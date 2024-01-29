The Rock’s Best Wrestling Matches

It can be difficult to remember Dwayne Johnson’s humble beginnings as his wrestling alter ego, The Rock. Making his debut at Survivor Series 1996, The Rock quickly became one of the breakout stars of WWE’s Attitude Era, an influential period that saw the rise of fellow WWE talents like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, and Kurt Angle.

Portraying his smack-talking jock character, The Rock created an untenable place for himself in WWE programming by the late 1990s, his coarse (often hilarious) promos winning favor among audiences at the time. Far from being a simple mouthpiece alone, The Rock had the impressive in-ring ability to back up everything he said on the mic, taking part in excellent rivalries against mainstay WWE faces like Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan.

From The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment’s era-defining matches against Steve Austin to his later dream matches against John Cena and CM Punk, here are some of the greatest matches to feature The Rock, ranked from best to worst.

The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania X-7)

When people think about The Rock’s wrestling career, they typically think of the Brahma Bull’s greatest rival: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Having built a career and reputation off of his rivalry with the Texas Rattlesnake, The Rock battled Austin in a trilogy of matches at WrestleMania, the second (and best) of which took place at 2001’s WrestleMania X-7.

One of the few WrestleMania main events to have two company faces clashing against one another, The Rock and Austin’s match at WrestleMania X-7 is storytelling done right. Kicking it off with intense brawling the minute the bell chimed, Rock and Austin beat each other senseless and sanguine for the next 20 minutes. Add in a few vicious chair shots, a sudden appearance from Vince McMahon, and a shocking heel turn from Austin, and you have the makings for a certified classic at WWE’s flagship show.

The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania XIX)

In 2003, the Attitude Era as fans knew had officially ended, the rising stars of WWE seizing control of the company and steering it towards its Ruthless Aggression Era. As WWE began its gradual transition to the Attitude Era’s succeeding period, one last gasp of breath from WWE’s “Raw is War” era came when two of the ‘90s standout stars – The Rock and Stone Cold – met one final time in the upper undercard of WrestleMania XIX.

In a bout that could’ve been dubbed “The Final Match of the Attitude Era,” The Rock and Austin concluded their trilogy of matches in the best way possible. With The Rock at his peak Hollywood gimmick, the Great One lit up the crowd as his narcissistic, trash-talking prima donna character, looking to avenge his past WrestleMania defeats at the hands of the Texas Rattlesnake. Finally pulling one over on Stone Cold, The Rock beat his longtime rival with three consecutive Rock Bottoms and a People’s Elbow, the match bidding a formal farewell to the Attitude Era fans had grown to love in the years prior.

The Rock vs. Triple H (Judgment Day 2000)

Aside from Austin, The Rock’s best recurring opponent has to be Triple H, a constant thorn in Rocky’s side since their early days in WWE’s upper midcard. An ideal rival for one another, Triple H and The Rock graduated from feuding over the Intercontinental Championship to tousling for the WWF Championship by the end of 1998 – a rivalry that lasted throughout most of The Rock’s tenure in WWE.

At the beginning of 2000, The Rock found himself opposite a McMahon-backed Triple H in a series of noteworthy matches, battling the Game and his goons for most of the summer. After meeting Triple H in a Fatal 4-way elimination match at WrestleMania 2000 and in a singles rematch at Backlash, the People’s Champ once again faced off against the Cerebral Assassin, this time in a 60-minute iron match for the WWF Championship at Judgment Day 2000. For the next hour, the two men proved to the world they had what it took to headline WWF programming, the match serving as the single best bout of their nearly decade-long feud from the ‘90s to the mid-2000s.

The Rock vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania X-8)

Legend versus legend matches are a staple of WrestleMania, with a slew of dream bouts topping the WrestleMania match card from decade to decade. In 2002, said match came when The Rock found himself opposite a returning “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, the foremost personality of WCW television until Vince McMahon bought out the promotion in 2001.

Playing to the enthusiasm of the crowd, Hogan masterfully played the larger-than-life face while The Rock enacted the disrespectful heel, clobbering Hogan with his own belt and doing his best to beat out the leader of the n.W.o. any way he could. Though The Rock ended up victorious, both men ended the night looking like absolute giants, fighting off Hogan’s former stablemates Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and displaying mutual respect towards one another in the center of the ring.

