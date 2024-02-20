The Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Episodes, Ranked

Almost twenty years ago, Grey's Anatomy hit screens, immediately captivating audiences as it pulled everyone into the dramatic world of Seattle Grace Hospital and the men and women who worked there. Since then, the show has gone on to air over 400 episodes, spanning, so far, twenty seasons.

While fans love the show for the steamy, funny, heart-rending scenes, some Grey's Anatomy episodes that seem to stir the biggest response are the saddest.

1. Be Still, My Soul (S13 EP18)

Meredith's brilliant mother kept many secrets over her life and career, but Maggie Pierce, her love child with Richard Webber, stands out as the biggest and most surprising. Maggie joins Grey-Sloane Memorial Hospital as the new cardiothoracic surgeon and quickly turns Meredith and Richard's lives upside down. As Maggie begins to fit in with her fellow surgeons, viewers begin to learn more about her, finally learning about her adoptive mother in season 13, three seasons after her arrival on the show.

“Be Still, My Soul” sees Maggie lose her mother, only recently brought onto the show, to cancer. Maggie and her adoptive mother have an incredibly close relationship, and watching her lose such an integral person in her life left fans wrecked.

2. All I Could Do Was Cry (S11 EP11)

April Kepner and Jackson Avery's relationship featured as a pivotal plot point in Grey's Anatomy, but April's pregnancy quickly overshadowed even their saddest moments at the beginning of their relationship.

In “All I Could Do Was Cry,” fans watched as April and Jackson learned that their son Samuel had type II osteogenesis imperfecta. The condition meant that Samuel's bones were breaking inside April's uterus. Despite her religious convictions, April eventually made the decision, with Avery's support, to terminate the pregnancy and end Samuel's suffering.

3. It's the End of the World (S2 EP16)

One of the most famous Grey's Anatomy episodes, “It's the End of the World,” sees Seattle Grace under threat as a bomb is brought in inside a patient's body cavity. Meredith stands in an operating room with the anxious EMT (Christina Ricci) who put her finger into the cavity to staunch a bleed as Burke operates on the patient. When the EMT runs from the room in terror, pulling her hand from the body, Meredith steps in without thinking and suddenly becomes the only one preventing the bomb from exploding and killing them all.

The final moments of the episode break the heart as the kind but gruff bomb tech explodes, showering Meredith in what they describe as “pink mist” and destroying entire rooms of the hospital.

4. Drowning on Dry Land (S3 EP16)

Throughout the first few seasons, it's clear that Meredith deals with serious depression, but when her mother comes into the hospital, her Alzheimers advancing, her depression worsens. Knocked into the Sound during a triage emergency response, Meredith seemingly gives up and drowns. Derek pulls her from the water, but her unresponsive body makes the surgeons question the likelihood of her survival.

The episode sees a reticent Meredith being pressed to fight for her life by a host of ghosts from her years in the hospital. As she finds her will to live, her mother begins to fight for her own life.

5. Things We Said Today (S9 EP10)

Adele Webber, Richard's wife, suffers from Alzheimer's and battles it over several seasons. In “Things We Said Today,” Bailey pushes off her wedding to Ben as she attempts to save Adele's wife. The heartbreaking episode showcases Richard's deep love for his wife and reveals more of the regrets he has over choosing Ellis over her for years.

6. Helplessly Hoping (S17 EP7)

After losing her husband, Meredith Grey spends more than a little time grieving and being single, but when she finds love again, she finds it with Andrew DeLuca, a surgical resident. While the two eventually separate, they remain close, making “Helplessly Hoping” a hard episode to watch.

After a dangerous chase leaves DeLuca stabbed and bleeding, Owen and Teddy work to save his life, doing their best to work together despite their ongoing woes. While it seems that they've rescued him, even celebrating their success, he ultimately dies from unexpected internal bleeding.

7. Didn't We Almost Have It All (S3 EP25)

While this episode doesn't feature any character deaths, it does feature the death of Christina and Burke's relationship as he leaves her at the altar.

Having fought tooth and nail to get Christina to agree to marry him, Burke realizes, too late, that he has turned Christina into someone else, that he doesn't actually love Christina, but who he thinks she is. The scenes post-failed-wedding shatter the heart as the normally stoic Christina claws at the choker gifted to her by Burke's mother and demands Meredith physically cut her from her wedding dress.

8. Good Mourning (S6 EP1)

Season five ended on a massive cliffhanger as Izzie went into cardiac arrest, surgeons rushing around her to save her life, and the John Doe, recently revealed to be George, begins to fade.

“Good Mourning” opens with the surgeons fighting to save their friend's lives but succeeding only in saving one. Bringing Izzie back from the brink but losing George, the team learns how to deal with their joy and grief at the same time, fumbling their way through George's funeral and the ensuing aftermath of their changed landscape.

9. Leave a Light On (S16 EP16)

In a move that shocked viewers, Alex Karev leaves his new wife, Jo, in a letter in “Leave a Light On.”

Having reconciled with Izzie, his long-lost love and ex-wife, Karev explains to Jo that Izzie used the embryos they froze in order to have children, and not only has he met them, but he has realized they, and Izzie, are what he truly wants. Jo must pick up the pieces of her life, and Meredith must learn how to deal with the heartbreak of losing her Person.

