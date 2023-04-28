The State That Runs on Starbucks: You Won’t Believe the Results

If you're a coffee lover, chances are you've visited a Starbucks at least once. With its iconic green logo and a menu full of delicious coffee concoctions, Starbucks has become a staple in the daily routines of many Americans. According to a spokesperson for Pricelisto, America has the most prominent coffee market worldwide, reflected in the number of Starbucks stores across the country.

Now, let's dive into the most Starbucks-obsessed state and uncover what makes it a coffee lover's paradise.

1. Oregon

With more than “200 specialty coffee shops and micro-roasters” — 80 of which are located in Portland alone — Oregonians have a lot of options for coffee. According to Pricelisto, they're choosing Starbucks.

With a whopping 401 Starbucks locations scattered across the state, residents looking for their morning caffeine fix have plenty of options. In fact, with one Starbucks store per 10,450 people, Oregon has the highest rate of Starbucks locations per capita in the country.

2. Washington

Coming in closely behind Oregon is Washington, ranking as the second most Starbucks-obsessed state. With 711 Starbucks locations, there is one store for every 10,710 residents in Washington.

Besides being a state of coffee lovers, Washington is actually the birthplace of Starbucks. You can still go visit the original Starbucks location in Seattle, across the street from Pike's Place Market.

3. Nevada

But it's not just the Pacific Northwest that is crazy about Starbucks. Nevada is third on the list, with 276 locations across the state. That means there is one Starbucks store for every 10,994 residents in Nevada. Starbucks has a strong presence in the western part of the U.S., with Nevada joining Oregon and Washington in the top three most Starbucks-obsessed states.

4. Colorado

Moving on to the fourth spot on the list is Colorado. Despite being located in the central part of the U.S., Colorado has 493 Starbucks stores, making up 3.09% of all Starbucks locations in America. With one Starbucks store per 11,552 residents, Colorado residents legibly love their daily caffeine dose from the famous coffee chain.

5. California

Surprisingly, California, which has the highest number of Starbucks locations in the U.S. at 3,087, ranks only fifth on the list of most Starbucks-obsessed states. California makes up a whopping 19.3% of all Starbucks stores in the country, but with a population of over 39 million, there is one Starbucks location for every 12,814 California residents.

While California may not have the highest density of Starbucks locations per capita, it still has a significant coffee culture. Many residents enjoy popular Starbucks drinks such as the Caramel Frappuccino or the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

6. Hawaii

Even the tropical paradise of Hawaii, with its small population of 1,440,196, ranks sixth on the list of most Starbucks-obsessed states. Despite having just 0.7% of the total number of Starbucks stores in the country, Hawaii still boasts one Starbucks store per 12,858 residents. The fondness for Starbucks knows no bounds, even in the remote islands of Hawaii.

7. Arizona

Arizona takes the seventh spot on the list, with the sixth-highest number of Starbucks stores out of all the states. With a high number of Starbucks stores, ranks sixth among all states, Arizona boasts 3.47% of all Starbucks locations in the country. This means that residents of Arizona enjoy easy access to their favorite coffee chain, with approximately one store per 12,945 residents.

The strong presence of Starbucks in Arizona indicates a significant demand for their coffee and a loyal following among the state's residents. Whether it's the bustling cities or the picturesque desert landscapes, Starbucks has found a special place in Arizonans' hearts (and taste buds).

8. Virginia

Virginia, with 507 locations, ranks eighth on the list. The state has one Starbucks location per 16,800 residents, making up approximately 3.18% of the total number of Starbucks stores in the U.S. The love for Starbucks in Virginia is evident in the sheer number of locations and the diverse range of favorite coffee drinks among its residents.

Virginians have a penchant for indulging in Starbucks' coffee offerings, from classic lattes and cappuccinos to creative seasonal beverages. The state's coffee culture is often characterized by a preference for high-quality, handcrafted coffee beverages, with many residents appreciating Starbucks's convenience and consistency.

9. Maryland

Maryland, known for its picturesque landscapes and bustling cities, also boasts a thriving coffee culture evident in its love for Starbucks. As the ninth most Starbucks-obsessed state, Maryland has a significant presence of 332 Starbucks locations, translating to approximately one store per 18,200 residents.

One of the reasons behind Maryland's coffee culture is its diverse population, including coffee enthusiasts from all walks of life. From young professionals to students to families, Starbucks has become a go-to destination for many Marylanders to satisfy their coffee cravings and fuel their busy lives.

10. New Mexico

Despite being at the bottom of the top ten list, New Mexico still boasts a significant Starbucks presence, with one location per 18,543 residents. Although New Mexico only accounts for 0.71% of Starbucks stores in the U.S., its residents strongly associate with the famous coffee chain. This highlights the widespread popularity of Starbucks across various states in the country, with even the states with fewer locations showing a significant level of Starbucks obsession among their residents.

So why are these states so obsessed with Starbucks? The numbers speak for themselves: Starbucks has a massive presence in the U.S., with over 15,852 locations across the country, compared to just over 2,500 stores in all of Europe. This vast network of stores means that no matter where you are in the U.S., you will likely be just a stone's throw away from a Starbucks.

