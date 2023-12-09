The Secret Watchlist: Uncovering Films You’ve Likely Overlooked

Some movies don’t get the love they deserve. It’s not always about poor writing or performance. Sometimes, they're tailored for a specific audience, lack proper advertising, or have limited theater runs, leading to less discussion. Here are some films you've probably never heard of to check out on your next movie night.

1. My Dog Skip (2000)

Who said best friends must be people? Frankie Muniz's Willie Morris gets a gifted terrier named Skip for his birthday. Willie and Skip tangle with unfortunate moonshiners, capture the heart of the most attractive girl in school and transform bullies into friends with Skip's unique and unusual assistance.

2. August Rush (2007)

Evan (Freddie Highmore), an orphan with musical talent, escapes from his foster home and looks for his biological parents throughout New York City. He is placed under the care of the Wizard (Robin Williams), a vagrant who resides in a shuttered theater on his travels.

After realizing he has a gift, the Wizard names Evan “August Rush” and creates a scheme to capitalize on it. Evan is unaware that Lyla (Keri Russell) and his parents, Louis (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), are also looking for him.

3. Racing Stripes (2005)

A baby zebra separates from a touring circus in a tiny Kentucky town. Horse trainer Nolan Walsh (Bruce Greenwood) and his daughter Channing (Hayden Panettiere) finally come across it and fall in love with the creature. She maintains the zebra as a pet and calls him Stripes. Even though Nolan forbade Channing from racing following the accident that claimed her mother's life, her drive remains unwavering. She's sure she can accomplish her goal with the aid of her new pet.

4. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Basil, a talented investigator, has been attempting to stop Professor Padraic Ratigan, his bitter adversary, for years. The mobster consistently outwits Basil and finds himself at a dead end while trying to halt Ratigan or track down a clue as to where he is.

Basil is motivated to prosecute Ratigan after learning about her father's kidnapping of a young female mouse named Olivia. Basil quickly enlists the aid of Dr. David Q. Dawson, and Sherlock Holmes's clever but cunning dog Toby puts an end to Ratigan's ambitions to depose the mouse queen during her yearly celebration.

5. Fly Away Home (1996)

Amy (Anna Paquin), who has no relationship with her father, Thomas (Jeff Daniels), an eccentric inventor, must go to Canada after losing her mother in a vehicle accident. She finds fitting in at her new house difficult. Still, everything changes when she discovers a cache of abandoned goose eggs. After the eggs hatch, Amy's connection blossoms as she and her father work together to teach the motherless birds how to migrate south for the winter.

6. Simply Irresistible (1999)

A poor chef, Amanda Shelton (Sarah Michelle Gellar), has problems drawing clients to her family's restaurant after her mother's death. Unknown Gene O'Reilly (Christopher Durang) gives her a magical crab when she is out shopping for supplies. After that, Amanda's food takes on an extraordinary quality that leaves every diner feeling deeply moved. As he is ready to open his restaurant, Sean Patrick Flanery's character, Tom Bartlett, samples her food and falls in love.

7. Wild America (1997)

The courageous young Stouffer brothers, Marshall (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), Mark (Devon Sawa), and Marty (Scott Bairstow), can scarcely conceive of entering the family's small-town auto parts business in Arkansas. With their father's reluctant consent, the brothers embarked on a perilous cross-country camping journey. They hoped to document their experiences with wildlife and the few remaining natural areas in the quickly disappearing American West on camera.

8. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Omri (Hal Scardino) receives a few modest presents on his birthday, such as a little plastic figure of a Native American guy and an antique wooden cabinet. The toy somehow comes to life as a tiny, feisty warrior known as Little Bear (Litefoot) when he locks it within the cabinet. When the boy puts more toys in the cabinet, they spring to life and start amusing battles. But Omri realizes that his animated toys are more than just toys after Little Bear gets hurt.

9. Paulie (1998)

A mischievous parrot living in a scientific laboratory tells an isolated janitor his life story. Before ending up in the lab, various people owned him, from a small-time criminal to a man specializing in parrot dances. Inspired by his colorful story, the janitor plans to free the talkative bird.

While this film might not be packed with constant humor, it offers a profoundly engaging and subtle exploration of friendship and loss, resonating with viewers who can grasp its mature themes. Plus, a bonus for the younger crowd is a talking bird that will delight kids, even if they don't fully catch the more serious undertones.

10. We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story (1993)

Thanks to Captain Neweyes (Walter Cronkite), four playful dinosaurs visit New York City. The time-traveling extraterrestrial wants to make the kids in the Big Apple happy. Tyrannosaurus Rex (John Goodman), Triceratops Woog (René Le Vant), Pterodactyl Elsa (Felicity Kendal), and Hadrosaur Dweeb (Charles Fleischer) hit the town after consuming a potion that increased their intelligence and cuteness! But danger quickly follows when Neweyes' nasty brother conjures up a cunning scheme.

11. Camp Nowhere (1994)

Jonathan Jackson's character, Morris “Mud” Himmel, attends computer camp every summer but despises it. Disappointed with their individual camp chances, Mud and his buddies (Andrew Keegan, Melody Kay, and Marnette Patterson) devise a scheme to enjoy a fun summer. They pay Dennis Van Welker (Christopher Lloyd), an ex-teacher, to rent a campground where the kids can run wild and pretend to be counselors for a fictitious camp. However, when their parents wish to visit them, they get into trouble.

12. Where the Heart Is (2000)

After her lousy boy boyfriend, Willy Jack Pickens (Dylan Bruno), leaves Tennessee adolescent Novalee Nation (Natalie Portman) practically barefoot and pregnant in a Walmart parking lot, she manages to live inside the enormous megastore until her baby's unexpected arrival makes her a media star. Following this, Ashley Judd's character, Lexie, a good Samaritan nurse, looks after Novalee and her newborn daughter.

13. The Borrowers (1997)

The narrative inventions of children's author Mary Norton are a family of four-inch-tall “borrowers” who co-op their belongings and live among people. The borrowers in the Lender family's home confront a dishonest lawyer (John Goodman), who seizes control of the property and begins a campaign to drive out the intruder and return it to its legitimate occupants.

14. Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Excited by a demonstration she witnesses at a fair, Sonora (Gabrielle Anwar) attempts to secure a position as a daredevil who leaps off tall buildings on horseback. Sonora works toward her ambition with the assistance of Al Carver (Michael Schoeffling), whose father manages the company. Following the injury of celebrity rider Marie (Kathleen York), Sonora finds herself on the diving platform. Now that she and Al are in love, her life seems complete, but Sonora soon enters a challenging life phase.