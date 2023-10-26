The Scariest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time

“In space… no one can hear you scream.” That tagline from Alien captured the horror inherent in sci-fi stories. Science fiction involves traveling into the unknown and pushing boundaries, going to places where the normal rules no longer apply. While such an endeavor can lend itself to optimistic stories about progress and exploration, it has inspired some of the scariest stories of all time. Check out the scariest sci-fi movies that turn scientific progress into the stuff of nightmares.

1. The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter loves Howard Hawkes’s The Thing from Another World, an upbeat adaptation of the John W. Campbell novella Who Goes There. But when he got the chance to bring the novella to the screen in The Thing, Carpenter took a far more cynical approach, ramping up the paranoia of the source material. Carpenter casts Kurt Russell in the lead of a group of men working in an Antarctic base, far from the rest of civilization. When a shape-shifting alien infiltrates the base and twists its victims into uncanny monstrosities, the men soon turn against each other, resulting in one of the most thrilling — and bleakest — movies of all time.

2. Alien (1979)

At its core, Alien follows the structure of a haunted house movie, not unlike those produced by Universal Pictures and Hammer Films. But writer Dan O’Bannon and director Ridley Scott choose a spaceship for their story, setting the Xenomorph loose in the tunnels and tubes within the commercial ship Nostromo. Thanks to these roots, much of the scare structure in Alien feels familiar. But the introduction of an inexplicable creature and a deep space setting makes the story feel strange and even more frightening.

3. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

The 1956 adaptation of Jack Finney’s novel The Body Snatchers has come to define Cold War fiction; it deals with issues of conformity and the Red Scare. But the 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers written by W. D. Richter and directed by Don Siegel takes a more nuanced approach, locating the threat of Pod People in the days of pop psychology and self-help gurus. Kauffman documents the slow assimilation of humanity on the streets of a grimy San Fransisco, aided by an outstanding cast that includes Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Veronica Cartwright, Jeff Goldblum, and a never-better Leonard Nimoy.

4. Godzilla (1954)

Arguably the most important sci-fi horror movie of all time, Godzilla takes the existential threat of atomic annihilation and realizes it in a blockbuster that is both entertaining and haunting. Of course, the main attraction is Godzilla himself, a hulking Kaiju portrayed by Haruo Nakajima and Katsumi Tezuka. Even beyond that spectacle, the screenplay by Takeo Murata and Ishirō Honda, who also directs, grounds the events in human perspective and emotion, never forgetting the lives destroyed by the advent of atomic energy.

5. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Director James Whale already scored a hit with his first take on Mary Shelley’s classic novel, presenting Frankenstein (Colin Clive) as a madman obsessed with his own genius and the Monster (Boris Karloff) as a sympathetic brute. The follow-up Bride of Frankenstein goes further into the same territory, adding a layer of existential loneliness to both plights. The scream the Bride (Elsa Lanchester) emits upon seeing her husband, and the sorrow Karloff emits from under his Monster make-up remind viewers of the human emotions within the fantastic tale.

6. The Fly (1986)

Canadian director David Cronenberg loves to dissect the human psyche through body horror, which makes him the perfect filmmaker to update The Fly for an 80s audience. Cronenberg takes full advantage of the advancement in effects, rending the transformation of Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) in goopy, gloppy detail. But the screenplay he wrote with Charles Edward Pogue also has ample space to show how the change affects Brundle’s mind and his relationship with his girlfriend Ronnie (Geena Davis). The Fly scares us not just because of the massive beast that emerges at the end, but because portrays the helplessness we all experience.

7. Predator (1987)

For its first half, Predator plays like any other 80s action movie. A platoon of muscle head soldiers, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers, storm into a Latin American jungle and crush their enemies under American firepower. However, the patriotic pomp and circumstance cease when these same beefcakes get torn apart by a bigger bad, an alien with superior firepower. Director John McTiernan directs both parts of the story with master craftsman’s control, building up the heroics of the first part and accentuating the horror of a greater power in the second.

8. Re-Animator (1985)

The influential horror stories by H.P. Lovecraft often used scientists as protagonists, not so much because of their technical know-how but because they had the drive and ability to journey into the unknown. For his adaption of Re-Animator, director Stuart Gordon spends a little more time showing Herbert West (Jeffery Combs) in classrooms and laboratories, giving the appearance of scientific exploration. That’s enough to make West and his rival Dr. Hill (David Gale) more scary than any of the zombies who wreak havoc in the movie.

