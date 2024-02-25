The Rarest (And Most Expensive) Original Xbox Games

The original Xbox console remains a cherished relic of early 2000s gaming. Bringing the whimsical splendor of an arcade to the comfort of players’ living rooms, the Xbox forever revolutionized the mainstream gaming industry, making it easier than ever to play intricate, fully realized video games from home.

Like most vintage gaming systems, certain original Xbox games have only appreciated in value over the years, whether due to limited printings or issues stemming from simple supply and demand.

Steel Battalion (2002)

The main characteristic that makes 2002’s Steel Battalion so rare–and therefore so expensive–involves the unique controller needed to play the game. In order to navigate through the game’s tank combat missions, the controller comes equipped with an intricate controller that mirrors the throttles, pedals, and switches of an actual tank.

Released in limited quantities in 2002, the game and its controller now fetch a hefty price on the collector’s market, with PriceCharting listing it anywhere from $250 to $490.

Futurama (2003)

Adult animation fans will find plenty to love about 2003’s Futurama video game. Billed as a lost episode of Futurama with 28 minutes of new animation from the show’s developers, Futurama’s release came after the series’ 2003 cancellation.

As a result, the value of the game has remained somewhat favorable over the years, with most copies costing anywhere from $156 to $250.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast (2006)

The ninth entry in the OutRun racing series, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast acts as a slight improvement over the earlier OutRun 2, adding in several new features (including new levels, new cars, and new game modes).

Despite receiving an expansive release for the PlayStation 2, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast arrived to the Xbox in sparse quantities, hence its current price tag of $130 to $270.

Teen Titans (2006)

Based on the fan-favorite animated children’s show of the same name, 2006’s Teen Titans saw a release to the original Xbox one year after the debut of the Xbox 360. As a result, the game saw a limited number of copies floating around the market, with the average cost of Teen Titans today around $99 to $199.

NBA Ballers Platinum Hits (2004)

While NBA Ballers remains a solid basketball game in and of itself, avid collectors should stay on the lookout for the far more valuable Platinum Hits edition of the game. A fantastic callback to early arcade basketball games, the Platinum Hits version of NBA Ballers runs for about $82 to $276.

Spikeout: Battle Street (2005)

A decent if unremarkable beat ‘em up action game, Spikeout: Battle Street has nevertheless obtained a somewhat valuable price tag since its release in 2005. Nowadays, this little-remembered fighting game totes a value of $99 to $155 among more niche collectors.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 (2000)

One of the best fighting games of all time, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 also made history as one of the first games released for the Xbox. Owing to this fact, the game has appreciated in value over time, with players able to purchase it from $75 to $113.

Metal Wolf Chaos (2004)

In an interesting twist, despite its heavy focus on American culture and the dangers of ardent patriotism, Metal Wolf Chaos never saw a wide release in North America. Because of its prevailing American themes, however, copies of this 2004 Japanese game have since caught the interest of genre-savvy buyers in the States, with Metal Wolf Chaos going for as much as $100 to $121.

Def Jam: Fight For NY (2004)

As with NBA Ballers, players should keep their eyes peeled for the limited Platinum Hits edition of Def Jam: Fight for NY. Owing to complicated licensing issues related to the game’s soundtrack, Def Jam: Fight For NY’s Platinum Hits version fetches a respectable price of $69 to $96 among contemporary fans of the series.

ObsCure (2004)

A lesser-known survival horror series that never accrued the same level of popularity as Resident Evil, 2004’s ObScure has nevertheless garnered its own cult following in the two decades since its release. Today, nostalgic players can find this game on the market for around $79 to $87.

Godzilla: Save the Earth (2004)

The Godzilla franchise has seen numerous sequels, spin-offs, and various adaptations in anime, comic books, and video game fandom. Because of its comparative obscurity today, 2004’s Godzilla: Save the Earth fetches a pretty price on the marketplace, with Gojira fans having to pay $65 to $85 for their copy of the game.