The Rock vs. Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker (Vengeance 2002)

If there’s one trait anyone can always associate with The Rock, it’s his ability to work with any opponent he’s put against, whether it’s a comedic technical wrestler like Kurt Angle or a straight-laced demonic biker like The Undertaker. In the case of Vengeance 2002’s main event, it happened to be both – The Rock battling his recurring Attitude Era rivals Angle and ‘Taker for the WWF Undisputed Championship.

Highlighting the amazing chemistry each man had with each other, the Triple Threat match between Rock, Angle, and Undertaker made for an exciting main event, the wrestlers taking turns trading finishers and even stealing one another’s signature maneuvers. As it happened, this match marked the final time The Rock met Undertaker or Angle in a match, ending his feud with his two Attitude Era counterparts on a fittingly terrific high note.

The Rock vs. Mankind (Royal Rumble 1999)

At the tail end of 1998, The Rock had fully adopted his role as the crown jewel of Mr. McMahon’s Corporation, winning the WWF Championship from Mankind at Survivor Series 1998 with some crucial help from Shane and Vince. For the next several months, The Rock fought against the likes of anti-Corporation faces like Triple H and Mankind in a series of fantastic matches, the boiling point in The Rock and Mankind’s rivalry taking place at 1999’s Royal Rumble.

In what is still one of the hardest matches to sit through in its entirety, The Rock met Mankind in an absolute war of an I Quit match, the two men brawling across the ring, through the crowd, and near the entrance ramp. After cuffing Mankind’s hands behind his back, The Rock then proceeded to bash Mankind’s head in with a total of 11 unprotected chair shots, leaving Mankind a bloodied and unconscious mess. Such unrivaled violence serves as a testament to Mick Foley’s toughness and willingness to take riskier bumps, establishing The Rock as a legitimate world champion for the first time in his career.

The Rock vs. Chris Jericho (No Mercy 2001)

From early summer into the autumn of 2001, the WWF found itself in the midst of its lengthy Invasion, a storyline that saw the WCW-ECW Alliance waging war against the WWF superstars. As the conflict between WWF and the Alliance raged on, the WCW Champion The Rock encountered several up-and-coming challengers for his title, his most unrelenting contender being fellow WWF loyalist Chris Jericho.

In a match that helped Jericho continue his ascent through the ranks of WWE, Jericho and The Rock faced each other in the first of several matches from late 2001 into early 2002. Benefiting from their mutual face booking, the match had an air of unpredictability to it, especially when Alliance co-owner Stephanie McMahon sauntered down to ringside. Taking advantage of a momentary distraction from Steph, Jericho hit his new finisher (the Breakdown) on The Rock, allowing him to gain a pinfall victory over the Great One, winning his first world title in the process.

The Rock vs. John Cena (WrestleMania XXVIII)

After a prolonged absence from WWE to forge his career as an actor, The Rock returned in the spring of 2011, serving as the host for that year’s WrestleMania XXVII. Within weeks, The Rock had come across his WWE successor, John Cena, leading to a match between the two at WrestleMania XXVIII one year later.

In a bout that echoed The Rock’s own 2002 brawl with Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena had an otherwise magnificent showdown in a match that fans had only ever dreamt of seeing in the years prior. Bearing little sign of ring rust, The Rock dialed his performance up to 11 against the leader of Cenation, pulling an abrupt Rock Bottom out of his arsenal to score a victory over Cena. Their later rematch at the following year’s WrestleMania 29 is also a gem in itself, but it lacked the theatricality and drama of the two’s first WrestleMania main event together.

The Rock vs. Triple H (Summerslam 1998)

Mirroring each other’s rise to stardom in the late ‘90s, The Rock and Triple H went from being burgeoning young talents with mediocre gimmicks into certified future stars by 1998. The leaders of their own distinct stables (the Nation of D*mination and D-Generation X, respectively), the two men found themselves in the center of a feud over The Rock’s Intercontinental Championship in the summer of 1998, culminating in a ladder match at Summerslam 1998.

On paper, no one would think a ladder match made for an ideal stipulation for either The Rock or Triple H’s specific sizes or offensive styles. But therein lies the genius of this bout: the ladder match leveling the playing field for both wrestlers involved, allowing for some exciting spots and creative utilization of the token ladders. Though Triple H emerged victorious over the Nation’s leader, this match served as a dramatic precursor to every later bout between the two wrestlers, foreshadowing the kind of palpable matches the two had in the years ahead.