9. Aliens (1986)

When James Cameron signed on to direct the sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, he brought a more action-heavy approach. His film focused not on a bunch of space truckers who run afoul of a Xenomorph but on a group of well-trained, well-equipped Space Maries, led by Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who has experience with the creatures. While Cameron’s movie does have plenty of guns and explosions to make use of this new set of protagonists, the Marines find themselves outmatched by the waves of Xenomorphs they fight. This balance keeps Aliens within the horror genre, even as it flirts with action tropes.

10. Nope (2022)

Both Get Out and Us featured science fiction concepts such as mad scientists and clones, so it was only a matter of time before Jordan Peele turned to the biggest idea in scary sci-fi, the flying saucer. Peele’s script and direction in Nope make the UFO (dubbed “Jean Jacket”) equal parts compelling and offputting, especially during the upsetting abduction sequence. However, he keeps his attention always on compelling characters played by Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, illustrating the danger of exerting control when we have none.

11. Attack the Block (2011)

Thanks to stories such as The War of the Worlds or Independence Day, we think all alien invasions take place in major American cities. Written and directed by Joe Cornish, Attack the Block flips the script by looking at an extraterrestrial attack through the eyes of kids from a council estate in South London. Led by John Boyega in his film debut, the movie finds heroism in the most unusual place, as these oft-ignored kids become the saviors of humanity, battling against a threat from far beyond the neighborhood they know so well.

12. The Terminator (1984)

Given the blockbuster action of T2: Independence Day and the movies that followed, it’s easy to forget how gritty and stripped-down The Terminator is. Like most of the Terminator flicks, The Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a robot from the future where humans fight machines. But in this case, Arnold is the baddie, an android who stops at nothing to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). There’s a cold efficiency to Arnold’s performance that makes him even scarier than Freddy or Jason.

13. The Invisible Man (2020)

In the 1897 novel The Invisible Man by H.G. Wells, a scientist goes mad after using his chemical on himself. No such breakdown occurs in the 2020 update written and directed by Leigh Whannell. His inventor, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), acts with cool confidence when terrorizing his girlfriend Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss). By staying on Cecilia’s experience, The Invisible Man shows not how science can make a good man bad, but that science can allow evil men to act with impunity.

14. Slither (2006)

Before he made billion-dollar blockbusters about the Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn made Slither, a nasty bit of sci-fi horror about space slugs that eat brains and turn people into globs of flesh. Gunn fills his debut film with all manner of upsetting imagery, including the slow mutation of the slug’s first victim Grant (Michael Rooker). But he softens it with notes of genuine pathos and his signature wit, delivered by leads Nathan Fillion and Elizabeth Banks.

15. Annihilation (2018)

The limitations of visual storytelling prevent writer and director Alex Garland from replicating the surreal prose from Jeff VanderMeer’s novel Annihilation. But Garland overcomes that restriction with amazing special effects, filled with creatures both beautiful and disturbing. The story of an expedition to a portion of the Florida Everglades mutated by a downed asteroid, Annihilation takes a philosophical approach to the nature of identity, something called into question by the arrival of a space-faring species.

16. Splice (2009)

Mary Shelley set the model for sci-fi horror in her 1818 novel Frankenstein, Or the Modern Prometheus, in which Dr. Frankenstein paid the ultimate price for meddling in God’s domain. Canadian director Vincenzo Natali takes that concept to its most upsetting extremes in Splice, which he co-wrote with Antoinette Terry Bryant and Doug Taylor. When scientists Clive and Elsa (Adrian Brody and Sarah Polley) successfully mix animal and human DNA, they make a creature dubbed Dren (Delphine Chanéac). As Dren matures over the course of a few days, her mere existence makes trouble for Clive and Elsa, whose endeavors to know more lead to their undoing.

17. Cloverfield (2008)

Unlike most of the entries on this list, Cloverfield doesn't deal with the folly of scientific progress. None of the victims in the film are responsible for the arrival of an extraterrestrial kaiju, nor do they have the power to make it go away. Instead, the found-footage format used by director Matt Reeves and writer Drew Goddard keeps viewers’ attention on regular people, a group of New York partygoers trying to make their way from the carnage. However, this pedestrian view underscores the stakes of stories about reckless explorers, showing how their actions affect others.

