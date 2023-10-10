‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Moves to Roku After Disney+ Drops It

Roku has picked up The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series after Disney+ dropped it earlier this year. Based on the book of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series consists of six episodes and follows a 2008 film adaptation starring Freddie Highmore (pictured, above).

As reported by Deadline, Brian Tannenbaum, Roku Media's head of originals, says, “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.” The Deadline report continues, “The news comes a month and a half after Disney+, which originally had ordered The Spiderwick Chronicles, opted not to proceed with the series as part of a cost-cutting streaming programming removal with a focus on content curation and Disney-owned IP.”

After Disney+ abandoned The Spiderwick Chronicles, Paramount TV Studios searched for a new home for the series. “We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank the Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” says Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens. “Our showrunner, Aron Eli Coleite, has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

Christian Slater Stars as an Ogre in The Spiderwick Chronicles

Christian Slater stars as the ogre Mulgarath in The Spiderwick Chronicles. Other cast members include Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, and Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace. Deadline describes the series as follows: “Based on the wildly popular fantasy-adventure novels, which have sold 20 million copies in over 30 countries, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.”

Roku launched The Roku Channel as a streaming service in 2017. It has licensing deals with major studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., MGM, Lionsgate, Disney, and Paramount Pictures, resulting in a library of more than 40,000 movies and TV shows. The Roku Channel has begin to create more original programming à la Max, Netflix, Prime Video, and other major streamers. Roku's biographical parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular comedian, received positive reviews and got nominated for two Emmys.