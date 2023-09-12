The Startling Gap in EV Adoption Rates State To State Paints a Grim Picture for Their Future in the US

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is the most significant change the automotive industry has seen recently. And saying that its reception has divided people so far is a massive understatement.

But exactly how divided has the response been? And are there signs that the gap between those who embrace EVs and those who oppose them will diminish soon?

According to recent statistics released by J.D. Power in an August Intelligence Briefing – the divide is less a gap and more of a growing schism. And the numbers indicate that within the next decade, that schism will grow to the point where it could rival the Grand Canyon.

The Overall EV Adoption Rate Picture

These statistics define this adoption rate as how many consumers will choose an EV if one is available – factoring in elements such as the vehicle’s brand, class, and price range.

And the data is unencouraging.

While the overall adoption rate of EVs went up by a point on the briefing’s scale, a closer look at the numbers state by state tells a different, less optimistic story.

Only 21 out of 100 buyers indicated they are willing to adopt an EV.

California Tips The Scale

The sheer size of the Golden State, its population, and its EV adoption rate – make EVs appear more wildly accepted than they are. The data suggests that 94 percent of cars sold there will be EVs by 2035.

But compared to a state with little interest in EV adoption, like South Dakota, the estimate plummets to a mere 19 percent for the same time frame.

If California, one of the biggest EV markets in the world, were not a factor, the adoption rate numbers nationwide would look even less promising than they already do.

The Market Is Fragmented

The data reveals that EV-friendly states are becoming more so, while states with little interest in EVs are embracing them less.

Typically EV friendly states such as California, Arizona, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, and Colorado saw increased adoption rates. Whereas less EV-friendly states such as Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, and the Dakotas saw their already low adoption rates dip even more.

While there are currently more EV options on the market than ever, their charging infrastructure continues to be lopsided, with most public charging stations concentrated in just a handful of states (like California.)

Considering the challenges charging times and driving range pose for EV owners, it seems unlikely the states currently needing more public charging stations will get them. The public isn’t likely to demand them.

Unless EV charging stations are suddenly as widely accessible as gas stations – owning an EV imposes limits on where people can freely drive. EV ownership is impractical if they can no longer drive to parts of their state because of range limitations or the lack of charging facilities. Hence, adoption rates in those states will grow slowly, if at all.

In short, EV makers should only expect golden sales numbers within the Golden State.