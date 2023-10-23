The Strange History That Shaped Rocky Horror

Decades before Frank-N-Furter, Brad and Janet, Columbia, Magenta, and Riff Raff gathered for an exploration into the madness bordering science and creation, causing the crowd to howl obscenities at the lavish activities played out on screen, the movie flopped. The 1975 picture show never reached the box office due to criminally low ratings during preview shows. However, one person is always a fan of something.

Rocky Horror's publicist, a young, ambitious Tim Deegan, saw hope within the campy horror comedy, and he cemented a showing in New York City. He noticed the show attracted an audience happy to experience the film rather than sit back and watch it.

Thousands enjoyed the experience—thanks to word of mouth and advertisements splashed around New York City— and to this day, Rocky Horror entertains millions year-round.

Prank Goes Wrong

Before the presence of all those magicians, psychics, and ghost spotters, practicing mediums introduced their gifts to speak with the deceased members of society. Two sisters, in particular, opened the world’s mind to communing with people no longer residing above the ground. Leah and Kate Fox noticed rhythmic tappings in their house that responded to questions.

The world quickly obsessed over the presence of mediums and attended public shows where they witnessed communication lines between the living and the dearly departed. The deceased purportedly talked with the living by inscribing messages on wood, lifting furniture, and messing with the venue's state. As the popularity of these shows increased, so did the venue. Soon, they shifted from theater performances to movie theater demonstrations.

Where Do Movie Theaters Come In?

In the 1930s, citizens attended occurrences entitled “spook shows.” These celebrations focused on horror films, ghost sightings, and magic shows, circulating the spooky nature, engrossing civilization. At these shows, psychics predicted your future, magicians showed off their expertise, and spiritual guides helped advise your next primary life choice.

El-Wyn, or Elwin Charles Peck, noted the decline of magic show popularity and the rising attendance of movie showings, so he begged movie theaters to permit him to host magic shows following the final showing of the night. This idea saw an uptick in magic shows, with a transition away from the scare factor of speaking with the dead. El-Wyn moved the narrative from a tear-infused fest to a hilarious dance with the dead. The show became a mocking laugh fest.

His ruses introduced the world to comical spook shows and a growing adoration for the horror genre. The spook shows pulled inspiration from the most popular horror movies in theaters that month or year and evolved with the films.

How Does Rocky Horror Fit Into This Narrative?

When Rocky Horror hit theaters in 1975, the public phased out of the spook show atmosphere. Still, they fancied the intersection of spook shows, the moviegoing experience with the theatrics of the bizarre plotline from the Picture Show. Millions gather around the big screen—and theater stages- to explore Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion each year.