The Rise and Fall: 25 Stars Who’ve Seen a Decline From A-List Glory

Even the best stars can fade when unsavory stories come to light. Whether it’s assault charges or industry rumors about them being rude, even the most loved celebrities can instantly fall from grace. Below are 25 A-listers who have fallen off their pedestals and become despised, both in the industry and by the public.

1. Chevy Chase

According to almost everyone who has ever worked with him, Chevy Chase is a jerk. He’s racist, misogynistic, and generally rude to everyone around him. Funny Farm was one of my favorite movies as a kid, and I love Community, but everything he touches is not tainted by his apparent lack of consideration for others.

2. T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller is a hilarious actor and comedian who has lost his shine. He’s been accused of assaulting women, but many people in the industry have also said that he’s a horrendous human being to work with. I can't even find him funny in Silicon Valley anymore.

3. Jared Leto

Jared Leto is also pretty despised in the industry. People haven’t given too many specifics about why he’s so hated among people in Hollywood, but people have made subtle comments about how he’s an unpleasant and weird person to work with.

4. James Corden

James Corden has lost its shine for people. Both the public and people in the industry seem to be fed up with him. Unlike many other folks on this list, he hasn’t done anything disgusting, but he’s just annoying and obnoxious. His only redeemable quality seems to be his lovely singing voice.

5. Jay Leno

Jay Leno is a jerk, especially to those who work under him. Unfortunately, many of everybody’s favorite talk show hosts seem rude and condescending people who think they’re better than everyone else. I never thought he was particularly funny or charming anyway.

6. Lea Michele

Many people loved Lea Michele when Glee first came out because she was an interesting-looking and convincing actress with a sensational voice. However, the tables seem to have turned, as there are many reports of her being a monster on set, even yelling and screaming at co-stars and crew members.

7. William Shatner

William Shatner is still beloved by many, but the rumors and reports concerning his behavior on Star Trek and other sets are not awesome to hear. Apparently, he’s very full of himself and rude toward people who he deems below him. It’s too bad because he seems so down-to-earth and friendly.

8. Emma Roberts

According to many people who have worked or interacted with her, Emma Roberts is a devil lady. She’s supposedly a horrid tipper, terrible co-star, and rude woman. The mean girls she plays on TV and in movies might be closer to the truth than we think.

9. Kanye West

Kanye West has always been a pretty chaotic man, but as his downward spiral continues, he’s losing more and more fans. Since divorcing Kim Kardashian, his behavior has only gone more off the rails, and he seems so entitled; most fans are fed up with his behavior.

10. Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is one of the most talented actors of our time. Unfortunately, he’s also a predator. There have been several reports of him assaulting people and pursuing people who are not interested in him. He’s lost his shine, which is such a shame.

11. Lizzo

Lizzo has preached body positivity, love, and kindness for her entire career. However, a few months ago, two of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her for creating a hostile work environment, including allegations of weight and body shaming. Her positive energy was just a mask for her meanness.

12. Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf used to be an adorable child actor on The Even Stevens and then went on to be a decent adult actor. However, he’s now been accused of assault, among other detestable allegations, and it’s hard not to feel all his movies are now tainted.

13. Ellen Degeneres

Most people know how Ellen Degeneres fell off her pedestal of kindness when many of her employees came forward. They shared stories about her terrible and mean behavior on set, revealing her true and dark colors.

14. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is yet another talk show host who has disappointed his fans. Once again, many employees came forward, stating that he was a nightmare to work with and for. Reportedly, he would go on tirades and make people miserable simply because he was in a bad mood.

15. Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher is an actress best known for her role on Desperate Housewives. While many people love her feisty character, most of her co-stars and other people who worked with her say she is a horrible person to be around and is constantly negative and mean.

16. Julia Roberts

Interestingly, people say that Julia Roberts is just as awful and snooty as her niece Emma Roberts. Maybe rudeness runs in the family. People say she is condescending and very entitled, treating many people around her like dirt.

17. Jameela Jamil

I loved Jameela Jamil on The Good Place, and I think she has some inspiring ideas, but she takes it too far often. She constantly goes on righteous rants on social media and angers fans and celebrities alike, so now, she seems like a preachy and annoying woman.

18. Bill Murray

Many describe Bill Murray as insufferable on his movie sets, saying he’s obnoxious and creepy. He used to, and probably still does, hit on every female journalist who is assigned to interview him, which probably means he’s also creepy toward other females in his orbit.

19. Tyra Banks

For a long time, Tyra Banks was America’s most beloved model, and everyone was obsessed with America’s Next Top Model. But in hindsight, people are recognizing how problematic and toxic she and the show were, with controversial photoshoots and borderline abusive behavior.

20. Elon Musk

When Elon Musk first became famous, some people were enamored by his dorky ways, and many people thought he was relatable or down-to-earth. As time has passed, he’s become weirder and weirder, and people have fallen out of love very quickly.

21. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is an excellent actor and hilarious comedian. However, he was slowly losing his shine because of his weird wife, and his light completely dimmed when he shot and killed someone on a movie set. He is a literal murderer, and it’s hard to come back from that.

22. Christian Bale

Christian Bale hasn’t been accused of anything awful, but many people in the industry describe him as an aggressively intense method actor with a temper. He may not be an abuser or predator, but he’s not a fun coworker to have.

23. Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty was an actress on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, and many were obsessed with her characters and performances. However, several of her co-stars on both shows have feuded with her, so she seems to be a vortex of drama and frustration.

24. Harvey Weinstein

One of the most prominent people who belongs on this list is the disgusting Harvey Weinstein. He’s been convicted of several assault charges and is now in prison, thank goodness. I still get a sick feeling in my stomach when I see Weinstein Productions at the beginning of a movie.

25. James Franco

James Franco was once one of the most beloved comedians associated with Seth Rogen. Unfortunately, it’s come to light that he likes to pursue female minors, sending them creepy messages. As of now, his brother, Dave Franco, is still good by all accounts. Let’s hope it stays that way.

