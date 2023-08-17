The Real Reason Latest Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible Entries Are Blockbuster Busts

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One are two of the summer's most baffling bombs, but why are studio execs unhappy with the performance of these two tentpole releases?

The Dial of Destiny has grossed $375 million globally, while M:I 7 has generated $523 million after five weeks in theatres. Although these are respectable numbers for most movies, each cost roughly $300 million to make and at least $100 million for marketing. This makes them some of the most expensive films ever made, and since they didn't set the world on fire, both are on course to lose nearly $100 million during their theatrical runs.

Box Office Returns Don't Tell The Whole Story

Studios often complain that assessing a movie's financial success only on its theatrical income doesn't account for earnings from other revenue streams like physical media, on-demand, and cable and streaming licensing deals. Although studios don't usually provide information about how much money movies make beyond the box office, it's reasonable to assume these other markets will make Dead Reckoning Part One and Dial of Destiny profitable in the long run.

Disney chief Bob Iger recently told analysts that although the company was working to reduce costs on the movies it produces, Dial of Destiny contributed to a surge of interest in the other Indiana Jones films on Disney+.

Speaking with Variety, Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations, said: “There's an opportunity to make money back with streaming and other sales, but that's long into the future. It's playing the long game instead of the short game; films don't want to be profitable in 25 years.”

A Battle To Break Even

Reportedly, Dead Reckoning Part One will break even if it can hit $600 million at the global box office. However, franchises like Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones are supposed to create profits of more than $100 million. 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is the series highest grossing film making $790 million globally, while the last entry in the previous Mission: Impossible franchise, 2018's Fallout, raked in $791 million, the series best.

The stark reality is that blockbusters find it increasingly difficult to be profitable. For example, despite bringing in $704 million at the global box office this summer, Fast X is barely profitable, thanks in part to a $340 million budget.

Blockbuster Budgets Have Ballooned

Production budgets for pandemic-era blockbusters ballooned thanks to delays and COVID-related safety measures. Post-pandemic political tensions between the West, China, and Russia have led to a diminished international marketplace, and movies are struggling to reach pre-pandemic profit levels. Only four films in 2023, eight in 2022, five in 2021, and zero in 2020 have surpassed $700 million at the box office, compared with 12 in 2019 and nine in 2018.

Films budgets are not set to shrink in the short term either, as the writer's and actor's strikes are reportedly adding $2 million a month to the production budgets of movies that were already in production when actors hit the picket lines in July.

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as both Christopher Nolan's $ 100 million biopic Oppenheimer is proving to be highly profitable as ticket sales cross $650 million. While Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie, made for a comparatively reasonable $145 million, has made $1.18 billion globally and looks set to be the year's highest-grossing movie.

Source: Variety