

Digimon Rumble Arena 2 (2004)

Gameplay screengrab/character select for video game Digimon Rumble Arena 2 (2004).
Image Credit: Bandai Co., Ltd.

The Digimon equivalent to Super Smash Bros., Digimon Rumble Arena 2 pits various Digimon creatures against one another in an all-out war for supremacy. Given that Digimon has maintained its own dedicated audience of fans over the years, the game remains a sought-after piece of nostalgia for certain players, hence its price tag of $52 to $73.

Steel Battalion: Line of Contact (2004)

Gameplay screengrab from Steel Battalion: Line of Contact (2004).
Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

Like the original 2002 Steel Battalion, Steel Battalion: Line of Contact’s value lies in the utilization of its distinct controller. Though the game alone doesn’t have a high cost to it, the game with the controller will net certain sellers a considerable payday, with copies of Line of Contact going for about $48.

Fatal Frame (2001)

Still from Fatal Frame video game, debuting in 2001.
Image Credit: Tecmo, Ltd.

Yet another forgotten survival horror game that has managed to garner a cult reputation, Fatal Frame’s niche popularity accounts for its favorable price today. In more recent years, one can find copies of the game online for an average of $47 to $69.

Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Director's Cut (2003)

Title card of Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Director's Cut (2003).
Image Credit: Tecmo, Inc.

The gritty sequel to the aforementioned Fatal Frame, Fatal Frame 2 shares few narrative connections to the original entry in the series. Yet, like the franchise’s initial installment, the game’s cult reputation has guaranteed it a higher price tag among dedicated collectors, with most copies costing anywhere from $45 to $80.

Curse: The Eye of Isis (2003)

Gameplay still of Curse: The Eye of Isis (2003).
Image Credit: DreamCatcher Interactive Inc.; Wanadoo Edition; Microïds; Anuman Interactive SA.

The Victorian version of Resident Evil, Curse: The Eye of Isis received mixed reviews upon its initial release in 2003. Despite this, copies of this survival horror game continue to come with some surprising costs, with players able to secure Curse: The Eye of Isis for $44 to $69.

Bloody Roar Extreme (2003)

Gameplay stills from Bloody Roar Extreme (2003).
Image Credit: Konami; Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

Also known under its original name as Bloody Roar: Primal Fury in Japan, Bloody Roar Extreme’s relative obscurity accounts for its appreciable price tag today. In more recent years, one can find copies of the game for about $41 to $71.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Gameplay still of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001).
Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.; Aspyr Media, Inc.

As expected, Harry Potter’s obvious name recognition defines the success of its video game counterpart in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. An early release for the Xbox, Potterheads tend to pay around $36 to $47 for this fan-favorite fantasy game.

The King of Fighters NeoWave (2004)

Character select screen from The King of Fighters NeoWave (2004).
Image Credit: SNK Playmore Corporation.

While the Xbox saw a number of fantastic fighting games, The King of Fighters seldom ranks alongside other genre staples like Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter. Still, the game has since obtained some semblance of cult popularity, with its 2004 installment–The King of Fighters NeoWave–running around $22 to $46 on the market.

Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis (2004)

Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis (2004) video game title screen.
Image Credit: Universal Interactive Inc.; SEGA Corporation.

Years before Jurassic World Evolution, fans delighted in the park management system of Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. Constructing and managing their own version of Jurassic Park, Operation Genesis set the standard for most Jurassic Park titles moving forward. Nowadays, fans of the series can find the game anywhere from $44 to $54.

Predator: Concrete Jungle (2005)

Manual cover art for the video game Predator: Concrete Jungle (2005).
Image Credit: Sierra Entertainment, Inc.; Vivendi Universal Games, Inc.

Yes, most Predator games have failed to leave a lasting impression on audience members. Yet that doesn’t prevent certain gaming adaptations–like 2005’s Predator: Concrete Jungle–from remaining a collector’s item. With only a handful of copies in print, Predator: Concrete Jungle can fetch $39 to $49.

IHRA Drag Racing: Sportsman Edition (2006)

Cover title for IHRA Drag Racing Sportsman Edition (2006) on Playstation 2.
Image Credit: Bethesda Softworks LLC.

More so than most video game genres, drag racing games command their own contingent of dedicated players. This remains true for 2006’s IHRA Drag Racing: Sportsman Edition, a little-known title that racing fans can add to their personal library for $30 to $39.

Grand Theft Auto Double Pack (2003)

Gameplay screenshot from Grand Theft Auto Double Pack (2003). (Xbox and Microsoft Game Studios E3 2004 Media DVD.
Image Credit: Image Credit: Rockstar Games, Inc.; Capcom Co., Ltd.

As one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, most people can assume that vintage editions of Grand Theft Auto will come at a steep cost. Featuring two of the GTA series most praised titles (GTA III and Vice City), 2003’s Grand Theft Auto Double Pack clocks in at around $14 to $18 on the original XBox.

Richard Chachowski

Author: Richard Chachowski

Title: Journalist

Expertise: Classic Film, Contemporary Film and TV, Video Games, Comic Books

Bio:

Richard Chachowski is an entertainment and travel writer who has written for such publications as Wealth of Geeks, Fangoria, Looper, Screen Rant, and MSN. He received a BA in Communication Studies and a BA in Journalism and Professional Writing from The College of New Jersey in 2021. He has been a professional writer since 2020. His geeky areas of interest include Star Wars, travel writing, horror, video games, comic books, literature, and animation.