The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam 2002)

In 2002, the Attitude Era began its inevitable decline, the faces of WWE’s past being replaced by the new generation of talent who’d rise to the front of WWE television by the mid-2000s. In a symbolic gesture, The Rock found himself facing one of these new talents in the main event of 2002’s Summerslam, squaring off against WWE’s Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Though The Rock found himself in front of a hostile crowd, the Brahma Bull still managed to delight viewers in his clash against Lesnar. With shades of Hogan-Warrior, The Rock helped Lesnar look like an unstoppable monster in the ring, dishing out suplexes, spinebusters, and Rock Bottoms to the young upstart – all of which failed to keep Lesnar down. Passing the torch down to his counterpart, The Rock helped build Lesnar into the world title contender he turned out to be, all the while laying the seeds for his own villainous character arc in early 2003.

The Rock vs. CM Punk (Royal Rumble 2013)

Returning to WWE in the early 2010s, The Rock sporadically reappeared on WWE television from 2011 to 2013, competing in a handful of matches against the likes of John Cena, The Miz, R-Truth, and CM Punk. In the case of the latter, The Rock pined after Punk’s WWE Championship, challenging the Voice of the Voiceless to a title match at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

Taking advantage of both stars’ unrivaled charisma, the two traded sublime insults in their promo work before their match at the Royal Rumble, laying the groundwork for an incredible match here. While you could debate the logic of having Rock go over on Punk, there’s no denying how fantastic this short-lived rivalry had been, kicking off 2013 with a significant boom.

The Rock vs. Chris Benoit (Fully Loaded 2000)

After wrapping up a feud against Triple H that lasted throughout the first half of 2000, The Rock found himself facing a slew of formidable new challengers for his WWF Championship, including Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and Chris Benoit, facing each of these wrestlers at different points in the latter half of 2000.

At Fully Loaded 2000, The Rock engaged in what might be the most technical match of his career against the Canadian Crippler, Chris Benoit. In a testament to each wrestler’s drastically different styles, the match alternated between Benoit’s penchant for mat-based wrestling and The Rock’s smash-mouthed offensive attacks. While it seemed Benoit might emerge victorious with the help of Shane McMahon, some timely intervention from The Rock’s old tag team partner, Mick Foley, allowed the Brahma Bull to retain his title.

Team WWF vs. Team Alliance (Survivor Series 2001)

At Survivor Series 2001, the Invasion storyline that had lasted for most of 2001 came to an end, paving the way for a climactic winner-take-all 10-man tag team match that pitted the best WWF had to offer against the Alliance’s foremost members.

In what might very well be the greatest Survivor Series elimination tag team match in history, each participant in this match had their chance to shine: Shane constantly interfering, a jealous Chris Jericho stabbing The Rock in the back, a defecting Kurt Angle saving the WWF in the nick of time. As the final two men in the match, The Rock and Stone Cold reignited their WrestleMania feud from earlier in the year, adding a layer of theatricality to the entire affair. Whatever criticism you have towards the Invasion, there’s no denying this match concluded the storyline in the best possible manner.

The Rock vs. Triple H (Backlash 2000)

After getting screwed out of a title victory in the main event of WrestleMania 2000, The Rock faced Triple H in a singles rematch at the following WWE pay-per-view, Backlash. With the cards stacked against him, the Great One found himself opposite an oppressive McMahon-Helmsley regime, Shane McMahon serving as the special guest referee, and Vince and Stephanie in the corner of the defending WWF Champ, Triple H.

Despite constant interference from the McMahons and their Stooges (Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco), The Rock prevailed over the joint efforts of the McMahon-Helmsley faction, thanks in large part to some crucial intervention from Stone Cold. With the entire McMahon-Helmsley regime laid out by steel chair shot from Austin, The Rock hit an electric-looking People’s Elbow on the Game, with Linda McMahon’s hand-picked referee, Earl Hebner, counting the one-two-three on Triple H, earning The Rock his coveted world title.

The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania XV)

The Rock and Austin’s first official match-up at WrestleMania XV has the distinction of being the weakest of their three bouts against one another on the grandest stage of them all.

Don’t get us wrong, the resulting brawl at WrestleMania XV had all the makings for a great match, complete with a few referee bumps, run-ins from McMahon and Mankind, and more than a few near-fall covers. However, the build-up to the event itself centered more around McMahon and Austin’s feud than it did The Rock and Austin, the Corporate Champ acting as a proxy for the Diabolical Owner of the WWF rather than a serious star in his own right. Not only that, but the match lacked the same sense of drama inherent in the two stars' later rematches at WrestleMania X-7 or WrestleMania XIX, hence its relatively low placement here.