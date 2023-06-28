The Supreme Court Votes Against State Legislatures Move for Unchecked Federal Election Control

Today, the Supreme Court decided against limiting state courts reviewing various election-related issues. They voted 6-3 against North Carolina Republicans' theory that challenged their state legislator's decision not to allow a new congressional map.

Partisan Gerrymandering

The Justices decided that the North Carolina Supreme Court was acting within its authority over what it felt was partisan gerrymandering. The state's Republicans had argued that a legal argument called the “independent state legislature” theory limits state legislatures on enacting their election laws.

Concerned Democrats

Former President Donald Trump's followers had been referring to this theory during the 2020 election cycle. Meanwhile, concerned Democrats can now relax, following their fear of repercussions over the 2024 presidential election.

Checks and Balances

Afterward, former President Barack Obama shared his approval of this decision. “Today the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances.”

The Independent State Legislature

The Elections Clause in the Constitution states that election rules “shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.” This language has provided the foundation of the independent state legislature argument's main point.

The Supreme Court has never supported the theory, while its adherents argue that the language clearly upholds state legislatures' power, regardless of state constitutions.

Justice Roberts Spoke Out

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act on the power conferred on them by the Elections Clause.”

Free Rein

However, this came with the caveat that federal law can intervene, and state courts do not have “free rein” in overall state election matters. He also warned that state courts must show restraint within “the bounds of ordinary judicial review” to alleviate potential conflicts with state legislators.

A Moot Point

The state Supreme Court changed hands from Democrat to Republican during the last midterm elections, with the latter overturning the Democrats' original ruling. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch showed disdain for the case, saying it was a “moot point.”

Thomas further explained how this ruling could lead to more confusion in lower courts and potentially lead to more cases like Bush vs. Gore in 2000, which subsequently led to Bush gaining the presidency — much to the dismay of Florida's voters.

A More Specific Standard

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also weighed in, hinting that the state court authority question would be answered in a later case. “The court recognized and articulated a general principle for federal court review of state court decisions in federal election cases,” said Kavanaugh in Tuesday's court ruling. “In the future, the court should and presumably will distill that general principle into a more specific standard.”

Insignificant

A state law provision will re-draw the North Carolina election map regardless because interim election maps may only last one election cycle. As a result, the newly drawn map will likely favor the Republicans. Had the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the theory, it may have jeopardized the state governors' veto power. Moreover, other election issues, such as mail-in voting and voter access, would have also been affected.

Litmus Test

The North Carolina case will be a litmus test for the relationship between state courts and legislators, and experts will be monitoring its effect on next year's elections.