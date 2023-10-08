Video games evoke a wide range of emotions. They can make players feel like heroes as they save the world from destruction or scare them so much you don't know what to do. We looked at an online entertainment forum to find out the scariest random video games moments, whether sitting in front of a computer or on the couch in front of a television.

1. Black and White

Black and White made waves as a PC game that uses your environment to scare players. The game would read through files gamers had on their PC to check the author's name on some documents. The game used this information to record the names of people. If they attacked too many villagers in the game, it would whisper a player's name to freak him out. Imagine playing the game late at night in a dark room, and having headphones on. Then, all of a sudden, the game whispers your name. Spooky stuff right there.

2. Eternal Darkness

While reviewing this game, one forum member mentioned how it would mess with the volume bar. It would also utilize a font and color his television usually didn't use. As a young kid, these events terrified him, almost like the game controlled the television.

3. Subnautica

Subnautica takes place in the ocean. As players progress in a game, they will encounter a moment deep enough underwater that they can't see the sunlight any longer. They also can't see the sea floor because they aren't deep enough. Darkness surrounds them on all sides, and a feeling of nothingness begins to creep in.

4. Alien vs. Predator

Alien vs. Predator offers a tense experience, and ganers must equip themselves for whatever might happen. One instance occurred when a forum member entered a bathroom hoping to find supplies. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a figure moving a few feet away. He quickly fired his gun as he let out a gasp. Once the moment passed, he noticed the other figure was his reflection in the bathroom mirror.

5. Battlefield 4

Someone started running towards a building when a tank came over the hill during a match. They tried to duck into the building. Unfortunately, the tank had seen them and fired upon the building, destroying the walls. This person started running through the building as more walls fell. He turns left to try and escape, but at that moment, the tank crashes through the wall and eliminates him with a direct shot.

6. Fallout 3

Fallout 3 features a wide, expansive world to explore. While exploring the “Old Olney” location, a Deathclaw appeared in the distance. Wanting nothing to do with it, the player turned around, about to leave. As soon as he spun around, he noticed another Deathclaw standing before him, which caused an involuntary bowel movement.

7. TheHunter: Call of The Wild

In a game where players hunt and track animals, it can frighten a player when the tables turn. This happened one time when chasing down a bear. The hunter had wounded him and used the blood trail to track him. Suddenly, the bear charged out of the bushes toward him, attempting to take him out. The sudden change in circumstances made for a tense moment as he battled for survival.

8. Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls has a difficulty that can daunt for some players. Other players can also invade their world and wreak havoc. One such instance occurred when a new player came across someone invading his world. That other player, also new to the game, didn't know what was happening. They stared each other down before engaging in a tense fight to see who would survive. The level of fear in those moments makes Demon's Souls stand out from the pack.

9. Days Gone

One primary feature of Days Gone involved a giant “Freakers” horde, otherwise known as zombies. One horrifying experience in the game occurs when players walk into a cave and see an entire horde sleeping. Seeing that gave one forum member some confidence, but once he got too close, he got the surprise of his life as the horde suddenly woke up and started charging at him.

10. Red Dead Redemption 2 Scariest Random Video Games Moments

Few games have reached the level of immersion provided by Red Dead Redemption 2. Gamers can ride through the wilderness on a horse, minding their business, and then some random event happens. Riding through Lemoyne territory at night provides an excellent example when players run into Bayou Nwa. This person found her in the dead of night with nothing around in quiet. He went over to see if he could help her but got jumped by Night Folk and attacked with nothing and no one else around him.

11. Dead Rising

A corrupted save file ranks up there as one of the worst things to happen to a gamer. The most prominent example of this can take place in a game like Dead Rising. It doesn't have an auto-save mechanic, only saving when gamers can track down a specific save point. Not being able to save often can be scary and downright catastrophic if you have put hours of work into it, and then it gets wiped out at a moment's notice.

12. Batman: Arkham Origins

While exploring Arkham, players see a room full of goons. This gamer became so absorbed in the gameplay that he wasn't paying attention to anything else, including his cat hunting a fly in his game room. The nearby lamp gave his cat a pointy-eared shadow. During a tense standoff with these goons, the cat pounced on him from behind, completely scaring him and taking him out of the moment.

13. Max Payne

The Max Payne games have a fantastic atmosphere. During an early portion of this game, players walk on a blood trail in the pitch black, unable to see anything else. The audio playing in the background of your wife and child playing haunts gamers as they try to figure out what happened to them.

