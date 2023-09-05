The Rolling Stones to Release First New Studio Album in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones will soon release their first new studio album in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds. The band's previous studio album, A Bigger Bang, dropped in 2005.

According to the Associated Press, “the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.” The event will livestream exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the Rolling Stones said, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

Hackney Diamonds Is the first Rolling Stones Album Since Drummer Charlie Watts Passed Away

Hackney Diamonds is the first Rolling Stones album recorded since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts (pictured above, left) in 2021. One year after Watts died, Mick Jagger posted a commemorative video, saying, “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor. Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course… I really miss Charlie so much.”

The English rock band consisting of singer Jagger (pictured above, second from right), guitarist-vocalist Keith Richards (pictured above, right), and guitarist Ronnie Woods (pictured above, second from left) formed in London in 1962 and, along with the Beatles, spearheaded the British Invasion in the 1960s. Some of the Rolling Stones' most notable hits include “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” “Get Off of My Cloud,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Paint It Black,” “Wild Horses” and “Start Me Up.”

The Rolling Stones have sold over 200 million albums, won three Grammys, and joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Active for six decades, the Rolling Stones are among the last surviving bands of the early rock era. No word yet as to who will replace Woods on drums or the full track list of Hackney Diamonds. However, the band did tease a track titled “Angry” on September 2 via a website link experiencing sporadic technical difficulties.

The exclusive Rolling Stones announcement with Jimmy Fallon is available via the YouTube livestream link above on Wednesday, September 6 at 9:30 a.m. EST/6:30 a.m. PST.