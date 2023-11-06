San Francisco is not just America’s fertile crescent of social revolution, but one of incredible technology – Uber, Twitter, Salesforce, Dolby, Wells Fargo- started there. So, an AI-powered Smoothie shop called BetterBlends made as much sense as anything else, right?

Alas, so did its closing.

BetterBlends’s “AI” gimmick brought people in the door but forgot to deliver on the novelty of the experience. You’d go in, scan a code, tell the app what you like in your smoothie, and it’d spit out a recommendation. Then, a flesh-and-bone human would go about the ancient tradition of tossing fruits and veggies into a blender and hitting a button. Thus, the bleeding-edge AI-powered smoothie shop operated slower than a mid-western Dunkin Donuts drive-thru and felt less technologically impressive than a self-serve frozen yogurt shop.

Who Sells Smooth So Slowly?

This is also what you do at every smoothie shop in the world. Go in, push buttons on the kiosk, wonder what milk tea is, pay 9 dollars to find out, and bam, you've got yourself a healthy beverage with 98 grams of sugar. The money is in the adventure. What do I want? What is that? What is melon sugar?

AI is about precision. Specifics. Certainty, and wrapping it in a friendly face. Using AI this way is like purchasing a Lamborghini and then using a manual siphon to fill it with gasoline.

The seed in the teeth was the most critical business and relationship ability. Dependability. Despite the promise of bespoke AI nutrition, you can't use AI power to get up on time. According to Google Maps, reviews, and additional sources, the store displayed erratic hours, staying open late, closing early, and never opening early, akin to a mortal sin in Smoothie Enthusiasts.

A Unique Perspective

AI may take over the world, take your job, and sweet talk your wife better than you can, but you can’t blame it for not getting up in the morning. Or having a bad business idea. Thankfully, I’ve consulted with two AIs for a perspective on how it feels being used for this business after feeding them this article from Yahoo Finance:

ChatGPT-4 with Bing: “The use of AI in BetterBlends was geared towards enhancing customer personalization and experience, which is a commendable aim. However, the implementation seemed to have stopped at the surface, acting more as a digital suggestion box than a tool that could significantly improve operational efficiency. AI can potentially revolutionize the food and beverage industry, but its integration requires a well-thought-out approach that extends beyond mere customer-facing interfaces.”

Flow-GPT’s AI Tony Stark: “Firstly, it's unclear whether AI was consulted before implementation to ensure a solid business plan. Given the issues the store faced, such as inconsistent operating hours and closure without explanation, it suggests that there might have been a lack of proper planning and management.”

There you have it, folks. The experts have spoken. BetterBlends skimmed off only the icky brown avocado surface of what could have been a rich, creamy, tech-enhanced futurist smoothie adventure right out of Dead Rising 2. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the cupcake vending machine, conveyor belt sushi place, and last remaining Dippin’ Dots machine in America couldn’t be reached for comment because they were too busy doing exactly what they were supposed to do.

AI Lesson Learned

The old story goes the USA spent millions of dollars developing a pen capable of writing in zero gravity. Meanwhile, those wily Russians used a pencil—haha, stupid, wasteful Americans.

But wait, using a pencil, what if something goes wrong and the pencil tip breaks? And it clogs a filter? OR the dust and shavings from sharpening that pencil create finite dust that would interfere with the various instruments controlling the electronics, along with sensors for measuring the O2 and Oxygen levels? The USA wasn’t overspending; they were using technology to compensate for the high possibility of human error in high-stress situations.

The main point is that leveraging bleeding-edge technology to achieve a nebulous goal is challenging. You must check regular business boxes and those associated with disruptive, world-changing naked Roman Empire photo-making technology. If you don’t, you’re playing house with real money in the homeless capital of the country, and that’s pretty darn gross.

Put another way, if you can’t get the lead out, don’t try and go to space.