14. Escape From Tarkov

Escape From Tarkov, an extraction shooter, places a team in a hot spot. They must extract everyone safely. During one match, the game glitched, and one of the team members couldn't see, meaning he couldn't see anything on the screen. The rest of the team spent 40 stressful minutes trying to guide their teammate to two extraction zones, having missed the first one. The whole experience became scarier than usual due to a teammate's blindness and the entire team trying to work together to get everyone out safely.

15. Fallout: New Vegas

During their initial playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas, one respondent recalled his experience with Cazadores. Cazadores have an erratic flying pattern and appear in swarms of four or more. Battles can terrify players because they can quickly take them out with poison.

16. 7 Days to Die

Going solo in a horror game can frighten players based on the premise alone. An encounter one player experienced takes it to another level. When he comes across a horde, he decides to tunnel underground, setting up some traps so they can't come down and get him. He waited until they fell into his trap and then went up to investigate. While repairing cobblestone, something happened. A zombie, hiding in the grass, leaped out to get him at the opportune moment. This startled him so severely that he screamed and threw the controller across the room.

17. Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption has a fantastic atmosphere, allowing gamers to enjoy a peaceful ride on a horse alongside the railroad tracks in the middle of the night. All of a sudden, a wolf jumps out and attacks. Players collapse and can't see anything in the dark, but they can hear wolves closing in. The wolves launch a coordinated attack by running up, attacking a player, and then receding into the darkness. This happens until the entire pack descends and rips the player to shreds. The whole thing becomes a horrifying and random experience as gamers ride a horse in the middle of the night.

18. Metal Gear Solid V

The first time players encounter a Sahelanthropus and need to escape a military base has its share of scares. Players must go through a shallow canyon as this creature stalks them. After going through the motions, this creature unexpectedly grabbed the edges of the rock. It looked over the edge to scan the surroundings. The player had just gotten out of the creature's line of sight. Still, this unexpected move by the Sahelanthropus made the whole segment more scary.

19. Phasmophobia VR

Phasmophobia takes spooky ghost-hunting to the next level, especially in virtual reality. Gamers get immediately immersed in the world, only aware of the events occurring in the game. A four-year-old daughter takes that moment to whisper “daddy” to his dad and grab his arm while he played. This caused the father to jump and rip his headset off in a panic, only to see his daughter standing there.

20. Amnesia: The Bunker

In this game, players need to pay attention to their fuel reserves. One person neglected that and regretted it when they arrived at the chapel. The generator died, plunging him into total darkness. As he made his way out of the chapel, monsters started crawling out of a hole and coming for him. Devoid of fuel reserves and caught in the darkness with monsters prowling ratcheted up the atmosphere and the tension.

21. Fallout 76

Playing Fallout 76 for the first time, an individual roamed the Wastelands in the evening. He heard a sound in the distance, something extraordinary. He decided to head in the opposite direction, but that thing started to come after him. He found somewhere to try and hide, and while waiting for the threat to pass, he heard someone talking about how they saw another player. The creature he considered a significant threat was actually someone else playing the game and roaming the Wastelands.

22. Alien Isolation

Alien Isolation features a lot of tight corridors, which helps with the horror vibe. During one part of the game, exploring some small tunnels seemed safe. The player thought the alien went around the corner and he found safety. He quickly found out that wasn't the case when he opened a door and saw the alien staring at him in the face. He said he “jumped out of his skin” at the sight before the alien took him out in the game.

23. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Open-world games like the Elder Scrolls games can overwhelm a player. One such instance led to a random, scary encounter while exploring a tomb. A door with a lock stood in the way, and a player needed to get inside. As this individual concentrated on picking the lock, he heard a gasp behind him. He turned around and saw a bone walker charging him at full speed. The bone walker cursed him so that he couldn't run, not to mention infecting him with other illnesses.

24. Starfield

The most recent release on this list, players didn't take to discover the horror of a Terramorph; escaping one poses a major challenge. This frightening discovery happened by entering a room and closing a door to try and get a breather. The Terramorph followed, though, giving himno respite whatsoever. While going on the ship to put some stuff away, one of his partners started shooting suddenly. He turned around and saw the enemy creature barreling towards him. One respondent pointed out that the scene scared his wife so much she jumped out of her seat.

25. Dead Space

This individual played Dead Space in an apartment with a drop ceiling. He played the game drunk and suddenly heard the wind slam the building. This caused the ceiling panels to ripple as if someone walked across them. This happened immediately after a necromorph went into a vent in the game. This scary moment caused him to stop playing for the night.

Source: Reddit