The Guy Game (2004)

Far and away one of the strangest games ever released for the Xbox, The Guy Game has players trying to answer a vast assortment of trivia questions to unlock risque uncensored images. Released to some degree of controversy in 2004 after an underaged female model featured in the game sued the developers, The Guy Game has since ballooned in value to about $61 to $89.

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors (2003)

Another somewhat niche 2000s release, Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors has garnered its own strong audience of fans since its debut in 2003. Because of the game’s prevailing popularity among cult fans, copies of Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors tend to run for about $57 to $77 today.

Digimon Rumble Arena 2 (2004)

The Digimon equivalent to Super Smash Bros., Digimon Rumble Arena 2 pits various Digimon creatures against one another in an all-out war for supremacy. Given that Digimon has maintained its own dedicated audience of fans over the years, the game remains a sought-after piece of nostalgia for certain players, hence its price tag of $52 to $73.

Steel Battalion: Line of Contact (2004)

Like the original 2002 Steel Battalion, Steel Battalion: Line of Contact’s value lies in the utilization of its distinct controller. Though the game alone doesn’t have a high cost to it, the game with the controller will net certain sellers a considerable payday, with copies of Line of Contact going for about $48.

Fatal Frame (2001)

Yet another forgotten survival horror game that has managed to garner a cult reputation, Fatal Frame’s niche popularity accounts for its favorable price today. In more recent years, one can find copies of the game online for an average of $47 to $69.

Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Director's Cut (2003)

The gritty sequel to the aforementioned Fatal Frame, Fatal Frame 2 shares few narrative connections to the original entry in the series. Yet, like the franchise’s initial installment, the game’s cult reputation has guaranteed it a higher price tag among dedicated collectors, with most copies costing anywhere from $45 to $80.

Curse: The Eye of Isis (2003)

The Victorian version of Resident Evil, Curse: The Eye of Isis received mixed reviews upon its initial release in 2003. Despite this, copies of this survival horror game continue to come with some surprising costs, with players able to secure Curse: The Eye of Isis for $44 to $69.

Bloody Roar Extreme (2003)

Also known under its original name as Bloody Roar: Primal Fury in Japan, Bloody Roar Extreme’s relative obscurity accounts for its appreciable price tag today. In more recent years, one can find copies of the game for about $41 to $71.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

As expected, Harry Potter’s obvious name recognition defines the success of its video game counterpart in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. An early release for the Xbox, Potterheads tend to pay around $36 to $47 for this fan-favorite fantasy game.

The King of Fighters NeoWave (2004)

While the Xbox saw a number of fantastic fighting games, The King of Fighters seldom ranks alongside other genre staples like Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter. Still, the game has since obtained some semblance of cult popularity, with its 2004 installment–The King of Fighters NeoWave–running around $22 to $46 on the market.

Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis (2004)

Years before Jurassic World Evolution, fans delighted in the park management system of Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. Constructing and managing their own version of Jurassic Park, Operation Genesis set the standard for most Jurassic Park titles moving forward. Nowadays, fans of the series can find the game anywhere from $44 to $54.

Predator: Concrete Jungle (2005)

Yes, most Predator games have failed to leave a lasting impression on audience members. Yet that doesn’t prevent certain gaming adaptations–like 2005’s Predator: Concrete Jungle–from remaining a collector’s item. With only a handful of copies in print, Predator: Concrete Jungle can fetch $39 to $49.

IHRA Drag Racing: Sportsman Edition (2006)

More so than most video game genres, drag racing games command their own contingent of dedicated players. This remains true for 2006’s IHRA Drag Racing: Sportsman Edition, a little-known title that racing fans can add to their personal library for $30 to $39.

Grand Theft Auto Double Pack (2003)

As one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, most people can assume that vintage editions of Grand Theft Auto will come at a steep cost. Featuring two of the GTA series most praised titles (GTA III and Vice City), 2003’s Grand Theft Auto Double Pack clocks in at around $14 to $18 on the original XBox.