10. Into You Like a Train (S2 EP6)

No major character dies in this episode, but it remains one of the most poignant, heartbreaking Grey's Anatomy episodes.

After a train crash brings in a slew of critically injured patients, the surgeons turn to the most critical case of all – a man and woman speared together by a giant pipe. After assessing the damage to both patients, assessing how they may remove the pipe, and realizing their options are grim, one of the patients makes an incredible sacrifice to save the life of the other.

11. Suddenly (S8 EP10)

Teddy and Henry's relationship feels reminiscent of Izzie and Denny's earlier romance, but fans were still shocked when it ended the same way.

Teddy's husband but newly minted lover, Henry, undergoes surgery for Von-Hippel-Lindau syndrome, a disease that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow all across the body. Though they do all they can to save him, Henry dies on the table with Christina scrubbed in and assisting. Teddy's heartbreak at losing her love leaves fans feeling just as gut-wrenched as when Izzie lost Denny.

12. Sanctuary (S6 EP23)

Grey's Anatomy doesn't pull punches, but the two-part episodes about an active shooter in Seattle Grace-Mercy West felt particularly painful at the time of its release.

A grieving widow enters the hospital, indiscriminately shooting those he comes across on his mission to find the Chief of Surgery. The hospital's sheer size prevents the news of the shooter from making its way around as quickly as it should, and when everyone realizes what's happening, several surgeons and nurses already lie dead.

13. Death and All His Friends (S6 EP24)

At the conclusion of “Sanctuary,” Derek takes a bullet to the chest as Meredith watches. Thinking he killed him, the gunman moves off, and Meredith and Christina rush to rescue Derek despite neither being fully trained surgeons. The horrifying episode sees Meredith force Christina to make heartbreaking choices, the deaths of multiple staff, and the loss of Meredith and Derek's brand new pregnancy.

14. Going, Going, Gone (S9 EP1)

After the flight that cost them Lexie, Arizona's leg, Derek's hand, and their peace of mind, Mark recovers at Seattle Grace-Mercy West. In a coma after the crash, the surgeons must follow Mark's directive and unplug him.

The episode shows flashbacks to moments when Mark was lucid, alive, and happy, asking for Sophia, laughing with Jackson, and mourning the loss of Lexie. All of which serves to make the gut punch at the end of the episode, underscored by the ticking of a clock, that much harder.

15. Flight (S8 EP24)

The surgeons of Seattle Grace-Mercy West board a plane to retrieve organs for a critical patient, but the plane never arrives.

Having crash-landed in the middle of a forest, Lexie, Mark, Derek, Christina, Arizona, and Meredith must do what they can to survive. Crushed by debris, Derek's hand lies mangled and unusable, stuck under a piece of the plane. Arizona's leg prevents her from helping her fellow survivors, and Lexie perishes after being cut almost in half by the plane. With Christina, Meredith, and Mark to help them all survive, the group hopes for the best as they await rescue.

16. Now or Never (S5 EP24)

An ambulance brings in a John Doe hit by a bus, and the surgeons quickly get to work, saving his life. Mangled beyond recognition, his face swollen, unable to speak, the patient can't communicate with the surgeons around him. As they work to save the patient's life, Izzie fights for her own on the other side of the hospital.

As Meredith sits with John Doe, he insists on trying to write but can't hold a pen. Meredith gives him her hand to “write” on and realizes, horror dawning, that what he signs into her hand is “007” – the nickname given to George O'Malley.

17. Fight the Power (S17 EP5)

Grey's Anatomy jumped right into telling the story of COVID-19 and the horrors it wrought on the world, unflinchingly looking at not just the consequences to the world at large but to the first responders working to save it.

After insisting her parents move into an assisted living facility, Bailey realizes that COVID poses a threat to those living there and calls Ben, begging him to pull her parents out. But Ben arrives too late and COVID-19 has already decimated the nursing home, leaving Bailey's mother (living with Alzheimer's) deteriorating quickly.

18. Losing My Religion (S2 EP27)

In what stands as one of the most heartwrenching episodes of all time, “Losing My Religion” sees Izzie losing the love of her life, Denny Duquette.

After taking drastic measures to rescue Denny at the last minute, Izzie floats on Cloud 9, dressed beautifully for the prom being thrown for Richard's granddaughter. But when she arrives in Denny's room to show off for him, she finds him cold, having died from an embolism moments before.

19. Fear (of the Unknown) (S10 EP24)

It might come as a surprise that this episode makes such a high spot on the list despite containing no death, but the episode feels like a death as fans say a final goodbye to Christina.

Having landed her dream job in Zurich, taking over the work of her former flame and mentor, Burke, Christina prepares to leave Grey Sloan for the last time but finds that saying goodbye to the world and the people she knows and loves proves harder than expected. Featuring one final, heartbreaking dance between Christina and Meredith, the episode stands out as one of the series' most poignant.

20. How to Save a Life (S11 EP21)

In a shocking twist, Grey's Anatomy kills one of its most essential and beloved characters – Derek.

Having stopped to help rescue those involved in a horrible car accident, Derek finds himself in the middle of the road, parked in a tight turn. After rescuing who he can and sending them off to the hospital, glowing with his recent success, Derek gets hit by a semi-truck.