18. The Invisible Man (1933)

After the triumph of Frankenstein, James Whale turned to another self-destructive scientist with Jack Griffin (Claude Rains), the man who made himself imperceptible in The Invisible Man. The screenplay by R.C. Sherriff sticks close to the original novel by H.G. Wells, in which Griffin’s technological feat leads to his psychological breakdown. Whale pairs this tale with some outstanding special effects, including one in which a cackling Griffin removes his bandages to show the emptiness behind them, showing in detail the full cost of his experiments.

19. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (2001)

One might be tempted to argue that Killer Klowns from Outer Space does not belong in the sci-fi genre. After all, outside of the spaceship that brings them, the Klowns feel more like bright-colored monsters than space invaders. However, that opinion misses the source of the Klowns’ cotton candy attacks and guns that shoot oversized boxing gloves. By mixing killer aliens with children’s entertainers, Killer Klowns from Outer Space intensifies the sense of the uncanny, filling the audience with a sense of dread — at least when not making them laugh.

20. Jason X (2001)

How many times can one make a movie about a killer hunting people at a New Jersey sleepaway camp? For New Line Cinema, the answer is “nine,” as the tenth movie in the Friday the 13th franchise sent Jason Voorhees to space and the far future. The new setting proved to be just what the hockey mask-loving slasher needed, as director Jim Isaac and writer Tim Farmer have a lot of fun arming Jason with liquid nitrogen and nanobots. The story also pokes fun at the series’ tropes, leading to a ridiculous sequence with Jason in a holographic Camp Crystal Lake. Jason X might not be the most heady entry on this list, but it is one of the most entertaining.

21. Night of the Comet (1984)

In most end-of-the-world movies, the survivors include at least one competent person who leads humanity toward rebuilding society. Writer and director Thom Eberhardt bucks that trend for Night of the Comet, in which the two main survivors of a destructive comet are Reggie (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Sam (Kelli Maroney), two Southern California valley girls. Sure, Reggie and Sam fight zombies created by the comet and form a type of society. But first, they spend their time at the mall in this good-hearted comedic take on sci-fi horror.

22. Chopping Mall (1986)

What would happen if movie makers combined Night of the Comet and The Terminator? The answer is Chopping Mall, a cheesy movie about security robots hunting teens in a shopping mall. Director Jim Wynorski and his co-writer Steve Mitchell embrace the goofiness of the concept, forgoing good taste and good sense for fun. With cool robot designs and impressive gory effects, Chopping Mall marries sci-fi nonsense with slasher horror.

23. Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

As Jason X demonstrates, horror movies often send their protagonists to space. However, the Hellraiser franchise seems like an odd choice to follow this trope. The series, based on writer Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, features otherworldly figures who inflict pain and pleasure on anyone who solves a magical puzzle box. The script by Peter Atkins crosses from 1796 France to a space station in 2127, where a man attempts to solve the puzzle box. Director Kevin Yahger despised the results, prompting him to remove his name off the project, but Hellraiser: Bloodline still mixes science fiction and gory horror in an entertaining manner.

24. Event Horizon (1997)

Few movies on this list blend classical science fiction with horror. The plot involves a deep-space crew led by Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne) rescuing an abandoned ship called the Event Horizon. During their investigation, the crew discovers a gateway to the Inferno, which spurs the imagination of the ship’s designer (Sam Neill). Director Paul W.S. Anderson and writer Philip Eisner had big plans for the ghastly sights the crew would experience, but the production budget dropped and the footage was lost. Still, despite these losses, Event Horizon remains a terrifying tale of Hades in space.

25. Possessor (2020)

The summary of Possessor reads like the latest Christopher Nolan thriller, in which secret assassins control the minds of unwitting victims, using them as their killers. However, director Brandon Cronenberg (yes, the son of David) turns this action plot into a work of nightmare cinema. As one of the victims (Christopher Abbott) fights back against possession, the agent trying to control him (Andrea Riseborough) loses her own sense of self. Cronenberg visualizes changes in identity as a disgusting melding of flesh, a gross but unforgettable creative choice.