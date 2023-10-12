Halloween approaches, allowing all of the scaredy cats and horror veterans to dim the lights, get some popcorn, and cover their eyes with a blanket when the scary movie gets a little too frightening.

While an undeniable staple of American film, audiences can get stuck in an American horror bubble and ignore the boundless wealth of fantastic horror films from around the world that cinephiles should add to their watchlist for more flavor this spooky season. Find here the scariest international films of the past decade.

1. Train to Busan (2016, Directed by Yeon Sang-ho)

Zombie movies may not be everyone's cup of tea, but when it's good, it can be brilliant. South Korea, a country already renowned for its filmmaking prowess, got a glimpse of the hype it would experience with 2016's Train to Busan.

Set on a speeding train, this violent zombie thriller became an instant sensation after release for its fresh take on the genre mixed with social commentary and high-octane zombie action.

2. Raw (2016, Directed by Julia Ducournau)

Coming-of-age stories tend not to overlap with horror too much, but when they do, the results can be delicious.

This French film follows a vegetarian freshman veterinary student who begins experiencing an incurable hunger for human flesh. Throw in a good helping of hazing and adolescent love for a taste of the horrors that Raw throws forces down the throat.

3. Tumbbad (2018, Directed by Rahi Anil Barve)

Set during the early 20th century, this tale of greed and fear in a small Indian town grew from a small passion project to one of the country's top horror films ever.

Tumbbad sends us to two different time periods in India, narrating the tale of a town home to the exiled son of a powerful god. Despite this, the town residents build him a temple while an impoverished member of the town plots to steal the god's wealth. Tumbbad, the first Indian film ever screened at the Venice International Film Festival, remains one of the biggest crossover horror successes from the country.

4. The Wailing (2016, Directed by Na Hong-jin)

When a Japanese man and his dog move to a small Korean town, strange and disturbing events baffle the locals, whose families become afflicted.

A supernatural mystery drenched in dread and otherworldly atmosphere with an almost three-hour runtime to match, few films on this list will ruin your nights like this one.

5. Goodnight Mommy (2014, Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala)

In the vein of M. Night Shyamalan, this 2014 Austrian stand-out follows two young boys who fear their mother, face fully wrapped in post-surgery bandages, may not actually be their mother.

Opting for psychological terror and nerve-wracking storytelling, the ending of this film rivals even the classics.

6. Titane (2021, Directed by Julia Ducournau)

If cannibalism doesn't suit your taste, then French director Julia Ducournau's follow-up to her 2016 hit might be for you. This body horror tale not only made people walk out in disgust but won the Palm d'Or, one of film's most prestigious prizes while doing it.

Titane follows Alexia, a young woman with a metal plate in her skull from a severe car accident that killed her father as a child, who now works as a showgirl for a motor show. After a violent encounter with a creepy fan, this body horror film ramps things up to a 10 in a provocative nightmare pregnancy tale that makes Rosemary's Baby look tame.

7. Baskin (2015, Directed by Can Evrenol)

Descending into the underworld has been a familiar horror setup for centuries, but that doesn't make them any less terrifying.

In this Turkish surrealist horror, five police officers enter Hades without knowing and suffer for their evil actions. Cults, orgies, and nightmarish visions end up entry-level for this film that goes into overdrive and leaves you in shock and awe.

8. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014, Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour)

Marketed as the “first Iranian vampire Western,” this 2014 crowd-funded feature oozes style and atmospheric dread.

When the son of a heroin-addled man meets a vampire girl with a penchant for skateboarding and modern music, a messy love story begins in a world of drugs and violence. While most of the films on this list may traumatize you, this one will haunt you in other ways that may make an even more significant impact.

9. Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017, Directed by Issa López)

Some horror films don't need to go far from reality to deliver stunning terror.

Tigers Are Not Afraid goes from a Mexican ghost story set in a town ruined by a cartel drug war to a gruesome coming-of-age tale, where a young girl must tackle the local cartel after her mother disappears.

A masterful mix of extreme realism and haunting folktale with a cast of child actors that make It look like child's play.

10. The Queen of Black Magic (2019, Directed by Kimo Stamboel)

Set in Thailand, this witchy tale sees a group of former orphans return to visit their dying caretaker, only to get caught in the clutches of an evil witch dying for vengeance.

A remake of a 1981 film, this supernatural romp takes childhood trauma to the next level in a gruesome fashion while crafting a unique take on the witch archetype in horror.

11. The Soul Collector (2020, Directed by Harold Holscher)

From South Africa, The Soul Collector follows a man's journey to atonement for his lifetime of collecting souls after trading in his daughter's soul.

A moody and tense slow-burn thriller and a haunting tale of grief, few films from the African continent have made as big of a splash overseas. Throw in talented cast members and a thrilling descent into disturbing folklore, and you've got a once-in-a-lifetime horror film.

12. The Sadness (2021, Directed by Rob Jabbaz)

In present-day Taiwan, scientists rush to solve a strange flu that turns people into homicidal killers. No, not the coronavirus pandemic (although close), but a twist on the zombie outbreak genre that may hit too close to home for some.

Mind you, instead of masks, this disturbing zombie film features gore, sexual assault, and a disease that may make you happy COVID-19 happened instead of a pandemic rivaling The Last of Us' carnage and insanity, even if you have that one weird cousin.