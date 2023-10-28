The Surprising Health Impacts of Daylight Saving

Doctor Rajkumar Dasgupta, a professor of medicine at USC and a pulmonary and sleep medicine expert, discussed how the shift that comes with Daylight Savings can be pretty painful for some people.

The change can cause people with preexisting issues, like chronic migraines or frequent cluster headaches, to suffer severely. If you tend to feel worse when Daylight Savings comes around, this might be why.

Cluster Headaches

Cluster headaches are uncommon and often feel concentrated on one side of the head. They usually come in waves every six to eight weeks and can occur daily for weeks or months.

Because these headaches are cyclical, there is a theory that the cycle switch that coincides with Daylight Savings may trigger them. The change in timing can disrupt the part of the brain that creates these cluster headaches.

Migraines

Migraines are an even more severe variety of headaches. Symptoms can include throbbing or pulsating on one side of the head, nausea, confusion, fatigue, mood changes, sensitivity to light, sound, and noise, blurred vision, dizziness, seeing spots, and more.

These headaches can be debilitating and dramatically affect one’s sleep pattern and can also be worsened by poor sleeping habits.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a cyclical type of depression that worsens when exposure to sunlight is lessened.

While Daylight Savings does not cause this disorder, it can trigger it. Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder typically increase around Daylight Savings Time.

Throwing off Your Circadian Rhythm

Experts theorize that cluster headaches and migraines may be spurred by Daylight Savings Time because of disruption to the circadian rhythm. This rhythm allows humans to function on a 24-hour cycle, behaviorally responding to lightness and darkness.

The portion of the brain that manages the circadian rhythm is also responsible for producing cluster headaches. When the circadian rhythm shifts during Daylight Savings Time, it can impact sleep quality, leading to migraines.

How To Avoid Associated Health Issues

The best way to combat the headaches Daylight Savings brings is to slowly and consciously adjust your sleep pattern to the new schedule.

Spending time in the sun, exercising, and taking headache medications can help lessen the frequency and severity of these headaches.