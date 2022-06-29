Netflix released their lush and swoon-worthy adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, a series of Regency-era romance novels that each follow one of eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family.
Exposed: What the Stars of Bridgerton Really Look Like
Did you love seeing all those gorgeous actors in beautiful Regency costumes?
In a world where far too many drama series thrive on tragic romances, at least Netflix knows how to deliver on beautiful people wearing beautiful costuming who are looking for beautiful happily ever afters.
Are you curious to see your favorite actors when they are not dressed to the nines for a ton ball? Here are some of your favorite Bridgerton actors in real life.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Jonathon Bailey
Jonathan Bailey plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Jonathon Bailey
Jonathan Bailey attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Regé-Jean Page
Rege-Jean Page attends “The Tragedy of Macbeth” European Premiere, 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Nicola Coughlan
Irish actress Nicola Coughlan at the MARCH 4 WOMEN protest in central London
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Polly Walker
Courtesy of NetflixPolly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington
Image Credit: Netflix.
Polly Walker
Polly Walker at the CBS Summer Press Tour “Stars Party 2007” on the Wadsworth Theatre Great Lawn.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Luke Newton
Courtesy of NetflixLuke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton
Image Credit: Netflix.
Luke Newton
Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Phoebe Dynevor
Courtesy of NetflixPhoebe Dynevor plays Daphne (Bridgerton) Basset.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor for weDo/ Professional
Image Credit: weDo/ Professional.
Kathryn Drysdale
Kathryn Drysdale plays dressmaker Genevieve Delacroix
Image Credit: Netflix.
Kathryn Drysdale
Kathryn Drysdale attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte
Image Credit: Netflix.
Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Harriet Cains
Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington
Image Credit: Netflix.
Harriet Cains
Harriet Cains attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley plays Kathani ‘Kate' Sharma.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley attends the Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Charithra Chandran
Courtesy of NetflixCharithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Charithra Chandran
Charithra Chandran attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Shelley Conn
Courtesy of NetflixShelley Conn plays Lady Mary Sharma.
Image Credit: Netflix.
Shelley Conn
Shelley Conn arriving at the FOX TCA Summer 2011 Party at Gladstones on August 5, 2011 in Santa Monica, CA.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Bridgerton Season 3
Fans of the show can rejoice knowing that season 3, which is already in production, will feature the love story of Colin and Penelope, played by Colin Newton and Nicola Coughlan. Coughlan has already teased some steamy scenes in the upcoming scene, exciting fans of the book with a hint to a specific mirror-related scene in the fourth book of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series.
Image Credit: Netflix.
More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network
- 18 Light and Funny Romance Novels
- Books Like Pride and Prejudice: 20 Great Books To Read Next
- 90 Plus Apps That Pay You Real Money in 2022
This article was produced by and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Netflix.
Robyn is a millennial mom with a passion for personal finance. She has her MBA and has been studying Personal Finance on her own for as long as she can remember.
She has always been “into” personal finance but got inspired to start her blog after a period of extended unemployment. She says that experience really changed the way she viewed her relationship with money and the importance of accessible personal finance education. Read more at A Dime Saved.